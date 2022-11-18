Read full article on original website
North Carolina ranks among worst states for new lung cancer cases, report shows
NORTH CAROLINA — The state of North Carolina ranks among the worst states in the United States for new lung cancer cases, a new report from the American Lung Association shows. The Lung Association examined the toll of lung cancer in North Carolina and the need for more people...
Washington Examiner
North Carolina distributes last of $3.6B in federal COVID-19 relief funds
(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Pandemic Recovery Office finished disbursing $3.6 billion in federal Coronavirus Relief Funds this week. "Coronavirus relief funds were among the first to get into the hands of local leaders, at a time when we were just beginning to realize the magnitude of COVID-19's impact on our economy, schools, government services, and healthcare system," NCPRO Executive Director Stephanie McGarrah said on Wednesday. "Closing this chapter is a major achievement for NCPRO's staff and everyone who worked with us during one of the most difficult periods in our state's history."
2 North Carolina river sites fail fecal bacteria tests in year-round checks
A group that normally tests North Carolina river water quality during summer months has expanded to cover year-round monitoring.
Local mental health departments in South Carolina react to multi-million-dollar grant
AIKEN, SC. (WJBF) — Ten rural counties in South Carolina will have stronger programs due to funds given to the state to help folks in these areas get all the mental health support they need. The funds were given by the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and will be spread out over […]
Raleigh News & Observer
This election, rural voters like me flipped the script. We saved the day in NC.
If you live in North Carolina, you’ve heard something like this before: “Rural voters are holding back our state. They just keep voting against their interests.”. People in small towns and rural communities like the ones I come from are often scapegoated after an election. This never sat right with me. I’ve always been a voter. Every election, I would go to the polls and vote. I would wear the “I voted” sticker on my shirt and peel it off before doing the laundry. The next election, I would do it again.
North Carolina holiday parade float crash injures 1 person
Officials have canceled a holiday parade in North Carolina after a truck pulling a float crashed and injured at least one person.
North Carolina man who admitted to abducting, suffocating man among 3 to be paroled from life sentences
GREENSBORO, NC (WGHP) – Three inmates from the Piedmont Triad – all of them serving life sentences for second-degree murder, one of which was upheld by the North Carolina Supreme Court – are going to be paroled after serving decades in prison. The North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, which for months has been […]
Mid-Hudson News Network
Arrest made in North Carolina for murder of Newburgh man
NEWBURGH – Police have arrested a Newburgh man in North Carolina in connection with the murder of Laquan Corbett, a 29-year-old Newburgh man, who was killed on September 29 near Washington and Clark streets. Police Commissioner Jose Gomerez said Lamont Williams was tracked down and arrested following a month-long...
heraldadvocate.com
Smith is first female moderator elected to lead Berea Association
Rev. Doris B. Smith, the pastor of St. Mark Baptist Church in Bennettsville, was recently elected as moderator of the Berea Association of Marlboro and Dillon counties, in South Carolina and Robeson County, in North Carolina. This makes Smith the first female to lead the association in its 135-year history.
‘Feeling less than.’ Evictions take more than a home away from single mothers.
National studies show women, in particular Black women, are evicted at higher rates than other groups.
Missing North Carolina man found dead in SC, deputies say
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a North Carolina man was found dead in the Ruffin area of Colleton County earlier this week. The man was previously reported missing out of North Carolina on October 14 – law enforcement there were advised the man battled drug addiction and had known mental health […]
Raleigh News & Observer
Rescuers use special vehicle to save 8 dolphins stranded on Cape Cod beach, agency says
A pod of dolphins stranded on the Massachusetts shoreline was rescued and released on Sunday, Nov. 20, according to a nonprofit agency. The animals were seen in the morning off the coast of Cape Cod, the state’s distinctive, hook-shaped peninsula, following a report of over a dozen dolphins “circling close to shore,” according to a news release from the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), a global nonprofit.
SC Stay Plus program to stop accepting applications Dec. 16
COLUMBIA, S.C. — SC Stay Plus emergency rental assistance program will stop accepting new applications at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 16. The program provided short-term rental and utility relief to 90,000 South Carolinians in 39 counties with more than $267 million in assistance. SC Stay Plus will continue to...
live5news.com
NC man missing since October found dead in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County deputies are investigating after a missing North Carolina man was found dead in the Ruffin area. The sheriff’s office says the man was reported missing in North Carolina on Oct. 14. Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol found his vehicle abandoned...
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro man beaten in a Georgia jail now imprisoned in Guilford County
Jarrett Hobbs was first arrested for driving without a license and drug possession. His attorneys said the beating was unwarranted.
Raleigh News & Observer
High school hoops update: C-Hoops Challenge, LakesGiving on deck; new statewide rankings
For many N.C. high school basketball teams, Tuesday night is the official start of the season. It’s also a busy week for tournaments, including two big events in the Charlotte-area after Thanksgiving. Read below for schedules, Monday’s boxscores and the latest N.C. statewide rankings. Monday’s NC scores.
Raleigh News & Observer
WATCH: Oklahoma 2023 EDGE Commit Taylor Wein Highlights
Watch highlights of Oklahoma 2023 EDGE commit Taylor Wein out of Nolensville High School in Nolensville, TN. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
NC woman wins $200,000 after buying $5 lottery ticket
NEW BERN, N.C. (WGHP) — Bridget White, of Oriental, bought a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. White bought her winning ticket from Trent Fuel Market on Trent Road in New Bern. She stopped by lottery headquarters Tuesday to claim her prize. After required state and […]
Snow this winter? Here are the chances in NC, SC
An update to the Climate Prediction Center's official winter forecast shows colder weather and higher chances of precipitation than the last long-range forecast.
wbtw.com
Another Cold Night Coming Up for The Area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A cold front will continue to move off the coast today. This will allow for some gusty winds to blow through the area today. Those winds will shift to a more northly flow. This will allow for some of the coldest air of the season to move into the area.
