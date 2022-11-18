Read full article on original website
Mother charged in connection to death of 3-year-old daughter
DAYTON — A Dayton woman has been charged in connection to her 3-year-old daughter’s death earlier this year. Kristin Walls, 29, was indicted Monday by a Montgomery County grand jury on a single count of vehicular homicide, according to a spokesperson from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
eaglecountryonline.com
Arrest Made After Stabbing in Franklin County
The incident took place Sunday evening in Metamora. Clinton Patrick. Photo provided. (Franklin County, Ind.) – One person is in custody after a reporting stabbing in Franklin County. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the incident in the 19000 block of Stacy Road in Metamora on Sunday around 5:30 p.m.
Daily Advocate
19-year old appears for felonious assault
GREENVILLE — J. Keith Dispennette granted ILC treatment. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided. Dispennette, of Greenville, originally appeared for a suppression hearing for an aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree, case. He was granted admission into a Lieu of Conviction treatment program for up to 60 months, as the state did not object to the motion due to Dispennette having 30 years in between this case and his prior trafficking, a felony of the third degree case in 1992. Dispennette was also sentenced to 100 hours of community service, and if he fails to comply, he faces up to 12 months incarceration and a $2,500 fine or up to 60 months of community supervision.
200 pounds of pot found in Hamilton drug search, three arrested
HAMILTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men and one woman have been arrested after a large amount of drugs, vehicles, guns, and cash were seized during a search in Hamilton, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. Officials with the Butler Undercover Regional Narcotics (BURN) taskforce went to two residences in Hamilton Sunday, one on Carlton […]
Kettering Police searching for woman suspected of damaging local car wash
KETTERING — Kettering Police (KPD) are seeking help from the public in identifying a woman suspected of causing damage to a local car wash, according to the Kettering Police Department’s social media page. A video capturing the woman entering the car wash was posted to KPD’s social media...
Huber Heights police asking for help identifying theft suspect
HUBER HEIGHTS — Huber Heights police are asking the public for help identifying a theft suspect. Police responding to Once Upon A Child located at 8256 Old Troy Pike in reference to a theft, according to a social media post from the police division. The suspect was seen on...
Teen grazed by bullet during shooting at Dayton party venue
DAYTON — A teenager was injured in a shooting at a Dayton party venue Sunday night. Crews were dispatched to DJ’s Party Room on Hoover Avenue around 8:57 p.m. on reports of a shooting. When the arrived on scene, police discovered that someone was having a party at...
Person walks into hospital with gunshot wound; Springfield Police investigating
SPRINGFIELD — One person walked into Springfield Regional Medical center with a gunshot wound early Monday morning. The hospital called the police after the person came in with a gunshot wound around 1:23 a.m., according to Springfield Police. >>VIDEO: Armed suspect approaches Springfield officers prior to shooting; Officers on...
Man shot during officer-involved shooting in Springfield identified
SPRINGFIELD — A 44-year-old man remains hospitalized after being injured in an officer-involved shooting in Springfield. Police have identified Michael Williams, of Springfield, as the man injured in the shooting. Police responded to the 700 block of Selma Road on the morning of Nov. 13 on reports of a...
1017thepoint.com
RPD SEES DECREASE IN MANY CRIMES, CALLS FOR SERVICE
(Richmond, IN)--Richmond Police Chief Mike Britt passed along lots of crime statistics to Common Council Monday night. In many areas, those numbers are headed in the right direction. So far this year, there have been more than 26,000 calls for service to RPD. It averages out to 86 calls per day. They’re on pace to drop calls for service by about 9000 from last year. As compared to 2015, the number of burglaries is down by more than half. Britt said his department has continued to perform through the death of Officer Seara Burton. "What we went through really didn't affect our statistics that much, so that speaks volumes about the type of employees I have," Britt said. Britt told council that staffing shortage is a primary concern. At least five more officers are needed.
Wrongfully convicted Fairborn man awarded $45M by federal jury
DAYTON — A Fairborn man who was wrongfully convicted and spent decades in prison was just awarded the largest civil rights award in Ohio history. Roger Dean Gillispie, served 20 years in prison for the rape and kidnappings of three women in Miami and Harrison Townships that he did not commit.
$500,000 bond set for Eaton woman accused of drowning 93-year-old grandmother
EATON — A $500,000 bond has been set for a Preble County woman accused of drowning her 93-year-old grandmother. Heidi Matheny, 35, of Eaton was arrested and booked into the Preble County Jail Tuesday. She was formally charged with one count of murder and had her bond set Thursday, according to Eaton Municipal Court records.
1017thepoint.com
WOMAN ARRESTED FOR KILLING GRANDMOTHER HAS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HISTORY
(Eaton, OH)--More information became available Thursday in the tragic murder of a 93-year-old Eaton woman at the hands of her own granddaughter earlier this week. Heidi Matheny admitted to drowning Alice Matheny – first in the kitchen sink and then in a bathtub. Heidi had been her grandmother’s caregiver. According to a police report obtained Thursday, investigators asked Heidi Matheny what led up to the drowning. Her response was “Nothing special. It was like any other day.” Heidi had been arrested for domestic violence last year. Details of that case have not yet become available.
Dayton man identified as person killed in Troy crash
TROY — A Dayton man has been identified as the person killed in a head-on crash in Troy last week. Joseph Bailey, 58, was killed in the crash, according to the Miami County Coroner’s Office. The crash was reported in the 300 block of South Market Street around...
At least 1 person hospitalized after shooting in Dayton
DAYTON — At least one person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Dayton Sunday night, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>5 killed, 25 hurt in shooting at LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs. Crews were dispatched to the 4900 block of Hoover Avenue near Strawberry Row...
Shoplifting led to pursuit that included collision with police cruiser in Greene County
SUGARCREEK TWP. — Shoplifting at the Kohl’s in the 6400 block of Wilmington Pike two weeks ago led to a police pursuit that included a collision with a police cruiser in Geene County and ended with police having to use a Taser on one suspect, K-9 units to track down a second suspect and a drone to search for the third and final suspect.
1 dead, 2 rescued from large fire at Richmond warehouse
RICHMOND, Indiana — One person died and two were rescued from a large fire at a vacant warehouse in Richmond on Saturday morning. A fire broke out at around 10:15 a.m. at a vacant warehouse in the 600 block of South J Street. Firefighters were told two people were...
Chief: Woman facing murder charges admits to drowning 93-year-old grandmother in Eaton
EATON — A woman remains jailed Wednesday on preliminary charges of murder after Eaton police said she killed her 93-year-old grandmother in a bathtub Tuesday night. Eaton police were dispatched to the 300 block of East Somers Street shortly before 6 p.m. on report of a possible homicide, according to a spokesperson for the police department.
Detectives asking the public for help in locating armed robbery suspect
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MSCO) needs your help in locating an armed robbery suspect, according to Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office social media page. MSCO with the Special Investigations Unit are currently looking for Isaiah Williams, also known to go by the nicknames ‘Dumptruck’ and ‘Dump,’ MCSO said.
Sidney Daily News
Deputies conduct narcotics search warrant on Sidney home
SIDNEY — According to Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye, on Nov. 15 at 6 p.m., the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence in rural Sidney with two adults and their children. As a result of the search warrant, the Shelby County Sheriff’s...
