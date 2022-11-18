Read full article on original website
Missouri Administration Hearing Commission Recommends Denial of Sand Permit in Ste. Gen County
The Missouri Administration Hearing Commission issued its recommended decision Tuesday, November 16th in the appeal of the sand mining permit that was granted to Nexgen Silica in order to construct a silica sand mine in rural Ste. Genevieve County. The original permit was requested by Nexgen in February of 2022 and was granted by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources in June. Operation Sand, a group comprised of local residents opposing the mine, appealed that decision. The Commission has recommended that the decision be reversed and that the mining permit be denied. In the appeal Operation Sand alleged that in its application Nexgen failed to identify all persons with an interest in the property to be mined and failed to show that Nexgen had the legal right to mine the property. In its Recommended Decision, the AHC agreed, saying Nexgen’s permit application was incomplete. In particular, the AHC stated, “it is clear that the Program’s procedure for investigating applications led it to issue Nexgen’s permit unlawfully.” The AHC recommendation now goes to the Missouri Mining Commission for a final decision. The Mining Commission has not set a date for when the final decision on the permit appeal will be held. Click here to see the full decision.
3 new retail shops open at City Foundry STL this month
ST. LOUIS — A new retail shop recently opened its doors at City Foundry STL and two others are expected to open this weekend, just in time for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. Sojourn by Joya recently opened at City Foundry, Boheme Boutique opens Nov. 25 and Profield...
The richest person in St. Louis, Missouri
The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
Best Cheeseburger in Missouri is at a Tiny Drive-In on Route 66?
Looks can be deceiving. If you drive by a small drive-in diner on Route 66 in Missouri, you wouldn't know that the cheeseburger that is created inside is the best one in the state of Missouri, but that's what the claim is. This recent ranking comes courtesy of Yelp. They...
300 books banned at Missouri schools over new law, more rules could follow
Missouri has issued bans on nearly 300 books in schools since a new law took effect in August.
'Fairly high demand' anticipated for stores being vacated by Weekends Only
ST. LOUIS — The announcement this week that St. Louis-based furniture retailer Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress will soon go out of business frees up five prime retail sites. The low-cost furniture chain was founded in 1997 with brick-and-mortar stores that are open only Friday through Sunday by founder...
Barriers remain for people experiencing homelessness in St. Louis
This is part one of a two-part series on the barriers to the condition of people experiencing homelessness this winter. 5 On Your Side has reported on issues impacting people facing homelessness throughout the City of St. Louis, among others across the United States. COVID-19 lockdowns of schools and non-essential...
Brown & Crouppen attorney shares what legal responsibilities homeowners and businesses have
Clearing snow and ice are part of dealing with winter weather. Brown & Crouppen attorney shares what legal responsibilities …. Clearing snow and ice are part of dealing with winter weather. Variety gives children with special needs a brand …. A team of over 160 volunteers with Variety The Children’s...
While St. Louis Lambert International Airport eyes a $3B overhaul, other area airports take on projects
ST. LOUIS — Lambert airport's $3 billion effort to remake itself into a single-terminal facility has gotten significant attention. But it and four other St. Louis-area airports are working on other significant projects, officials running the facilities said at an event Wednesday. St. Louis Lambert International Airport's leader, Director...
'We need an outlet': Dance class offers chance to express feelings, raise money for CVPA
CRESTWOOD, Mo. — The Greater St. Louis area is still finding ways to express its hurt and healing nearly one month after the deadly school shooting at the shared campus of Central Visual and Performing Arts High School and Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience. On Sunday morning, Charmette...
Special commission moves multi-million-dollar Chesterfield development plan forward
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — A multi-million-dollar development plan in downtown Chesterfield is one step closer to full approval. A special 12-member commission voted 9-3 to send the tax increment financing (TIF) to Chesterfield's city council. This was the third meeting of the TIF commission. According to Chesterfield City Administrator, Mike...
Tackle Hunger update: Help Operation Food Search
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis high schools have stepped up all season to help those in need. Meeting on the football field, these teams also took on a challenge to collect the most nonperishable food for Operation Food Search. These are some schools that stand out this season:. Lutheran...
Necessary supplies stolen from rabbit rescue in Fenton over the weekend
FENTON, Mo. — The House Rabbit Society of Missouri is asking for help locating stolen supplies from their Fenton animal facility over the weekend. According to a press release, a shed full of large dog crates and supplies used to help board, shelter and foster more than 160 rabbits was stolen from the facility.
County’s new municipal judge has varied background – including the movies
A cursory look at the resume for Jefferson County’s new municipal judge, Jalesia F.M. Kuenzel, indicates she checks the usual and desirable boxes for qualifications for a judge. She graduated with cum laude honors from the Southern Illinois University School of Law, worked for a couple of prestigious firms...
St. Louis plans to curb problems by merging emergency services together amid 911 concerns
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis proposed plans to merge its various dispatch centers under one roof on Friday to improve the ongoing problems with the city's 911 service. St. Louis Alderman Brandon Bosley proposed Board Bill 120 and, in that bill, it would help create a Public Safety Answering Point, known as PSAP.
List: Support these local shops on Small Business Saturday
ST. LOUIS — Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and so is one of the biggest shopping weekends of the year. Large retailers offer sales on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but you can help your neighbors by supporting local small businesses on Small Business Saturday. American Express came...
Help The Hungry “Bakes It To A Million”
(Farmington) The Help the Hungry Bake Sale and Auction in Farmington was a huge success Saturday, as they officially “Baked It to a Million.” Chris Landrum is the organizer of this years event. She says they are overjoyed with the results. Landrum says months of hard work definitely...
Gun safety advocates urge the community to take action heading into holiday season
ST. LOUIS — A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after police said he found a gun and shot himself. Now, with the holidays upon us and people opening up their homes, gun safety advocates are urging the community to take action. Cathy Gilbert, a volunteer with Women's Voices...
MoDOT to host meeting on Route 100 study
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is hosting a public information meeting Thursday, Dec. 1 to share the results of a traffic study it commissioned to improve traffic flow and safety along a nine-mile stretch of Highway 100 from St. Johns Road to Route AT. The open-house style meeting will...
MoDOT closing I-270 EB exit ramp for two weeks
For the next two weeks, MoDOT will close the exit ramp at New Halls Ferry on I-270 eastbound.
