WFMZ-TV Online
Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Allentown to feature appearances by Pip the Mouse, Santa
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown will hold a Christmas tree lighting ceremony early next month. The “Allentown Tree Lighting Ceremony - Powering the Season presented by PPL” will take place Saturday, December 3 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the ArtsPark in downtown Allentown, according to a news release from the city.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lunch with Santa, ugly sweater party and other festive fun coming to downtown Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Holiday cheer is returning to the Queen City. Developer City Center Investment Corp. last week announced its lineup of holiday events, including a lunch with Santa and an ugly sweater party, planned for downtown Allentown. Activities include:. Lights in the Parkway Party Bus: Back by popular demand,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Plains Twp. celebrating 'The Brick' this New Year's Eve
PLAINS TWP. — Township leaders and residents will usher in a new tradition this New Year’s Eve by dropping a replica brick at “The Brick,” a central intersection in the township that was a longtime gathering spot. A township firefighter built a 4-by-2-foot replica brick out...
WFMZ-TV Online
Alvernia University to hold turkey drive
READING, Pa. - Students and staff at Alvernia University will be handing out turkeys in Reading. The university will host its 35th annual Turkey Drive on Monday. Volunteers from Kennedy House and St. Margaret's School will be there to distribute turkeys. The event is sponsored by Jaindl Farms and Redner's...
WFMZ-TV Online
Windy weather knocks down trees
Windy weather caused some troubles in our area on Sunday. In Mahoning Township, Carbon County, a downed tree blocked Twin Crest Drive near Stewart Creek Road. In West Penn Township, Schuylkill County, Route 443 was closed when a utility pole snapped near Cold Spring Road.
WFMZ-TV Online
Food drive at the Westgate Mall in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Energy provider NRG is making a $10,000 contribution to kick off its annual food drive Saturday. The food drive will take place at the Weis Markets at the Westgate Mall between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The company is asking for donations of non-perishable food items and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire damages home in Upper Milford
U. MILFORD TWP., Pa. - Firefighters battled a smoky house fire in a neighborhood near Emmaus. The fire was reported just before 11 a.m. Monday in the 4100 block of Mink Drive, off of Route 29, in Upper Milford Township, emergency dispatchers said. It's not yet known if anyone was...
WFMZ-TV Online
Some Macungie residents concerned about access to Emmaus Public Library amid possible funding cut
MACUNGIE, Pa. - A group of people in Macungie are working to drum up support for their local library. There is concern that funding could be cut in next year's budget, which would mean people in Macungie would have to pay to use the Emmaus Public Library starting on Jan. 1. Macungie is one of three localities that funds the library, along with Emmaus and Upper Milford Township. According to Library Director Maryellen Kanarr, about half the people who live in Macungie have library cards.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh County's Airport Shopping Center scores 2 new retailers and a restaurant
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. - Just in time for the holiday shopping season, three new tenants are joining the Airport Shopping Center's lineup in Hanover Township, Lehigh County. First to join the mix was Trek Bicycle Allentown, which reopened in its new digs at 935-A Airport Center Road in...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lego-like 'house' to help raise funds for Habitat, RSC
READING, Pa. – A new house is being built at Reading CollegeTowne, but the home — which Alvernia University engineering students are constructing — is not made out of wood or brick. Plastic Lego-like EverBlocks are being used to build the structure, and the giant pieces are also helping two area nonprofits.
WFMZ-TV Online
New high ropes adventure course coming to Northampton County
Outdoor adventure venue, featuring ropes course, ziplines, beer garden and more, coming soon to Easton area. HangDog is owned by Michael McCreary, who also operates Allentown indoor go-carting venue Lehigh Valley Grand Prix and its accompanying axe-throwing facility Go! Axe.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh Valley's largest indoor garage sale is back
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - What's being called the Lehigh Valley's largest indoor garage sale back at the Allentown Fairgrounds this weekend. The "Super Gigantic Garage Sale" brings more than 200 sellers under one roof. The sale features a mix of new and used items and collectibles. It runs until 5 p.m....
WFMZ-TV Online
Popular Venezuelan restaurant, specializing in stuffed arepas, to debut 2nd Allentown location
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An eatery known for its overflowing and mouthwatering arepas is doubling its footprint in Allentown. La Bicicleta Arepa Bar, a Venezuelan restaurant that debuted in September 2019 at 12 S. Eighth St. downtown, is planning to open a second location within the next few weeks at 708 Union Blvd. on the city’s East Side, co-founder Humberto Canelon said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pottstown family turns attempted kidnapping ordeal into a way to help people in need in the community
A young boy in Pottstown was the victim of an attempted luring last week. But instead of pressing charges, the boy and his father are turning the frightening ordeal into a way to give to those in need in the community. Ten-year-old Sammy Green of Pottstown was walking home from...
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure headshot
Northampton County executive publishes first county-wide newsletter. The letter, posted on the county website, explains the services provided. It also touts some of McClure's actions in office.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown scrap yard fire sends up black smoke
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Fire Department was called out to the EMR scrap yard Saturday morning. The scrap yard is located at 13th and Sumner streets in Allentown. A fire started outside the facility's building where a large black plume of smoke could be seen. Crews put down oil...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks native among 5 killed in Colorado shooting
A Berks County native is among the five people who died in a shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado over the weekend. Derrick Rump, who graduated from Kutztown Area High School in 2002, was killed in the Saturday night shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Rump's family told 69 News.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh Valley chosen to host 2023 PA Sports Hall of Fame Banquet
The annual Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame banquet will be held in the Lehigh Valley in 2023, the Lehigh Valley/Pocono chapter announced. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Delta Hotels by Marriott in Breinigsville and is sponsored by St. Luke’s University Health Network. The organization...
WFMZ-TV Online
City council receives interest from five residents hoping to fill Donahue vacancy
Scranton City Council received letters of interest from five residents seeking to serve the remainder of outgoing council President Kyle Donahue’s term. Donahue, who won election earlier this month to serve as state representative for the 113th House District, will resign effective Nov. 30. Council recently advertised the upcoming vacancy and solicited letters from residents interested in filling the seat.
WFMZ-TV Online
Burn victim in Berks County house fire flown to hospital
A person burned during a house fire in Tilden Township, Berks County was flown to the hospital. Fire crews were called to the 2200 block of Mountain Road around 2 p.m. Saturday. When firefighters arrived, there were heavy flames coming from the front windows, officials said. One person was flown...
