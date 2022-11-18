ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Rudy Giuliani Just Received The Best News From Prosecutors After Apartment Raid: 'Criminal Charges Are Not Coming'

By Maria Pierides
 4 days ago
Splash News

Rudy Giuliani just discovered that he will not face criminal charges over foreign lobbying, 18 months after the FBI raided his Manhattan home and law office and took 16 electronic devices, including his cellphone and a computer belonging to his longtime assistant Jo Ann Zafonte.

Rudy Giuliani Will Not Face Criminal Charges

According to a letter to Judge Paul Oetken from federal prosecutors from the Southern District of New York, which was made public on Monday, November 14th, Justice Department officials do *not* plan on pressing criminal charges in connection with the 78-year-old Republican politician‘s past lobbying for the ouster of then-Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch from Ukraine, while he was serving as a personal attorney for former president Donald Trump.

The decision was made after federal prosecutors thoroughly reviewed the evidence obtained from the April 2021 raid on Giuliani’s home and office, as part of an investigation into whether his dealings with figures in Ukraine in the run-up to the 2020 election required him to register as a foreign agent. “The Government writes to notify the Court that the grand jury investigation that led to the issuance of the above-referenced warrants has concluded, and that based on information currently available to the Government, criminal charges are not forthcoming,” they wrote.

Giuliani And His Lawyers Respond To Verdict

“In my business, we would call that total victory,” Giuliani’s lawyer, Robert Costello, told the Associated Press. “We are very pleased that they did this. I’m not surprised that they did this because I saw the evidence, or lack thereof, and knew Rudy Giuliani didn’t do anything wrong.” He added: “They deviated from office policy by issuing a statement like this, which is very nice, because there’s a memorialization now that Rudy Giuliani didn’t do anything wrong in Ukraine.”

The former New York City mayor has repeatedly said he did not commit any violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) and responded to the verdict by posting a CNN story about it and adding: “COMPLETE & TOTAL VINDICATION.”

“The mayor has been completely and totally vindicated,” Ted Goodman, a spokesperson for Giuliani, told ABC News in a statement. “The grand jury failed to find even probable cause that a crime was committed, which is the basis for a search warrant.”

Giuliani’s Legal Woes Are Far From Over

While Giuliani has received good news on this occasion, he could still face prosecution in Georgia, as he still remains a target “in a wide-ranging criminal investigation” into election interference, in reference to his role in seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election won by Joe Biden.

And that’s not all, as Giuliani could face jail time for failing to pay ex-wife Judith Giuliani the $260,000 that he owes her from their divorce settlement, and also for failing to attend the court hearing. Yikes!

Comments / 598

Rick Ervin
3d ago

🤣🤣🤣.. Well, kind of hard to charge and prosecute a person when there is no evidence to support the prosecution.. I learned that in basic criminal law 101

Reply(74)
248
Guest
3d ago

Just another ending of democrat harassing republicans with the full force of DOJ , FBI and democrat news media . The damage was done by making republicans look bad with false claims. Just like China 🇨🇳 democrats want a one party system.

Reply(47)
183
Bruno Primas
3d ago

No charges coming? Huh. What ever happened in the Trump Mar-A- Lago raid? Nothing there either. ALL for negative political perception of a individual.

Reply(14)
123
