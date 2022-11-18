ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

Make ecocide an international crime and other legal ideas to help save the planet

The world has reached an acute point in the “highway to climate hell”. Talks at Cop27 barely achieved anything, despite the fact that almost one-third of Pakistan’s territory was submerged during unprecedented flooding; record heat over the summer killed nearly 25,000 in Europe; and almost 200,000 people in a major US city have not had clean water for months.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Guardian

Tell us about your experiences of adult learning in the UK

From completing an evening art course to undertaking a BTEC in business studies, we would like to speak to people in the UK who have gone into adult learning about what it has offered them. Have you managed to find a new path? Has it led to a career change?...
Wichita Eagle

How an industry built on pollution is getting a tiny bit greener

The amount of time between aircraft as they land at Toronto Pearson International Airport might seem prosaic to the untrained eye, but there’s a lot more going on than a pilot negotiating the gentle return to earth of hundreds of tons of metal. Every millisecond that passes is tied to a new technology touted as a partial solution to two intractable problems (albeit of wildly divergent importance).
AFP

Russian, US pressure mounts on Turkey over Syria threat

International pressure mounted Tuesday on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan not to launch a threatened ground offensive against Kurdish fighters in Syria. Turkey has launched three offensives into Syria since 2016 aimed at crushing Syrian Kurdish fighters, whom it charges are allied to the PKK. Erdogan has repeatedly called for a 30-kilometre (19-mile) "safe zone" to protect southern Turkey against cross-border attacks from Syrian territory.
Wichita Eagle

The Cheapest Electric Car Hits the US Market

The demand for electric vehicles is definitely on the rise. Automakers are saying so by flooding their green car production operations with billions of dollars in investment. The recent surge in gasoline prices at the pump has convinced skeptics to look at the potential of less polluting vehicles. But despite...
Wichita Eagle

Biggest US rail unions split on labor deal, raising odds of strike

Members of the nation’s two largest railway unions held conflicting votes on a key labor pact, muddying efforts by the Biden administration to avoid a strike when the labor peace agreement ends next month. The SMART Transportation division, the largest railway union under the tentative agreement with more than...

