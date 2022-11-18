AAA expects to see holiday air traffic levels close to 2019

If you're headed out of town next week for the holidays, you're not alone. AAA is expecting travel to peak close to 2019 levels. BNA is expecting big crowds to start on Sunday, November 20 and last until next Monday, November 28.

If you're headed to the airport between those dates, make sure you're traveling smart like getting here two hours ahead of time and checking your flight status before you head out the door.

AAA says 1.2 million Tennesseans will be traveling for Thanksgiving, which includes more than 38,000 by air. Airfares are 22 percent more than last year and hotels are up too by 17 percent.

Comparing these numbers to 2020, the amount of Tennesseans flying has nearly doubled, with almost 20,000 more flyers this year.

The rest will be hitting the road despite higher gas prices. Previously the Thanksgiving high was $3.18 a gallon back in 2012. Tennessee's average as of Friday was $3.25 a gallon. Compared to what it's costing some to fly, driving is still the recommended economic option.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now , wherever, whenever, always free.