Farm building, equipment destroyed in Clay County fire
GEORGETOWN, Minn. (KFGO) – A fire has destroyed a farm shop in Clay County. Sheriff Mark Empting says the fire was reported shortly before 1 a.m. Monday at a farmstead north of Georgetown, west of Highway 75. A tractor and four-wheelers were lost in the blaze. Fire departments from...
Fargo family displaced by fire
FARGO (KFGO) – A family has been displaced after a fire that started in a bedroom damaged their south Fargo home Saturday morning. Battalion Chief Jason Ness said crews were called to the 1500 block of 34th Avenue S. around 7:30 a.m. for a structure fire that started with a mattress burning in a bedroom.
Passing retired paramedic rescues driver from fiery crash in Richland County
RICHLAND CO. N.D. (KFGO) — A passerby who is a retired paramedic pulled over at a two-vehicle crash scene and rescued a driver from a burning vehicle and provided first aid to both the driver and a passenger. Three people were hurt in the fiery crash Sunday in Richland...
UPDATE: Police release names of victims of deadly north Fargo shooting
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Police have released the names of two men killed in a shooting near the NDSU campus Saturday morning. Officers said they were called to the 1000 block of 15th Street N. around 3:15 a.m. on a report of shots fired and found 28-year-old Jaquan Gatewood and 27-year-old Kierre Davies, both of Fargo ,with fatal gunshot wounds.
Police investigating after 2 fatally shot in north Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead in the north part of town early Saturday morning. Officers were called to the 1000 block of 15th Street N. around 3:15 a.m. on a report of shots fired and found the two people with gunshot wounds.
NDSU GETS THREE SEED, UND ON THE ROAD FOR FCS PLAYOFFS
North Dakota State locked up the three seed in the NCAA FCS tournament bracket that was released on Sunday morning. They will face the winner of the first round matchup between Southeast Missouri State vs. Montana on Saturday, December 3 at the Fargodome. The University of North Dakota qualified for the playoffs and have a tough road game in the first round coming up Saturday, November 26 at Weber State; with the winner heading to Montana State. South Dakota State earned the top seed in the playoff bracket, and will face the winner of St. Frances vs. Delaware.
Salvation Army kicks off annual Red Kettle campaign
FARGO (KFGO/KVRR) — The Salvation army kicked off their annual Red Kettle Campaign at the West Acres Mall on Friday. This year’s goal is to raise $1 million to provide support for people in need. Major Abe Tamayo said they hope with the raised goal they will be...
Miller, NDSU Roll to 42-21 Harvest Bowl Win Over UND
(NDSU Athletics) FARGO – Quarterback Cam Miller tied a school record with five rushing touchdowns and No. 4-ranked North Dakota State rolled to a 42-21 victory over 16th-ranked North Dakota in the Harvest Bowl on Saturday, Nov. 19, before a crowd of 18,806 at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome.
DGF off to Prep Bowl with win over Fairmont
(KFGO/KNFL) Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton is headed to the Prep Bowl for the first time. The Rebels (12-0) held Fairmont under 200 yards of total offense in a 16-7 win in the Class AAA semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium. Jordan Summers was again a workhorse for the Rebels. The tailback carries 33 times...
