Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in Indiana this weekendKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops second in a row, falls 3-2 to IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
The 3rd richest person in IndianaLuay RahilBloomington, IN
Football: How Buckeyes defense ‘locked in’ during 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 56-14 win against IndianaThe LanternBloomington, IN
Related
thedailyhoosier.com
IU men’s and women’s basketball move up in AP rankings
After a 2-0 week that included a high major road win at Xavier, IU men’s basketball moved up a spot to No. 11 in the new AP top-25 released on Monday. It marks the second time Indiana has moved up a spot after opening the season at No. 13.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU women move to 5-0 with another dominant effort
It’s a recurring theme at this point. IU jumped out to a quick lead on Sunday afternoon and never looked back. The Hoosiers closed the first quarter on a 10-0 run and cruised to a blowout win over Quinnipiac at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington. Senior forward Mackenzie...
thedailyhoosier.com
Bench options make solid contributions for IU men’s basketball against Miami (OH)
Much has been made of Indiana men’s basketball’s depth this year. And Sunday, some of those players got a crack at bigger roles. Junior guard Trey Galloway missed IU’s 86-56 win over Miami (OH) in Indianapolis because he twisted his knee in the Xavier game on Friday. That made some first-half minutes available, and there was plenty of flexibility as the game became lopsided in the second half.
thedailyhoosier.com
For the first time in several weeks, Indiana football fought back
This Indiana football season had felt like a foregone conclusion for several weeks, if not more. The Hoosiers weren’t just losing. They were getting embarrassed. From sputtering around lifelessly for most of the game at Rutgers to getting run out of the building against Penn State and Ohio State, Indiana seemed destined to end the season on a nine-game losing streak.
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: Mike Woodson, Tamar Bates and Miller Kopp discuss win over Miami (Ohio)
Watch as Indiana head coach Mike Woodson met with the media after an 86-56 win over Miami (Ohio) on Sunday evening in Indianapolis. Further below you can also watch IU players Tamar Bates and Miller Kopp discuss the game. Indiana (4-0) returns to action on Wednesday evening against Little Rock...
thedailyhoosier.com
Running game, second-half resilience lead IU football to victory at Michigan State
Indiana’s path to a 39-31 double overtime victory over Michigan State Saturday afternoon at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan, was an unorthodox one, to say the least. The Hoosiers completed just two passes for 31 yards all game long – but managed to come out on top.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football pulls off come from behind overtime stunner at Michigan State
Down 24-7 at halftime, it looked like more of the same for Indiana on Saturday afternoon in East Lansing. But a pair of big third quarter plays, a 79-yard run by Shaun Shivers and an 88-yard kickoff return by Jaylin Lucas, helped the Hoosiers erase the large deficit on a snowy, windy and frigid day at Spartan Stadium. An interception by safety Jonathan Haynes continued the rally and led to a Charles Campbell field goal.
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: Highlights, Tom Allen Q&A, locker room scenes from IU’s 2OT upset of Michigan State
Watch below highlights of Indiana’s 39-31 two-overtime win over Michigan State on Saturday in East Lansing. Further below you can watch head coach Tom Allen’s post-game press conference, and scenes from the post-game locker room at Spartan Stadium. Indiana concludes the 2022 season next weekend against Purdue. The...
5 Great Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
cbs4indy.com
Warming just in time for Thanksgiving
INDIANAPOLIS – A freezing cold weekend in Indiana brings us our first lows in the teens of the season. But a warm up is on the way!. Bands of snow entered the state Saturday afternoon. With gusty winds and steady flurries, prepare for low temperatures to drop into the teens once again tonight.
The 3rd richest person in Indiana
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
WTHR
Car rolls into ditch off of I-465 in Indianapolis
Lanes of I-465 near Crawfordsville Road were closed after a car rolled into a ditch. INDOT confirmed a person was trapped inside.
Yelp names downtown Indy bakery as place for best pastries in Indiana
Pastries can be a sweet (or savory) way to start your day, and Yelp has named a downtown Indianapolis bakery as the best place for pastries in all of Indiana. Give it up for Leviathan Bakehouse, which opened during the summer of 2020. The bakehouse features everything from danishes to kouign-amanns. “The core of our […]
This City in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Indiana was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
wbiw.com
Indiana State Police seeks your help to locate a wanted man
INDIANA – Indiana State Police Detectives are asking for the public’s help locating 43-year-old Timothy Preston of Indianapolis. Preston is wanted on warrants for drug offenses in Hendricks County. He has made threats to Law Enforcement and should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have information on...
cbs4indy.com
More snow on the way to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Another round of snow showers are headed to Indiana this week–here’s when you need to be ready:. It will be coming up quick. Early Tuesday morning, we’ll start to see mixed precipitation. By the time you wake up Tuesday for the work commute, expect light snow for central and northern portions of the state. Mixed precipitation and rain showers to the south. Tuesday morning commutes may be slick and dangerous at times. Keeping in mind, temperatures will be freezing.
Thousands of Indiana kids need homes, some were officially adopted Friday
The courtroom was decorated with balloons, streamers and banners as families, loved ones, case managers and others gathered in the courtroom.
Fox 59
DNR crews continue to fight Brown County State Park fire
NASHVILLE, Ind. — A substantial brush fire started Sunday afternoon in Brown County State Park. Indiana’s Dept. of Natural Resources confirmed that there is an ongoing brush fire on the east side of the state park. Apparent smoke from the fire can be seen near the intersection of SR-46 and SR-135.
Central Indiana sees multiple school arrests, threats this week
ANDERSON, Ind. — Some parents are on edge after threats or weapons were found in several Central Indiana schools this week. On Tuesday, a 17-year-old Southport High School student was arrested for having a gun and knife in school. Brownsburg parents were concerned Friday when a text appearing to be from the school system started […]
Comments / 0