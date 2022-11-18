ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BasketballNetwork.net

"Okay, sure, I’ll shoot with my left!” - Gary Payton on the perks of being ambidextrous

By John Jefferson Tan
BasketballNetwork.net
BasketballNetwork.net
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FYJRj_0jFV9G0200

As a basketball player, Payton knew there was no better place to make the most out of his ambidexterity than on the court.

Gary Payton

© Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

View the original article to see embedded media.

With the ability to trash-talk his way into his opponent’s head, the God-given skill to set his teammates up, and his lockdown defense, Gary Payton , indeed, has a lot to be grateful for in his Hall of Fame career. However, all those are no longer relevant in his retirement life, except for one thing – being naturally ambidextrous.

Making the most of it on the court

As a basketball player, Payton knew there was no better place to make the most out of his ambidexterity than on the court. So, basically, that’s what he did throughout his NBA career. And, of course, it did him quite well for the better part.

Among Payton’s best left-handed plays of all time were his high-arcing left-hand bank shot on Dallas Mavericks’ Erick Dampier in the 2006 NBA Finals and that insane left-hand, between-the-legs pass just before he went out of bounds off a transition play against the New York Knicks. But more importantly, unlike most NBA players, whenever “The Glove” hurt his right hand, that left hand came in handy.

“When I got the pros, I posted up on my left side all the time and threw up shots, scoops, hooks or whatever I needed with my left hand,” Payton told HoopsHype in 2020. “It’s just something that came to me and I was always happy that I could do things with both.”

It’s the same thing off the court

For a fun and outgoing person like Payton, being ambidextrous surely has a lot of use outside of basketball. In fact, he’s been savoring every satisfying reaction he gets whenever people see how good he is at performing random things with his left hand.

For instance, “The Glove” said he once got people shocked during a Pop-A-Shot game in an arcade.

“When I play Pop-A-Shot in an arcade, people will say, ‘You’re right-handed, so only shoot with your left!’ And I’ll go, ‘Okay, sure, I’ll shoot with my left!’ They don’t read up on me! Then, after the game, they’re like, ‘Oh man, you’re making even more with your left!’ Then, I’ll tell them, ‘I’m kind of left-handed, if you think about it’,” Payton shared.

Having heard Payton’s stories, it’s quite interesting to learn that apart from being a Hall of Famer, an NBA champion, and a Defensive Player of the Year, Payton is also arguably the best ambidextrous player ever to play in the NBA.

Comments / 0

Related
Shine My Crown

Angela Rye Reportedly Dating ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose

It appears Angela Rye is officially off the market after several news outlets are reporting that she is dating ESPN host and former Michigan Pacers baller Jalen Rose. The pair were recently spotted together at Tina Knowles’ 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ClutchPoints

‘They got really, really screwed’: Nets slapped with brutal reality about Ben Simmons-James Harden trade with Sixers

James Harden is out injured right now for the Philadelphia 76ers, but there’s no denying that he’s been a much bigger contributor to his team than Ben Simmons has for the Brooklyn Nets. At this point, it’s hard to argue against the notion that it’s the Sixers who have ended up winning that blockbuster trade deal from last season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jalen Rose Rips Larsa Pippen For Dating Marcus Jordan

Jalen Rose had an interesting take on the Larsa Pippen-Marcus Jordan relationship. Jalen Rose is someone who is paid to comment on numerous happenings around the NBA. Furthermore, he is a former player. With this kind of experience, Rose is able to speak on things that a lot of other people can’t. Consequently, he also has an opinion on the personal lives of those connected with the league.
People

La La Anthony Has 'Proudest Mom' Moment After Son Kiyan, 15, Gets College Basketball Scholarship

La La Anthony's son Kiyan, 15, received a basketball scholarship to Syracuse, the same school where his dad Carmelo Anthony won a national championship La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan is following in his dad's footsteps. On Monday, the TV personality, 40, celebrated her 15-year-old son with a sweet post on Instagram after he received a basketball scholarship to Syracuse University, the same school where Carmelo won a national championship with the team in 2003. The mom of one, who filed for divorce from Carmelo in June...
blavity.com

Shaquille O'Neal Says He Understands Kanye West: 'I Used To Be A Narcissist'

Shaquille O’Neal took some time on his podcast to respond to Kanye West, who recently slandered the NBA legend on Twitter. The back-and-forth between the two celebrities started after O’Neal criticized Kyrie Irving, who faced backlash for posting a link to Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America!, a film which is widely regarded as antisemitic.
Larry Brown Sports

Montrezl Harrell gives his side of incident with Giannis Antetokounmpo

There are always two sides to every story, and Montrezl Harrell is giving his. The Philadelphia 76ers big man Harrell was involved in an odd incident with Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo after Friday’s game in Philly (which the 76ers won 110-102). Antetokounmpo was trying to get in extra work on his free throws when Harrell approached him and took away the ball that Antetokounmpo was using to shoot, refusing to give it back.
MILWAUKEE, WI
BasketballNetwork.net

BasketballNetwork.net

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
460
Post
330K+
Views
ABOUT

Basketball Network covers the NBA past, present, and future. From Xs and Os to untold off-court stories, insights and breaking news.

 https://www.basketballnetwork.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy