MassLive.com
Date set for Springfield Central football’s Division I championship at Gillette Stadium
Springfield Central will return to its second home, Gillette Stadium, early next month.
Looking Back: Photos from 20 years of Longmeadow field hockey dominance in Western Mass.
For the past 20 years, Longmeadow has dominated the field hockey scene in Western Massachusetts.
‘It’s a storybook ending’: Longmeadow field hockey wins their first state title in coach Ann Simons’ final season
WESTBOROUGH — As Longmeadow ran to the net to celebrate after the final whistle blew, Riley Harrington turned and made her way toward coach Ann Simons. Nodding her head and pointing to her as she ran closer to her coach, the two embraced in a moment that captured the feeling of the game.
5 Mass. colleges rank in top 10 Division 3 football teams in New England
Another season of New England small college football is coming to an end, but five colleges in Massachusetts are making waves for their football programs. Noontime Sports compiled a list from their poll of the top New England Division 3 college football teams. Here's how they ranked. Springfield College...
Undefeated Holy Cross football team earns No. 8 seed and first-round bye in FCS playoffs
WORCESTER — The undefeated Holy Cross football team celebrated its well-deserved No. 8 seed and first-round bye for the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs Sunday afternoon at the Prior Performing Arts Center, where the Crusaders gathered with family, friends and fans for the tournament selection show, but the merriment was brief. HC players had their scheduled lift, and were eager to get back to work.
Charlie Anischik’s hat trick leads No. 1 South Hadley boys soccer to first ever state title in win over No. 6 Blackstone Valley Tech
LEOMINSTER ― The No. 1 South Hadley boys soccer fell behind twice Saturday, but came back to defeat No. 6 Blackstone Valley Tech, 5-2, in the Division IV state championship to claim its first ever state title.
UMass men’s basketball downs Charlotte, wins Myrtle Beach Invitational
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Matt Cross scored 12 points to help Massachusetts defeat Charlotte 60-54 in the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Sunday. Cross was 5-of-7 shooting (2 for 3 from distance) for the Minutemen (4-1). T.J. Weeks added 11 points and nine rebounds. RJ Luis scored nine with six boards.
James Ferentz is ready to play a bigger Patriots role with David Andrews out
FOXBOROUGH – James Ferentz ‘wife, Skylar, often wonders out loud about why her husband works late nights. Since entering the NFL in 2014, Ferentz has eight-career starts and 52 games played. He’s bounced on and off various teams practice squads, including the Patriots. As a reserve offensive lineman, there’s no guarantee he sees the field. But as the 33-year-old explains to his wife, that doesn’t mean he has less work to do during the week.
Back-to-back games in Boston? Syracuse will get a bowl invite, but will fans be excited?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse will finish among a glut of six- or seven-win teams in the ACC, but the optics of the school's first bowl season in four years hinge on the outcome of Saturday's game at Boston College. While the Eagles (3-8, 2-5 ACC) play out...
homenewshere.com
Magical ride comes to an end for U8 Pop Warner team
LYNN – On Sunday, The Wilmington U8 tackle football team traveled to Manning Field in Lynn to take on Brockton in the Division Two Eastern Mass. Super Bowl Game. Ultimately, Wilmington fell by a score of 13-7 in an overtime thriller on the crisp and rainy Sunday morning. Heading...
milfordmirror.com
Why UConn women’s basketball guard Nika Mühl had record-setting game with ‘subtle’ performance
HARTFORD — Nika Mühl added all sorts of pizazz and precision to the UConn women’s basketball team’s 91-69 thumping of NC State Sunday afternoon at the XL Center and checked out to an ovation with 1:04 remaining. She had 15 assists, the significance of which was not lost on another Huskies’ point guard.
Patriots’ Nick Folk, Michael Palardy following World Cup during NFL season
FOXBOROUGH — Nick Folk was a Southern California 10-year-old sitting in the stands at the Rose Bowl in 1984 when Brazil beat Italy in the World Cup final. Five years later, he was back in Pasadena to see the United States defeat China in the Women’s World Cup final.
Berkeley Beacon
Men’s basketball loses thriller to Bridgewater State 81-79
The Emerson men’s basketball team was defeated by Bridgewater State on Wednesday night in a competitive thriller, 81-79—the team’s second consecutive loss by one basket. Dropping a Saturday match against Tufts University, the Lions entered the Bobbi Brown and Steven Plofker gym looking to bounce back but were unable to pull ahead of the Bears.
Celtics vs. Bulls: Free live stream, TV, how to watch NBA basketball (Nov. 21)
The Celtics are playing the best basketball in the league as they’re on a nine-game winning streak. The league’s No. 1 offense has been paired up with an improving defense, which results in the league-best 13-3 record. The Bulls have stumbled recently as they’re on a four-game losing streak and have a 6-10 record. But Chicago did hand Boston its first loss of the season on the United Center court, so the Celtics will look to get some revenge. The last time the two teams met, the Celtics beat the Bulls 123-119 in a close finish.
westernmassnews.com
Fans gather to watch U.S. take on Wales in the World Cup
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The World Cup has officially kicked off and soccer fans in western Massachusetts are excited about the U.S. national teams return to the tournament. Fans shook the ground of the Rumbleseat Bar and Grille in Chicopee as Tim Weak made it one-to-nothing for the U.S. versus Wales match Monday afternoon. They told Western Mass News about their excitement to see the United States back in the world cup for the first time in eight years.
MassLive.com
Mayflower Marathon kicks off at MGM Springfield amid chill and optimism
Unfazed by bone-chilling winds, Terry Maxey spent Monday morning outside MGM Springfield alongside three 48-foot-tractor trailers — trailers he and other volunteers at the 29th annual Mayflower Marathon hoped to fill with food donations by the end of the event on Wednesday. "Our goal is always to do better...
MassLive.com
Westfield police: Robert Tesini found Monday
WESTFIELD — City police said Monday that Robert Tesini has been located, but have not released any further information. Police have referred all questions to Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni's office. Gulluni has not responded to requests for information yet. Tesini, 32, was last seen at about 12:30...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts man dives or falls off of bridge, dive team search underway
Massachusetts crews are searching for a man that reportedly landed in frigid waters early this morning from a bridge. According to Lieutenant Paul Sullivan of Massachusetts State Police, at 3:15 a.m. they received a report of a white male 29-30 years old either jumping or falling off the Larz Anderson Bridge into the Charles River.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties November 20, 2022 edition
Ellen M. Kupiec to Ashley B. Stewart and William C. Stewart Jr., 61 Carmen Ave., $485,000. Gina M. Hodovanec, representative, Louis Michael DeChristopher, estate, and Louis M. DeChristopher , estate, to Lyudmila Bienvenue, Lyudmila N. Bienvenue and Jonathan D. Bienvenue, 30 Beech Hill Road, $283,000.
Springfield vigil remembers 48 people who died in traffic crashes in Hampden County this year
SPRINGFIELD – A 62-year-old Springfield man was killed while riding his bicycle in East Longmeadow. A 69-year-old Northampton bicyclist was struck and killed by a distracted driver. A 34-year-old Chicopee man died while crossing the street, hit by a Springfield man driving 70 mph. "All of these people lost...
MassLive.com
