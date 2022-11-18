Contest to name turkey pardoned on Thanksgiving announced

Adding to the tradition of pardoning a turkey each year on Thanksgiving, Governor Gretchen Whitmer is looking to give the feathery friend a name!

Whitmer announced Friday morning she was accepting submissions to name the turkey.

“My fellow Michiganders, Thanksgiving is just around the corner,” said Governor Whitmer. “I know we are looking forward to spending some time with family and friends, but I need your help. Please submit name suggestions for the very special turkey that I will pardon soon. Everyone, especially young Michiganders, are encouraged to send in their names. I am so thankful for all of you.”

While naming the bird to be pardoned is a fairly new tradition, pardoning a turkey on Thanksgiving has been a long-standing tradition at the White House.

Starting sporadically at first, over the decades farmers and representatives from organizations all over the country would send turkeys to the president as gifts of glad tidings during the holidays dating back to the mid-1940s. Sometimes the birds were gifted a long life at a farm, sometimes it was a short trip to the kitchen. Either way, the tradition of pardoning amped up in 1989 when President H.W. Bush told protesters and on-lookers that year's offering would receive a presidential pardon and a life of ease at a nearby children's farm.

Bush pardoned a bird during each year of his presidency from then after and every president since has followed suit.

The yearly tradition is surrounded with pomp and circumstance, speeches and cheers for the freed fowl.

Michigan's Governors, like many states, began their own tradition soon after.

There is no limit to the number of suggestions you can make. The winner will be announced on Monday, November 21st.

