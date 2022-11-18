Read full article on original website
The richest person in St. Louis, MissouriLuay RahilSaint Louis, MO
5 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The Symbol of St. Louis: Stan “The Man” MusialIBWAASaint Louis, MO
National Historic Landmark: Missouri Botanical Garden and its acres of horticultural unveilingCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Bobby Bostic, a Missouri man serving a 241-year sentence was released from prison, thanks to the judge who put him awayCeebla CuudSaint Louis, MO
advantagenews.com
Holiday schedule announced for MCT buses
As Thanksgiving nears, Madison County Transit wants people to get prepared for a few “holiday season” bus service changes. Managing director S.J. Morrison says first-off, there will be no bus service this Thursday. With Christmas and New Year’s both falling on Sundays this year, there will be no buses running those days – and there will be a scaled-back service the Monday after.
MoDOT closing I-270 EB exit ramp for two weeks
For the next two weeks, MoDOT will close the exit ramp at New Halls Ferry on I-270 eastbound.
'Fairly high demand' anticipated for stores being vacated by Weekends Only
ST. LOUIS — The announcement this week that St. Louis-based furniture retailer Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress will soon go out of business frees up five prime retail sites. The low-cost furniture chain was founded in 1997 with brick-and-mortar stores that are open only Friday through Sunday by founder...
Overnight crash causes dangerous backups on I-44 EB
A one-car crash caused an early morning traffic jam on eastbound I-44.
FOX2now.com
Brown & Crouppen attorney shares what legal responsibilities homeowners and businesses have
Clearing snow and ice are part of dealing with winter weather. Brown & Crouppen attorney shares what legal responsibilities …. Clearing snow and ice are part of dealing with winter weather. Variety gives children with special needs a brand …. A team of over 160 volunteers with Variety The Children’s...
FOX2now.com
Encore Consignment gives customers some show-stopping items for the home
ST. LOUIS – Encore Consignment is the ideal name for this company. Once you step inside their huge showrooms, you are sure to return again and again. Encore Consignment is the largest consignment business featuring home furnishings and décor. What’s better, when you buy today, you get to...
KMOV
St. Louis car dealership develops technology fix to stop would-be car thieves
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -Since the beginning of 2022, an average of 27 cars have been stolen every day in the city of St. Louis and St. Louis County combined. Now, a local car dealership is trying to be part of the solution. Elliot Silk, Services Director for Suntrup Kia...
Gas station vandalized early Monday morning
Vandals damaged a gas station convenience store early Monday morning.
advantagenews.com
Several holiday light displays planned for region
There are holiday light displays in cities across the Riverbend and entire Metro-East this year. Some have been around for years, while others are relatively new displays. Either way, there is no shortage of places to take in the sights. Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau President and CEO Cory...
Government Technology
Small Town Illinois Police Chief Inherits IT Duties
(TNS) — Unlike many larger municipalities, Glen Carbon lacks an information technology (IT) department. Recently, Village Administrator Jamie Bowden assigned the village's information technology (IT) duties to the police department and they were approved by the village's public safety committee on Nov. 15. Police Chief Todd Link called it...
Three vehicle crash this morning in south St. Louis
This morning in North St. Louis, there was a collision involving three vehicles.
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Monday, November 21st, 2022
(St. Louis area) -- The federal government has approved nearly $116 million in aid to help the St. Louis area recover from historic flooding in July. Governor Mike Parson’s Office says more than 13,500 households have been approved for about 43-million in Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance. The National Flood Insurance Program has paid over 40-million in claims for flood insurance policyholders. The U.S. Small Business Administration has approved about 33-million-dollars in disaster loans for homeowners, renters, and businesses. With the onset of cold weather, homeowners who applied for FEMA aid and had flood-related damage to furnaces or HVAC systems could still be eligible for reimbursement and should submit estimates or invoices to FEMA. The federal agency says those approved for assistance could be eligible for rental aid if a need for a temporary place to stay has arisen as repairs are being made.
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in St Louis, MO
From traditional Italian fare to contemporary southern vittles, St. Louis, MO, serves up just about anything. Unfortunately, sorting out the dives from the diamonds in the rough is easier said than done. Hoping to save you the legwork, we have curated a list of the 20 best restaurants in St...
Couple dies in plane crash while traveling to visit family
The residents of Freeburg and Smithton mourned the loss of a married couple who died Saturday in a plane crash.
Police: 2 people shot in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are investigating a double shooting Monday in north city. The shooting occurred in the 5400 block of Union Boulevard, located in the Mark Twain neighborhood. One adult male was found shot in the neck, while another victim suffered a gunshot wound to their...
advantagenews.com
Robert Galbraith III
Robert Lee “Bob” Galbraith III, 43, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 1:05 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City. He was born October 27, 1979, in St. Louis, Missouri, a son of Robert Lee Galbraith Jr. of Granite City and Carol (Sillman) Galbraith of Madison. Bob enjoyed watching football and cherished his cat, BamBam. He loved his daughter and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his daughter, Isabelle Lantrip of Overland, Missouri; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Roger and Michelle Galbraith of Edwardsville and Richard Galbraith of Granite City; four nephews, Brayden, Bryce, Brock and Richard Galbraith; several aunts; uncles; cousins; other extended family and friends. In celebration of his life, a memorial visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Friday, December 2, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until time of a memorial service at 6:00 p.m. with Reverend Trev Mahoney officiating. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com.
Grand opening for a new restaurant in Ferguson this morning
A one-of-a-kind breakfast experience in Ferguson this morning
KFVS12
More than 13,500 Mo. households approved for flood recovery money as application period closes
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - More than 13,500 households have been approved for federal money to help with flood recovery. According to a release from Governor Mike Parson’s Office, $42.9 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency grant assistance was approved as the application period for St. Louis area flooding in July closed.
advantagenews.com
Paying attention to food handling for Thanksgiving
A department head at the Madison County Health Department is reminding you to not let food poisoning spoil your holiday celebrations. Food safety tips include keeping hot things hot and cold things cold and washing hands and kitchen surfaces frequently. Whether you're preparing everything the day of or doing some...
advantagenews.com
Lewis and Clark to debut light display in December
Lewis and Clark Community College is inviting you to go “Hiking Through the Holidays” at its Godfrey campus. There is a new self-guided walking tour getting ready to debut in December, and it’s been an effort of many of the school’s departments to bring it all together.
