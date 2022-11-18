ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan, MO

mymoinfo.com

Missouri Administration Hearing Commission Recommends Denial of Sand Permit in Ste. Gen County

The Missouri Administration Hearing Commission issued its recommended decision Tuesday, November 16th in the appeal of the sand mining permit that was granted to Nexgen Silica in order to construct a silica sand mine in rural Ste. Genevieve County. The original permit was requested by Nexgen in February of 2022 and was granted by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources in June. Operation Sand, a group comprised of local residents opposing the mine, appealed that decision. The Commission has recommended that the decision be reversed and that the mining permit be denied. In the appeal Operation Sand alleged that in its application Nexgen failed to identify all persons with an interest in the property to be mined and failed to show that Nexgen had the legal right to mine the property. In its Recommended Decision, the AHC agreed, saying Nexgen’s permit application was incomplete. In particular, the AHC stated, “it is clear that the Program’s procedure for investigating applications led it to issue Nexgen’s permit unlawfully.” The AHC recommendation now goes to the Missouri Mining Commission for a final decision. The Mining Commission has not set a date for when the final decision on the permit appeal will be held. Click here to see the full decision.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
Luay Rahil

The richest person in St. Louis, Missouri

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

While St. Louis Lambert International Airport eyes a $3B overhaul, other area airports take on projects

ST. LOUIS — Lambert airport's $3 billion effort to remake itself into a single-terminal facility has gotten significant attention. But it and four other St. Louis-area airports are working on other significant projects, officials running the facilities said at an event Wednesday. St. Louis Lambert International Airport's leader, Director...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Tackle Hunger update: Help Operation Food Search

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis high schools have stepped up all season to help those in need. Meeting on the football field, these teams also took on a challenge to collect the most nonperishable food for Operation Food Search. These are some schools that stand out this season:. Lutheran...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Help The Hungry “Bakes It To A Million”

(Farmington) The Help the Hungry Bake Sale and Auction in Farmington was a huge success Saturday, as they officially “Baked It to a Million.” Chris Landrum is the organizer of this years event. She says they are overjoyed with the results. Landrum says months of hard work definitely...
FARMINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

MoDOT to host meeting on Route 100 study

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is hosting a public information meeting Thursday, Dec. 1 to share the results of a traffic study it commissioned to improve traffic flow and safety along a nine-mile stretch of Highway 100 from St. Johns Road to Route AT. The open-house style meeting will...
WASHINGTON, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

