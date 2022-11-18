Angela Lansbury made her movie debut in 1944 with the psychological thriller, Gaslight, her role as a devious maid earning an Academy Award Nomination. Since then, Angela continued to set a name for herself in the Hollywood scene as she received an Oscar nomination in 1945. The actress who played a leading character in the 1957 film Hotel Paradiso also won her first Tony Award for her acting in the 1966 musical Mame.

