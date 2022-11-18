ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Brain tumours: Seven possible symptoms to be aware of

Although brain tumours are relatively rare, around 12,000 people are diagnosed with one in the UK every year – including celebrities like tenor Russell Watson, musician and actor Martin Kemp and The Wanted singer Tom Parker.The most recent example in the news was 12-year-old Grace Kelly, from Oadby, Leicestershire, who was diagnosed during a routine trip to SpecSavers before tragically passing away before the £200,000 needed to fund her treatment could be raised.The late former Cabinet minister Baroness Tessa Jowell was another public figure who had a brain tumour. She died in 2018, aged 70, a year after being...
1 in 3 infected with HIV in blood scandal was a child

Almost one out of every three people infected with HIV through contaminated NHS blood products in the 1970s and 80s was a child, research has found. About 380 children with haemophilia and other blood disorders are now thought to have contracted the virus. The new estimate was produced by the...
Cancer: GPs urged to directly order scans for vague symptoms

GPs are being urged to send thousands more people directly for scans in a bid to speed up cancer diagnoses.NHS England is asking family doctors to order more ultrasounds, brain MRIs and CT scans for vague symptoms that fall outside the current two-week cancer referral to see a specialist.At present, people with vague symptoms can face long waits for tests or to see hospital medics, and then face delays getting their first treatment.Under the new guidance, GPs will be able to use their clinical judgment to order more scans for symptoms such as coughs, fatigue and dizziness, skipping the need...
A New More Effective Cancer Treatment

A Tohuku University research team has created a more effective lymphatic cancer treatment. Lymph node metastasis is a sign that things are going from bad to worse in cancer patients, and prompt treatment is vital. The Graduate School of Biomedical Engineering at Tohoku University has created a lymphatic drug delivery...
Woman reveals first warning sign of tumours that made her brain look like a ‘fruit bowl’

A woman has revealed the first warning sign she had before doctors discovered two tumours in her brain.Kaylee Crawshaw, 33, said she was suffering from excruciating headaches, which doctors initially thought could be a product of a trapped nerve.However, a subsequent CT scan showed two potentially cancerous tumours on her brain, something Crawshaw said made her brain “look like a fruit bowl”.The tumours measured 5cm and 1cm respectively, and Crawshaw described them as looking like a lime and a gooseberry.The mother of two from Weymouth, Dorset, had the larger tumour removed last week, and is now waiting to hear if...
HIV-positive patients with cancer may have accelerated biological aging

Patients with cancer who were living with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection had increased epigenetic age—a type of biological age defined by DNA methylation patterns—compared with patients with cancer without HIV, according to a study presented at the AACR Special Conference: Aging and Cancer, held November 17–20.
Whitland: Escaped cow attack leaves man seriously hurt

A man has been seriously injured after being "attacked and trampled" by an escaped cow. The animal escaped from Whitland Mart, Carmarthenshire, at about 10:15 GMT before injuring the man in nearby North Road, Dyfed-Powys Police said. Trains had to be stopped after the cow strayed onto rail lines and...
5 myths about lung cancer everyone needs to stop believing

TV presenter Jonnie Irwin has revealed he has terminal cancer, which began in his lungs and has now spread to his brain. The host of Channel 4’s A Place in the Sun and BBC’s Escape to the Country said in a new interview that he doesn’t know “how long I have” left to live.
Qatar crash death: Family says collecting evidence 'like jigsaw'

Trying to establish how a woman died in a crash in Qatar was "like a jigsaw", her stepfather who worked on World Cup stadiums told an inquest in Britain. Rafaelle Tsakanika, 21, of Cambridge, died in a hit-and-run collision near Doha on 30 March 2019. Her stepfather Donal Sullivan said...
Continuous Subcutaneous Carbidopa/Levodopa Demonstrates Benefits in Parkinson Disease Motor Fluctuations, OFF Time

Over a 12-week treatment period, treatment with continuous subcutaneous carbidopa/levodopa resulted in significantly greater increase in ON time and reduced OFF time, while demonstrating a safe profile. Full results from the phase 3 M15-736 study (NCT04380142) of AbbVie’s investigational agent ABBV-951, a continuous 24-hour subcutaneous infusion of foslevodopa/foscarbidopa, was pubished...
Pier push killer to be assessed in secure hospital

A 29-year-old man who killed a stranger by picking her up and then pushing her off a pier is to be assessed at the State Hospital in Carstairs. Jacob Foster attacked Charmaine O'Donnell at Helensburgh Pier, in Argyll and Bute, in April 2021. Ms O'Donnell, 25, suffered severe neck injuries...
Girl, 16, can undergo Caesarean section without consent, judge rules

A judge has ruled that a pregnant girl with a "history of sexual exploitation" and a diagnosis of post-traumatic stress and anxiety could undergo a Caesarean section without her consent. The Court of Protection heard the 16-year-old, who is in council care, had a "strong wish" to give birth with...
Tell us about your experiences of adult learning in the UK

From completing an evening art course to undertaking a BTEC in business studies, we would like to speak to people in the UK who have gone into adult learning about what it has offered them. Have you managed to find a new path? Has it led to a career change?...
Era of hope for patients with lung cancer

November is Lung Cancer Awareness month. Lung cancer is the most common cancer worldwide, with more than 2.1 million cases, according to the American Lung Association. Advancements in lung cancer management, from early diagnosis through treatment are improving patient outcomes. "Lung cancer is not a death sentence anymore," says Dr....

