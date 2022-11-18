Aaron Carter was attempting to put his life back together when he was found dead at age 34 at his home in Lancaster, Calif. on Nov. 5. Just a few months prior to his passing, in September, Aaron lost custody of his 11-month-old son Prince when he voluntarily checked into rehab to overcome addiction, which he was very vocal about. At the time, Prince’s mom Melanie Martin said that she was dealing with post-partum depression. As a result, the courts ordered that Prince be placed in the temporary custody of Melanie’s mother. And now, two weeks after Aaron’s untimely death, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned from Aaron’s rep that Prince “is still in the custody of Melanie’s mother and will remain in her custody.” The spokesperson added, “Everyone agrees that he is in the best place for him to be right now.”

