ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Mother charged in connection to death of 3-year-old daughter

DAYTON — A Dayton woman has been charged in connection to her 3-year-old daughter’s death earlier this year. Kristin Walls, 29, was indicted Monday by a Montgomery County grand jury on a single count of vehicular homicide, according to a spokesperson from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
DAYTON, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Arrest Made After Stabbing in Franklin County

The incident took place Sunday evening in Metamora. Clinton Patrick. Photo provided. (Franklin County, Ind.) – One person is in custody after a reporting stabbing in Franklin County. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the incident in the 19000 block of Stacy Road in Metamora on Sunday around 5:30 p.m.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
Daily Advocate

19-year old appears for felonious assault

GREENVILLE — J. Keith Dispennette granted ILC treatment. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided. Dispennette, of Greenville, originally appeared for a suppression hearing for an aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree, case. He was granted admission into a Lieu of Conviction treatment program for up to 60 months, as the state did not object to the motion due to Dispennette having 30 years in between this case and his prior trafficking, a felony of the third degree case in 1992. Dispennette was also sentenced to 100 hours of community service, and if he fails to comply, he faces up to 12 months incarceration and a $2,500 fine or up to 60 months of community supervision.
GREENVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

200 pounds of pot found in Hamilton drug search, three arrested

HAMILTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men and one woman have been arrested after a large amount of drugs, vehicles, guns, and cash were seized during a search in Hamilton, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. Officials with the Butler Undercover Regional Narcotics (BURN) taskforce went to two residences in Hamilton Sunday, one on Carlton […]
HAMILTON, OH
1017thepoint.com

RPD SEES DECREASE IN MANY CRIMES, CALLS FOR SERVICE

(Richmond, IN)--Richmond Police Chief Mike Britt passed along lots of crime statistics to Common Council Monday night. In many areas, those numbers are headed in the right direction. So far this year, there have been more than 26,000 calls for service to RPD. It averages out to 86 calls per day. They’re on pace to drop calls for service by about 9000 from last year. As compared to 2015, the number of burglaries is down by more than half. Britt said his department has continued to perform through the death of Officer Seara Burton. "What we went through really didn't affect our statistics that much, so that speaks volumes about the type of employees I have," Britt said. Britt told council that staffing shortage is a primary concern. At least five more officers are needed.
RICHMOND, IN
1017thepoint.com

WOMAN ARRESTED FOR KILLING GRANDMOTHER HAS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HISTORY

(Eaton, OH)--More information became available Thursday in the tragic murder of a 93-year-old Eaton woman at the hands of her own granddaughter earlier this week. Heidi Matheny admitted to drowning Alice Matheny – first in the kitchen sink and then in a bathtub. Heidi had been her grandmother’s caregiver. According to a police report obtained Thursday, investigators asked Heidi Matheny what led up to the drowning. Her response was “Nothing special. It was like any other day.” Heidi had been arrested for domestic violence last year. Details of that case have not yet become available.
EATON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton man identified as person killed in Troy crash

TROY — A Dayton man has been identified as the person killed in a head-on crash in Troy last week. Joseph Bailey, 58, was killed in the crash, according to the Miami County Coroner’s Office. The crash was reported in the 300 block of South Market Street around...
TROY, OH
WHIO Dayton

At least 1 person hospitalized after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — At least one person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Dayton Sunday night, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>5 killed, 25 hurt in shooting at LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs. Crews were dispatched to the 4900 block of Hoover Avenue near Strawberry Row...
DAYTON, OH
WTHR

1 dead, 2 rescued from large fire at Richmond warehouse

RICHMOND, Indiana — One person died and two were rescued from a large fire at a vacant warehouse in Richmond on Saturday morning. A fire broke out at around 10:15 a.m. at a vacant warehouse in the 600 block of South J Street. Firefighters were told two people were...
RICHMOND, IN
Sidney Daily News

Deputies conduct narcotics search warrant on Sidney home

SIDNEY — According to Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye, on Nov. 15 at 6 p.m., the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence in rural Sidney with two adults and their children. As a result of the search warrant, the Shelby County Sheriff’s...
SIDNEY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy