Infant & Child CPR babysitting course offered December 28 & 29. Hands-on 2- Day training with a Fallon Ambulance certified instructor. Wednesday, December 28th from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Thursday, December 29th from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. WHERE: Cunningham Hall (75 Edge Hill Rd.) COST: $30.

1 DAY AGO