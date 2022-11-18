(Richmond, IN)--Richmond Police Chief Mike Britt passed along lots of crime statistics to Common Council Monday night. In many areas, those numbers are headed in the right direction. So far this year, there have been more than 26,000 calls for service to RPD. It averages out to 86 calls per day. They’re on pace to drop calls for service by about 9000 from last year. As compared to 2015, the number of burglaries is down by more than half. Britt said his department has continued to perform through the death of Officer Seara Burton. "What we went through really didn't affect our statistics that much, so that speaks volumes about the type of employees I have," Britt said. Britt told council that staffing shortage is a primary concern. At least five more officers are needed.

RICHMOND, IN ・ 3 HOURS AGO