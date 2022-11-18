ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Undefeated Holy Cross football team earns No. 8 seed and first-round bye in FCS playoffs

WORCESTER — The undefeated Holy Cross football team celebrated its well-deserved No. 8 seed and first-round bye for the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs Sunday afternoon at the Prior Performing Arts Center, where the Crusaders gathered with family, friends and fans for the tournament selection show, but the merriment was brief. HC players had their scheduled lift, and were eager to get back to work. ...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Charlie Anischik’s hat trick leads No. 1 South Hadley boys soccer to first ever state title in win over No. 6 Blackstone Valley Tech

Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. LEOMINSTER ― The No. 1 South Hadley boys soccer fell behind twice Saturday, but came back to defeat No. 6 Blackstone Valley Tech, 5-2, in the Division IV state championship to claim its first ever state title.
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
MassLive.com

James Ferentz is ready to play a bigger Patriots role with David Andrews out

FOXBOROUGH – James Ferentz ‘wife, Skylar, often wonders out loud about why her husband works late nights. Since entering the NFL in 2014, Ferentz has eight-career starts and 52 games played. He’s bounced on and off various teams practice squads, including the Patriots. As a reserve offensive lineman, there’s no guarantee he sees the field. But as the 33-year-old explains to his wife, that doesn’t mean he has less work to do during the week.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
homenewshere.com

Magical ride comes to an end for U8 Pop Warner team

LYNN – On Sunday, The Wilmington U8 tackle football team traveled to Manning Field in Lynn to take on Brockton in the Division Two Eastern Mass. Super Bowl Game. Ultimately, Wilmington fell by a score of 13-7 in an overtime thriller on the crisp and rainy Sunday morning. Heading...
WILMINGTON, MA
Berkeley Beacon

Men’s basketball loses thriller to Bridgewater State 81-79

The Emerson men’s basketball team was defeated by Bridgewater State on Wednesday night in a competitive thriller, 81-79—the team’s second consecutive loss by one basket. Dropping a Saturday match against Tufts University, the Lions entered the Bobbi Brown and Steven Plofker gym looking to bounce back but were unable to pull ahead of the Bears.
BRIDGEWATER, MA
MassLive.com

Celtics vs. Bulls: Free live stream, TV, how to watch NBA basketball (Nov. 21)

The Celtics are playing the best basketball in the league as they’re on a nine-game winning streak. The league’s No. 1 offense has been paired up with an improving defense, which results in the league-best 13-3 record. The Bulls have stumbled recently as they’re on a four-game losing streak and have a 6-10 record. But Chicago did hand Boston its first loss of the season on the United Center court, so the Celtics will look to get some revenge. The last time the two teams met, the Celtics beat the Bulls 123-119 in a close finish.
BOSTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Fans gather to watch U.S. take on Wales in the World Cup

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The World Cup has officially kicked off and soccer fans in western Massachusetts are excited about the U.S. national teams return to the tournament. Fans shook the ground of the Rumbleseat Bar and Grille in Chicopee as Tim Weak made it one-to-nothing for the U.S. versus Wales match Monday afternoon. They told Western Mass News about their excitement to see the United States back in the world cup for the first time in eight years.
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

Mayflower Marathon kicks off at MGM Springfield amid chill and optimism

Unfazed by bone-chilling winds, Terry Maxey spent Monday morning outside MGM Springfield alongside three 48-foot-tractor trailers — trailers he and other volunteers at the 29th annual Mayflower Marathon hoped to fill with food donations by the end of the event on Wednesday. “Our goal is always to do better...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield police: Robert Tesini found Monday

WESTFIELD — City police said Monday that Robert Tesini has been located, but have not released any further information. Police have referred all questions to Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni’s office. Gulluni has not responded to requests for information yet. Tesini, 32, was last seen at about 12:30...
WESTFIELD, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts man dives or falls off of bridge, dive team search underway

“Massachusetts crews are searching for a man that reportedly landed in frigid waters early this morning from a bridge. According to Lieutenant Paul Sullivan of Massachusetts State Police, at 3:15 a.m. they received a report of a white male 29-30 years old either jumping or falling off the Larz Anderson Bridge into the Charles River.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

