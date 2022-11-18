Read full article on original website
In an apparent protest, Iran's World Cup players refuse to sing the national anthem
Ahead of their first match in this year's FIFA World Cup, Iran's national team gathered for the national anthems, their players standing side-by-side, arms slung over each other's shoulders. But rather than sing along, their mouths stayed shut — an apparent show of solidarity on the world's biggest stage with...
New Zealand lawmakers will vote on whether to lower the national voting age to 16
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand lawmakers will take a vote on whether to lower the national voting age from 18 to 16, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday. Her announcement came hours after the country's Supreme Court ruled that not allowing 16- and 17-year-olds to vote amounted to age discrimination.
Officials have made Nador uninhabitable for migrants in search of a better life
Some people spend years trying to get to Nador, Morocco — a city in the northeast of the country, bordering the Spanish enclave city of Melilla. It is Europe's southernmost border, and also a gateway for migrants in search of better opportunities. Border guards line a four-tiered, 20-foot fence...
Kim's sister warns US of 'a more fatal security crisis'
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned the United States on Tuesday that it would face “a more fatal security crisis” as Washington pushes for U.N. condemnation of the North’s recent intercontinental ballistic missile test. Kim Yo Jong’s warning came hours after U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council that the U.S. will circulate a proposed presidential statement condemning North Korea’s banned missile launches and other destabilizing activities. After the meeting, Thomas-Greenfield also read a statement by 14 countries which supported action to limit North Korea’s advancement of its weapons programs. Kim Yo Jong, who is widely considered North Korea’s second most powerful person after her brother, lambasted the United States for issuing what she called “a disgusting joint statement together with such rabbles as Britain, France, Australia, Japan and South Korea.” Kim compared the United States to “a barking dog seized with fear.” She said North Korea would consider the U.S.-led statement “a wanton violation of our sovereignty and a grave political provocation.”
These are the migrants who plant and pick the strawberries in your supermarket
If you've ever had strawberries, there is a good chance they were grown in a province in southern Spain called Huelva. Spain is the second largest producer of strawberries, behind the United States. And the jurisdiction of Huelva is where 80% of the country's berries are grown, in an industry...
An Indonesian quake kills more than 160 people and injures hundreds
CIANJUR, Indonesia — Rescuers searched for bodies and survivors Tuesday in the rubble of buildings that collapsed in an earthquake that killed at least 162 people on Indonesia's main island of Java and injured hundreds more, overwhelming hospitals. Excavators, trucks and other heavy equipment sent overnight reached the hardest-hit...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukraine’s power grid destroyed on a ‘colossal’ scale after Russian strikes, says energy chief
Head of Ukraine’s power grid operator says almost no thermal or hydroelectric stations left unscathed by Russian attacks
Russia and Ukraine have agreed to extend a U.N. deal to export needed food
ISTANBUL — Russia and Ukraine have agreed to extend an agreement to allow grain exports from Ukrainian ports through a safe corridor in the Black Sea. The deal, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, was set to expire on Saturday, and will now continue for at least another 120 days.
The first satellites launched by Uganda and Zimbabwe aim to improve life on the ground
When Uganda's very first satellite was launched into space last week on Nov. 7, Bonny Omara, the lead engineer on the satellite development team, was filled with emotion. "I was watching it on TV, together with my Honourable Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation," he says. "It was really amazing and we hugged each other! To see my baby takeoff from the ground headed for the International Space Station — it's really a great feeling of my life."
FIFA World Cup: The U.S. and Wales tie 1-1 in a crucial opening match
DOHA, Qatar — The U.S. men's national team's first appearance in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, a crucial opening match against Wales, has ended in a 1-1 tie, complicating U.S. hopes of emerging from the group stage. The outcome was something of a disappointment after the U.S. had shown...
