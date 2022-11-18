ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Great Bend Post

News From the Oil Patch: Prairie chicken 'threatened' in KS

What a difference a denial makes. Near-month WTI in New York settled Friday just over $80 per barrel. On Monday morning, news accounts of a purported production increase by the OPEC-Plus exporters ahead of the EU's Russia-embargo sent prices to the sub-basement. Crude was down more than five percent by mid-morning Monday to just under $76 per barrel on the NYMEX and just under $83 on London's ICE Exchange. But the Saudis denied the report, and traders quickly bought into what then became bargain futures contracts. By lunchtime prices were over $79 a barrel in New York and over $86 in London. The earlier news report pushed Brent crude into contango, an industry term for when current prices are cheaper than contracts for later delivery.
KANSAS STATE
The Herald News

States exempt from federal gun laws

Under nullification laws, some U.S. states feel they do not have to follow federal law regarding the sale of guns manufactured in the region. Since 2010, Idaho, Kansas, Wyoming, South Dakota, and Arizona have all passed federally defiant legislation based on "firearms freedom," allowing them to make guns without national regulations and sell them without an official federal record. In 2021, Missouri attempted to nullify federal gun regulations by passing the Second Amendment Preservation Act, but the Justice Department issued a warning that the act cannot be enforced due to the Constitution's Supremacy Clause. You may also like: Democratic Party history from the year you were born
ARIZONA STATE
NBC News

'Our horses are ready': Native Americans and white farmers form an unlikely alliance to oppose a pipeline in the Dakotas

Since 2010, Joye Braun, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe in Eagle Butte, South Dakota, has fought the construction of oil and gas pipelines in her region, working to protect sacred places where her forebears hunted and fished and lived and died. In many of those battles, Braun came up against white ranchers and farmers who supported the pipelines and received fees from the developers for the use of their land.
NEBRASKA STATE
Saurabh

Native Americans kidnapped white children and raised them as their own

The United States of America has a long and turbulent history in becoming the country it is today. The most disturbing chapter is the conflict with Native Americans and the brutal methods used to resolve it. When the American pioneers began moving into uncharted and treacherous territory, i.e., areas occupied by natives, they understandably faced a push back and a long scuffle for the land, in which both sides used unacceptable methods to achieve their end goal.
Daily Mail

Woman refused life-saving abortion in Missouri after her water broke 18-weeks into her pregnancy is forced to travel to Illinois for procedure: Feds now launch investigation into hospital

The federal government has launched its first investigation into a hospital after a woman was denied an abortion – despite experiencing a medical emergency. Mylissa Farmer, 41, was 18-weeks pregnant when her water broke, leaving her at risk of life-threatening complications - but the hospital refused to perform an abortion despite her 'baby dying inside her'.
MISSOURI STATE
Terry Mansfield

Most Dangerous Cities in Kansas

Kansas has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at the Top 10. Seal of Kansas, USA.By User:Sagredo - Public Domain, Wikimedia. This article will examine Kansas's most dangerous cities. Our research used the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Statistics (UCR) reports on Violent Crime and Property Crime.
KANSAS STATE
Outsider.com

Iowa Hunter Brings Down Monster Deer With Three Main Beams

When Iowa deer hunter Justin Sieren tagged a monstrous six ½-year-old buck last month, he knew he had gotten something special. In the previous four years, he’s taken four unique deer. However, this fall’s hunt was different. Yet, it would take some research and planning on Sieren’s end to get this nontypical.
IOWA STATE
KTEM NewsRadio

Texas Has One of Worst Cities to Visit in Nation

Personal finance site mindyourdollars.com researched various factors, including crime rates, to compile a list of the 40 worst cities in the United States to visit. While the list isn't in any particular order, there's a Texas city that shows up on the list first, and it's on some other lists as well. Insurance company HiRoad ranks Houston 10th on the list of the worst cities in the United States to be stuck in traffic. The traffic is pretty notorious throughout the state, but according to the Houston Chronicle, out of the five largest cities in Texas, Houston had the most traffic deaths in 2021.
TEXAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

