ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Republicans 'cheering' for Adam Schiff to succeed Pelosi if she retires

House Republicans are hoping House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) will run for a leadership position amid speculation he is vying to replace Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as the chamber's top Democrat if she opts to retire following the midterm elections, with GOP lawmakers arguing that the high-profile Democrat would be easier to villainize in attack ads than other possible contenders.
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

What happens to Nancy Pelosi if Democrats lose the House?

Nancy Pelosi is staring at an uncertain political future. Nearly a week after her party pulled off a strong showing in the midterm elections that shocked DC pundits and conservatives especially, the Democrats are now poised to expand their majority in the US Senate after securing its future with wins in Nevada and Arizona.But control of the US House of Representatives remains unclear, with a handful of races in California and other western states remaining uncalled as of the Sunday following the election. Eleven contests in total remain uncalled; Democrats need eight more victories to keep a majority. It’s...
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi, 82, arrives at the Capitol to announce decision on her future - after Republicans took the majority and with Hakeem Jeffries touted as her successor if she steps down as Democrats' leader

Nancy Pelosi arrived in the Capitol on Thursday giving no hint as to whether she has decided to stay in Democratic leadership or if she will step down after two decades of service. Wearing a white suit - the color of suffragettes - Pelosi, 82, smiled as she walked into...
MARYLAND STATE
The Hill

Trump calls Pelosi an ‘animal’ for impeaching him

Former President Trump late Monday called Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) an “animal” for voting to impeach him twice. Trump made the comment at a rally in Dayton, Ohio while criticizing Democrats’ immigration policies and a crime committed by a member of the MS-13 gang, whom he also called an animal.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Nancy Pelosi made the right call

As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said herself, quoting scripture on the House floor Thursday: “For everything there is a season — a time for every purpose under heaven.”. For Pelosi, the season to be leader of House Democrats has passed. She made the right decision this week to step away from leadership in January, when a new Republican majority will take over the House, and the right — even generous — decision to stay in Congress for now. She’ll continue to represent San Francisco while serving as an invaluable source of guidance and resolve for the next generation of House Democratic leaders.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Vogue Magazine

Nancy Pelosi Was the Trump Foil We Sorely Needed

Nancy Pelosi stepped down as Speaker of the House on Thursday, after Democrats narrowly lost their majority in the midterm elections. The first female speaker in American history will remain in Congress, representing her home district in San Francisco. The end of Pelosi’s official leadership is sure to spark reflection about her legislative creativity, her fundraising prowess and her inevitable villainization as a Democratic boogie-woman. Personally, though, I’ll remember Speaker Pelosi as a much-needed foil to historically treacherous president Donald Trump.
NPR

After 20 Years, Nancy Pelosi Will Step Down As Top House Democrat

Pelosi, 82, is honoring a pledge she made in 2018 to pass the baton after another two terms at the party's helm. She says she will remain in Congress to help guide the party's transition to new leadership. This episode: White House correspondent Asma Khalid, congressional correspondent Deirdre Walsh, and...
CBS Minnesota

Hakeem Jeffries to make formal bid to be House Democratic leader, source says

Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York is expected to make a formal bid to be House Minority Leader on Friday, according to a person familiar with his plans. The expected formal announcement will be made one day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 82, one of the longest-serving party leaders in history, announced she would not be seeking a leadership role in the upcoming Congress, in which the Democrats will be the minority party.Jeffries, who represents New York's 8th District in Brooklyn, currently serves as Democratic caucus chair, the fifth highest-ranking Democrat in the House. House Democratic leadership elections will be held on...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy