Brain tumours: Seven possible symptoms to be aware of
Although brain tumours are relatively rare, around 12,000 people are diagnosed with one in the UK every year – including celebrities like tenor Russell Watson, musician and actor Martin Kemp and The Wanted singer Tom Parker.The most recent example in the news was 12-year-old Grace Kelly, from Oadby, Leicestershire, who was diagnosed during a routine trip to SpecSavers before tragically passing away before the £200,000 needed to fund her treatment could be raised.The late former Cabinet minister Baroness Tessa Jowell was another public figure who had a brain tumour. She died in 2018, aged 70, a year after being...
BBC
1 in 3 infected with HIV in blood scandal was a child
Almost one out of every three people infected with HIV through contaminated NHS blood products in the 1970s and 80s was a child, research has found. About 380 children with haemophilia and other blood disorders are now thought to have contracted the virus. The new estimate was produced by the...
Vaccine shown to prolong life of patients with aggressive brain cancer
Trial results suggest people with newly diagnosed glioblastoma could potentially be given extra years of life
Cancer: GPs urged to directly order scans for vague symptoms
GPs are being urged to send thousands more people directly for scans in a bid to speed up cancer diagnoses.NHS England is asking family doctors to order more ultrasounds, brain MRIs and CT scans for vague symptoms that fall outside the current two-week cancer referral to see a specialist.At present, people with vague symptoms can face long waits for tests or to see hospital medics, and then face delays getting their first treatment.Under the new guidance, GPs will be able to use their clinical judgment to order more scans for symptoms such as coughs, fatigue and dizziness, skipping the need...
MedicalXpress
Ovarian cancer surveillance results in earlier diagnosis for women with faulty BRCA genes who want to defer surgery
Regularly monitoring women with faulty BRCA genes that make them highly susceptible to ovarian cancer results in earlier stage diagnosis in those who want to defer preventive surgery, finds research published online in the Journal of Medical Genetics. While not a long-term option, this approach, which relies on a specially...
New drug can target cancer cells more directly than traditional chemotherapy
CHARLOTTE — For PINK DAY at Channel 9, we’ve partnered with Atrium Health to share stories of survival and resources. With more breast cancer awareness comes money for research. And with that research comes new drugs, treatments and better surgical options. One of the newest options excites a...
scitechdaily.com
A New More Effective Cancer Treatment
A Tohuku University research team has created a more effective lymphatic cancer treatment. Lymph node metastasis is a sign that things are going from bad to worse in cancer patients, and prompt treatment is vital. The Graduate School of Biomedical Engineering at Tohoku University has created a lymphatic drug delivery...
Vaccine for lethal brain cancer extends the lifespan of patients by years
A global trial that began in 2007 has confirmed that a vaccine for the treatment of the most lethal brain cancer can give patients years of extended life. Glioblastoma is not only the most common form of brain cancer but is also one of the deadliest. People affected by the disease only live just 12-18 months after the diagnosis, or even less.
ajmc.com
Stem Cell Transplant May Be Viable Treatment for Patients With HIV, Leukemia, Says Dr Jana Dickter
Jana K. Dickter, MD, associate clinical professor, Division of Infectious Diseases, City of Hope, discusses a patient's experience being the oldest person to successfully undergo a stem cell transplant while living with HIV and leukemia. Depending on finding the right donor, stem cell transplantation may be a viable treatment option...
Woman reveals first warning sign of tumours that made her brain look like a ‘fruit bowl’
A woman has revealed the first warning sign she had before doctors discovered two tumours in her brain.Kaylee Crawshaw, 33, said she was suffering from excruciating headaches, which doctors initially thought could be a product of a trapped nerve.However, a subsequent CT scan showed two potentially cancerous tumours on her brain, something Crawshaw said made her brain “look like a fruit bowl”.The tumours measured 5cm and 1cm respectively, and Crawshaw described them as looking like a lime and a gooseberry.The mother of two from Weymouth, Dorset, had the larger tumour removed last week, and is now waiting to hear if...
MedicalXpress
HIV-positive patients with cancer may have accelerated biological aging
Patients with cancer who were living with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection had increased epigenetic age—a type of biological age defined by DNA methylation patterns—compared with patients with cancer without HIV, according to a study presented at the AACR Special Conference: Aging and Cancer, held November 17–20.
BBC
5 myths about lung cancer everyone needs to stop believing
TV presenter Jonnie Irwin has revealed he has terminal cancer, which began in his lungs and has now spread to his brain. The host of Channel 4’s A Place in the Sun and BBC’s Escape to the Country said in a new interview that he doesn’t know “how long I have” left to live.
BBC
Scientists grew blood in a lab and transplanted it into people for the first time
Lab-grown blood could increase the options available for people with rare blood types and disorders, like sickle cell anemia.
neurologylive.com
Continuous Subcutaneous Carbidopa/Levodopa Demonstrates Benefits in Parkinson Disease Motor Fluctuations, OFF Time
Over a 12-week treatment period, treatment with continuous subcutaneous carbidopa/levodopa resulted in significantly greater increase in ON time and reduced OFF time, while demonstrating a safe profile. Full results from the phase 3 M15-736 study (NCT04380142) of AbbVie’s investigational agent ABBV-951, a continuous 24-hour subcutaneous infusion of foslevodopa/foscarbidopa, was pubished...
BBC
BBC
MedicalXpress
Era of hope for patients with lung cancer
November is Lung Cancer Awareness month. Lung cancer is the most common cancer worldwide, with more than 2.1 million cases, according to the American Lung Association. Advancements in lung cancer management, from early diagnosis through treatment are improving patient outcomes. "Lung cancer is not a death sentence anymore," says Dr....
