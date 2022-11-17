Read full article on original website
Republicans 'cheering' for Adam Schiff to succeed Pelosi if she retires
House Republicans are hoping House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) will run for a leadership position amid speculation he is vying to replace Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as the chamber's top Democrat if she opts to retire following the midterm elections, with GOP lawmakers arguing that the high-profile Democrat would be easier to villainize in attack ads than other possible contenders.
Election denier Hakeem Jeffries could replace Pelosi as House Dem leader
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., the lead candidate to succeed Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has said former President Trump was an "illegitimate" president.
What happens to Nancy Pelosi if Democrats lose the House?
Nancy Pelosi is staring at an uncertain political future. Nearly a week after her party pulled off a strong showing in the midterm elections that shocked DC pundits and conservatives especially, the Democrats are now poised to expand their majority in the US Senate after securing its future with wins in Nevada and Arizona.But control of the US House of Representatives remains unclear, with a handful of races in California and other western states remaining uncalled as of the Sunday following the election. Eleven contests in total remain uncalled; Democrats need eight more victories to keep a majority. It’s...
Hakeem Jeffries launches bid to replace Pelosi as top House Democrat
With House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer forgoing leadership roles in the next Congress, members of a "new generation" of House Democrats are stepping up to the plate, as Pelosi put it. Rep. Jim Clyburn has also indicated he's stepping aside from his position as whip, but may remain in leadership.
Nancy Pelosi, 82, arrives at the Capitol to announce decision on her future - after Republicans took the majority and with Hakeem Jeffries touted as her successor if she steps down as Democrats' leader
Nancy Pelosi arrived in the Capitol on Thursday giving no hint as to whether she has decided to stay in Democratic leadership or if she will step down after two decades of service. Wearing a white suit - the color of suffragettes - Pelosi, 82, smiled as she walked into...
Trump calls Pelosi an ‘animal’ for impeaching him
Former President Trump late Monday called Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) an “animal” for voting to impeach him twice. Trump made the comment at a rally in Dayton, Ohio while criticizing Democrats’ immigration policies and a crime committed by a member of the MS-13 gang, whom he also called an animal.
Hakeem Jeffries confident he can unite Dems after Pelosi exit, says he has 'great respect' for AOC
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., is currently running unopposed to be the new leader of House Democrats, expressing optimism he could bring the party together as leader.
2022 midterms: Republican hopes dashed as control of Congress remains in doubt
As a long Tuesday night bled into a bleary Wednesday morning, it was still unclear whether Democrats or Republicans had won control of Congress in the pivotal 2022 midterms. Yet even amid all the electoral confusion, one thing was already abundantly clear: It was not the night Republicans were hoping for.
Rising star Hakeem Jeffries announces bid to lead U.S. House Democrats
WASHINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. congressman Hakeem Jeffries on Friday formally launched a bid to become the Democratic leader in the House of Representatives, a day after Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she was giving up her leadership role.
Hakeem Jeffries remains silent on his possible candidacy, celebrates Pelosi’s legacy as Democratic leader
New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, a contender to succeed U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has chosen to remain silent Thursday on his possible candidacy for the Democratic leadership and has opted to celebrate his accomplishments at the helm of his post. "Let's spend this moment, on this day, (reminiscing) about...
Nancy Pelosi made the right call
As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said herself, quoting scripture on the House floor Thursday: “For everything there is a season — a time for every purpose under heaven.”. For Pelosi, the season to be leader of House Democrats has passed. She made the right decision this week to step away from leadership in January, when a new Republican majority will take over the House, and the right — even generous — decision to stay in Congress for now. She’ll continue to represent San Francisco while serving as an invaluable source of guidance and resolve for the next generation of House Democratic leaders.
Nancy Pelosi Was the Trump Foil We Sorely Needed
Nancy Pelosi stepped down as Speaker of the House on Thursday, after Democrats narrowly lost their majority in the midterm elections. The first female speaker in American history will remain in Congress, representing her home district in San Francisco. The end of Pelosi’s official leadership is sure to spark reflection about her legislative creativity, her fundraising prowess and her inevitable villainization as a Democratic boogie-woman. Personally, though, I’ll remember Speaker Pelosi as a much-needed foil to historically treacherous president Donald Trump.
After 20 Years, Nancy Pelosi Will Step Down As Top House Democrat
Pelosi, 82, is honoring a pledge she made in 2018 to pass the baton after another two terms at the party's helm. She says she will remain in Congress to help guide the party's transition to new leadership. This episode: White House correspondent Asma Khalid, congressional correspondent Deirdre Walsh, and...
Hakeem Jeffries to make formal bid to be House Democratic leader, source says
Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York is expected to make a formal bid to be House Minority Leader on Friday, according to a person familiar with his plans. The expected formal announcement will be made one day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 82, one of the longest-serving party leaders in history, announced she would not be seeking a leadership role in the upcoming Congress, in which the Democrats will be the minority party.Jeffries, who represents New York's 8th District in Brooklyn, currently serves as Democratic caucus chair, the fifth highest-ranking Democrat in the House. House Democratic leadership elections will be held on...
