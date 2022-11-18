Read full article on original website
Related
Fans bid goodbye to Spanish music legend Joan Manuel Serrat on his farewell tour
At Mexico City's biggest outdoor venue, El Zócalo, legendary singer Joan Manuel Serrat is performing. I'm pinching myself, I can't believe I'm seeing him for the first time, in the heart of my homeland. Since late April, the 78-year-old has been performing on a farewell tour across the U.S.,...
How Oscar Awards Winner, Angela Lansbury, Balanced Her Home And Career
Angela Lansbury made her movie debut in 1944 with the psychological thriller, Gaslight, her role as a devious maid earning an Academy Award Nomination. Since then, Angela continued to set a name for herself in the Hollywood scene as she received an Oscar nomination in 1945. The actress who played a leading character in the 1957 film Hotel Paradiso also won her first Tony Award for her acting in the 1966 musical Mame.
Death of Jimi Hendrix
Karl Ferris, Jimi Hendrix’s original album photographer/art designer, and David Comfort, author of the bestselling Rock and Roll Book of the Dead, teamed up to solve the mystery of the tragic and violent death of Jimi Hendrix, the legendary guitarist, using new revelations from inside sources. Content and image used with permission.
I critiqued Dave Chappelle and his fans questioned my Blackness
It may have been the GIF of a chattering raccoon. Or the cropped photo of me standing with a student and teacher after speaking at a high school, claiming I had professed my love for the "ugliest white woman [I] could find." Or the message insisting I "have to keep my white wife happy," though my marriage ended in 2015.
Horace Andy: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert
Today, right here, we get to peek into the decked-out living room of producer Adrian Sherwood's home and watch masters of reggae playfully chill. We hear Horace Andy's gruff tenor tell stories with 55 years of experience, rasp and wear. "You've got to live, live, live for today, for tomorrow...
As Twitter's workforce crumbles, users are tweeting their eulogies for the platform
As Twitter workers abandon the platform in droves, some are posting emotional goodbyes. And many Twitter users have joined the chorus, tweeting short eulogies for the platform in anticipation of changes they expect ahead. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. For more than a decade, the social media site has been a...
KVCR NEWS
San Bernardino, CA
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
632K+
Views
ABOUT
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.https://www.KVCRnews.org
Comments / 0