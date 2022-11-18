Death. Taxes. New England Patriots over New York Jets. The latter has joined life's other certainties over the past decade-plus, as the Patriots have prevailed in each of the last 13 matchups against their divisional rivals. Even in their resurgent state, Gang Green has failed to break through in the post-Tom Brady era, as the first of two annual meetings became a sweet Halloween treat three weeks ago. Their latest opportunity to snap the dubious streak lands on Sunday afternoon in Foxboro as part of Week 11 action.

2 DAYS AGO