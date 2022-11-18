Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Related
pistolsfiringblog.com
The Rundown: Everything Mike Gundy Said at His Pre-West Virginia News Conference
STILLWATER — After a strong start to the year, the Cowboys enter the final week of the regular season at 7-4. Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy held his weekly media conference on Monday. Here is everything he said. On the demeanor of Oklahoma State on Sunday night. “We’re on...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Bedlam Grades: There Was the First Quarter, Then There was Everything Else
How do you even grade a pupil on such a performance that OSU had on Saturday night?. On one hand, OSU fought down to the very end. Heck, it won the final three quarters. OU scored zero points after the first quarter. On the other hand … it didn’t end...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Slow Starts and Sputtering Finishes: What Has Doomed OSU This Season (and in Season’s Past)
When you fall behind 28-0 to a rival on the road, as Oklahoma State did Saturday night in Norman, you’re probably going to lose. Falling behind early, though, has been something of an adopted habit this season for the Cowboys in their doomed quest to get back to the Big 12 title game. And as they’ve sputtered down the stretch, it’s brought back familiar trends of Gundy-coached teams of the past.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Oklahoma State Offers Florida Offensive Line Transfer Joshua Braun
The Cowboys have struggled with offensive line depth for much of this season, and it looks like they’re trying to get an early start in replenishing their trenches for next season. Florida transfer Joshua Brown announced an Oklahoma State offer Monday. Listed at a monstrous 6-foot-6, 351 pounds, Braun...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Superlatives: The Biggest Plays and Players from Oklahoma State’s Bedlam Loss
Good teams win; great teams cover. Oklahoma is neither of those, but that didn’t stop the Sooners from going up huge over the visiting Cowboys early and then somehow managing to come out with a 15-point win, despite no discernable offensive output over the final three quarters. It was as multi-faceted an ugly Oklahoma State game as I can remember.
pistolsfiringblog.com
10 Thoughts on Oklahoma State’s 28-13 Loss to Oklahoma
NORMAN — With a rare chance at consecutive Bedlam wins up for grabs, the Cowboys laid an egg. Oklahoma State fell to Oklahoma 28-13 on Saturday night at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Here are 10 Thoughts from the game. But first, here is a word from our sponsor...
pistolsfiringblog.com
The Rundown: Everything Mike Gundy Said after Oklahoma State’s Bedlam Loss
NORMAN — Mike Gundy had a chance to win consecutive Bedlam games for the first time in his career, but after an early Sooner flurry Saturday, the Cowboys came up short. Here is everything Gundy said in his postgame news conference. Opening statement. “Well obviously turnovers were the thing...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Live Blog: Cowboys’ Comeback Falls Short in 28-13 Bedlam Loss
NORMAN — The Cowboys got off to a dreadful start at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The Sooners scored 28 first-quarter points and lead 28-3 at the break. The Sooners have 365 yards of total offense to OSU’s 153. At the break, OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders is 13-for-34...
pistolsfiringblog.com
OSU Wearing Cursive Cowboys, Orange-White, Orange for Bedlam
Oklahoma State is in Norman for Bedlam and the Cowboys will be wearing a new classic. The Cowboys will wear an orange-white-orange uniform combination with a Cursive Cowboys helmet. A classic look for a classic rivalry. Should look nice against the Sooners’ own classic kit. The Cowboys are 3-1...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Videos: Oklahoma State Coaches Discuss Bedlam Loss
NORMAN — The Oklahoma State football team fell to Oklahoma 28-13 on Saturday. After the game, Mike Gundy, Derek Mason and Kasey Dunn discussed the Cowboys’ fourth loss of the season.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Five Thoughts on Oklahoma State’s 82-78 Win against DePaul
The Cowboys blew another big lead on Sunday, but the Pokes showed some resolve to fight back to a win in The Bahamas. Oklahoma State beat DePaul 82-78 at the Baha Mar Hoops tournament. Here are five thoughts from the game. 1. Another Blown Lead. The Cowboys led this game...
pistolsfiringblog.com
OSU Wrestling Dominates Wyoming 34-3
STILLWATER — In a battle of Cowboys, the Oklahoma State Cowboys rode the Wyoming Cowboys halfway back to Laramie. Oklahoma State beat Wyoming 34-3 on Friday night in Gallagher-Iba Arena. Aside two falls, all of OSU’s wins included a riding time point, and even the falls had more than a minute of riding time before the Wyoming wrestlers’ shoulders touched the mat.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Injury Report: Sanders and Wilson In for Bedlam, Lacy, Ford, Harper Out
Oklahoma State will be missing some significant defensive playmakers when the Bedlam kicks off, but they do have back their star quarterback. As expected (and as he said last week), Spencer Sanders will start for the Cowboys in Norman on Saturday night. He is 1-1 as a starter against the Sooners. A win and he’ll join Tony Lindsay as the only Oklahoma State QB to earn two wins over OU in starts.
Comments / 0