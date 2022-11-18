Read full article on original website
Famed R&B Singer Dies
Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
iheart.com
Aaron Carter’s Manager Reveals What ‘Broke’ Him: 'It Was A Nightmare'
Aaron Carter's manager is opening up about what "broke down" the late pop star. Taylor Helgeson, who had been managing Carter for eight months, tells Page Six that cyberbullying "was like a nightmare" for Aaron. "It was nonstop. It was so relentless and, yeah, it did a number on him," he said.
Cardi B Makes Surprise Appearance During GloRilla's "Tomorrow 2" Performance
GloRilla blessed the 2022 American Music Awards with the first live televised performance of her hit song "Tomorrow 2" — with a surprise appearance from Cardi B. The Grammy-nominated hip-hop star hit the stage Sunday night before Cardi B hopped out of a car on stage to perform her fiery verse — already considered one of the best of the year. The two released their collaboration, along with its viral music video, on Sept. 23, and it's sure to make its rounds at future award shows as GloRilla continues her epic rise.
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott Mark Final Days of Her Second Pregnancy with Sweet Maternity Photos
"The next time I post, he or she will be here!" Alyssa Scott wrote on Instagram as she awaits the arrival of her second baby with Nick Cannon — his twelfth! Alyssa Scott is eagerly awaiting the arrival of her second baby with Nick Cannon. On Saturday, the model shared a series of black-and-white images of herself and the Wild 'N Out host captured during a maternity shoot ahead of their second child's nearing due date. (Scott is also a mom to daughter Zeela from a previous relationship.) One...
Landon Barker Opens Up About Relationship With Dad Travis Barker
"I feel like he's really just doing what makes him happy."
Aaron Carter’s Son Prince’s Custody Arrangements Revealed: It’s ‘The Best Place For Him’ (Exclusive)
Aaron Carter was attempting to put his life back together when he was found dead at age 34 at his home in Lancaster, Calif. on Nov. 5. Just a few months prior to his passing, in September, Aaron lost custody of his 11-month-old son Prince when he voluntarily checked into rehab to overcome addiction, which he was very vocal about. At the time, Prince’s mom Melanie Martin said that she was dealing with post-partum depression. As a result, the courts ordered that Prince be placed in the temporary custody of Melanie’s mother. And now, two weeks after Aaron’s untimely death, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned from Aaron’s rep that Prince “is still in the custody of Melanie’s mother and will remain in her custody.” The spokesperson added, “Everyone agrees that he is in the best place for him to be right now.”
TMZ.com
Jhené Aiko & Big Sean Welcome Baby Boy Noah Hasani
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean are now the proud parents of a newborn baby boy. Jhené introduced the new bundle, who the couple has named Noah Hasani, on Instagram, saying, "After 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came, my baby Yoda, my Sani."
Mandy Moore praised for sharing realistic photos from son’s ‘transcendent’ birth
Mandy Moore has been praised for normalising the realities of having a baby after she shared intimate photos from her son’s birth.The 38-year-old actor and singer took to Instagram on Thursday to share pictures from the moment her second child, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett, was born on 10 October. In the first image, Moore cradles her newborn son on her chest just moments after giving birth. The This Is Us alum is seen beaming from sheer joy, while Ozzie was still covered in amniotic fluid.“One month with our Ozzie,” she captioned the post. “I’m still able to access everything about...
Bustle
Jhené Aiko & Big Sean Introduced Their Baby Boy After His Long Labor
A week-and-a-half after their newborn son’s birth, Jhené Aiko and Big Sean decided to introduce their baby boy to the world. The two wrote short and sweet Instagram posts about their little one, Noah Hasani, and each shared several photos from their many hours in the hospital together. It took a long labor, but Noah finally showed up, making Big Sean (real name: Sean Anderson) a first-time dad and Aiko a mother of two (her daughter, Namiko, was born in 2008).
Michelle Hardwick gives birth! Emmerdale actress, 46 welcomes a gorgeous baby girl called Betty with her wife Kate Brooks making them a family of four with son Teddy
Michelle Hardwick has given birth to a beautiful baby girl. The Emmerdale actress, 46, and her producer wife Kate Brooks, 39, welcomed their new daughter Betty Brooks on Tuesday, November 15. Their latest addition makes them a family of four as they share two-year-old son Teddy, who was born in...
