Read full article on original website
Related
“You eat too much,” waitress tries to kick customer out of an all you can eat buffet
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I used to love all you can eat buffets, especially all you can eat Chinese buffets, because I think they’re the best value, you get the most bang for your buck.
27 Dog Tweets That Deserve To Be Read, Laughed Like Hell At, And Seriously, Seriously Appreciated
"Until you have a dog, you have no idea what could be eaten."
NOLA.com
Craigslist mirror purchase holds an unpleasant surprise, but a DIY project makes it better than new
The listing on Craigslist seemed too good to be true. I was in the market for a pair of mirrors to hang over the double-sink vanity in the guest bathroom, which I’m remodeling. Because large mirrors with decorative frames can be pricey, and because my kitchen remodel had tapped my savings account like a giant tapeworm, I wanted a deal.
Soldier son surprises mom with visit just in time for Thanksgiving
Private Second Class Brandon Moore shows up at his mom's workplace much to her delight after being apart for a year.
NOLA.com
Benefits of gratitude extend beyond this season
Thanksgiving has long been my favorite holiday. I appreciate its inclusivity, its celebration of bounty, the opportunity to spend hours at the table with loved ones with the underlying current being a focus on giving thanks. Thursday will be the first year we won't be hosting a Thanksgiving meal in...
"It Started When My Wife Was Pregnant, But Has Become A Mainstay In Our Kitchen": People Are Sharing The Food Combinations That Sound Totally Strange, But Somehow Taste Delicious Together
Let's be honest: we all have at least one of these...
Comments / 0