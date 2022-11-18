GPs are being urged to send thousands more people directly for scans in a bid to speed up cancer diagnoses.NHS England is asking family doctors to order more ultrasounds, brain MRIs and CT scans for vague symptoms that fall outside the current two-week cancer referral to see a specialist.At present, people with vague symptoms can face long waits for tests or to see hospital medics, and then face delays getting their first treatment.Under the new guidance, GPs will be able to use their clinical judgment to order more scans for symptoms such as coughs, fatigue and dizziness, skipping the need...

6 DAYS AGO