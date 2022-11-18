Kate Hudson Rocks A Low-Cut, Crystal-Embellished Dress In New 'Entertainment Weekly' Photoshoot

Splash News

Kate Hudson always dazzles on a red carpet, regardless of what she is wearing. But when she literally wears something covered in sequins and sparkles, it’s a whole different ballgame – and no else stands a chance!

Kate Hudson Wears Sparkly Carolina Herrera Dress For ‘Entertainment Weekly’

The 43-year-old Bride Wars actress stunned on the cover of Entertainment Weekly in a Carolina Herrera sequined column gown with a super-daring plunging front. She was joined by her Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery co-stars on the cover, which was photographed by Kanya Iwana, but definitely pulled focus thanks to the dreamy combination of a sparkly dress and a red lip. And her Instagram followers couldn’t agree more!

“Hello gorgeous!!” Naomi Watts exclaimed, followed by a fire emoji in-between two hand praising emojis, as a comment to Kate’s November 7th Instagram post of her individual picture. “Kate you’re the most beautiful woman ever,” one fan commented, followed by the heart eyes emoji and three red rose emojis. “You look absolutely amazing,” added another fan, followed by the red heart emoji.

Kate Hudson’s Iconic Carolina Herrera ‘How To Lose A Guy In Ten Days’ Dress

We can’t talk about the Almost Famous actress and her relationship with Carolina Herrera without mentioning a little piece of history! Kate and Carolina Herrera have made sartorial magic together before, as *the* yellow slip dress she wore in 2003 romantic-comedy How To Lose A Guy In Ten Days was also a Carolina Herrera masterpiece, and we just want to take a moment to look at it again!

Kate’s dress will go down in fashion and movie history, but quite alarmingly, the Something Borrowed actress revealed that she doesn’t actually know where it is! “You know what? I have no idea where that dress is!” she told Elle back in 2021, which makes us hope that after making some calls and looking in all the expected and unexpected places, it has since been located. “I know it was designed by Carolina Herrera and our amazing costume designer designed the dress with Carolina’s team. I do not know where it is, but I feel like we should find it!” We hope it has now been found and kept in a safe place!

‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is a murder mystery film written and directed by Rian Johnson, who is also co-producing alongside Ram Bergman. The movie is being described as a standalone sequel to the 2019 hit, Knives Out, with Daniel Craig reprising his role as master detective Benoit Blanc and Kate reportedly playing the role of a former model called Birdie. We’re obsessed already!

Glass Onion has a super-impressive cast, as you can tell from the Entertainment Weekly cover, as Kate and Daniel are also joined by Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, and Dave Bautista. It will hit theaters on November 23rd for one week only, before premiering on Netflix on December 23rd. We wouldn’t miss it for the world!

Kate Hudson Wears Sequin Elie Saab Gown For ‘Glass Onion’ Premiere

The Fool’s Gold star wanted to stand out among her extremely glamorous and well-dressed co-stars at the Los Angeles premiere on Tuesday, November 15th – and it’s safe to say that it was mission accomplished! For the star-studded premiere, Kate wore a breathtaking sheer, high-necked Elie Saab dress hot off the Fall 2022 runway, which was dripping in sparkly embellishments and featured dramatic floor-length embellished sleeves. We are stunned; speechless, even!