Read full article on original website
KISSIMMEE EAT & DRINK
KISSIMMEE THINGS TO DO
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Top 3 Richest Neighborhoods in OrlandoEvie M.Orlando, FL
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in FloridaTravel MavenOrlando, FL
3 Florida Man headlines that are weird AFEvie M.Florida State
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 more crazy animal-related Florida Man news storiesEvie M.Florida State
Related
WESH
'Cold and calculated': 18-year-old shot to death in Sanford, police say
SANFORD, Fla. — An 18-year-old was killed Sunday in a shooting in Sanford, police say. According to officials, officers were called to the Hatteras Sound Apartments around 1:30 p.m. Responding officers found a vehicle in the parking lot with obvious damage from gunfire. Inside the vehicle, they found 18-year-old...
‘Cold and calculated’: 1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Sanford shooting
SANFORD, Fla. — An 18-year-old died and another young man was seriously injured in a shooting at a Sanford apartment complex on Saturday afternoon, police said. Police said witnesses told them that around 1:30 p.m., multiple people approached a car at Hatteras Sound Apartments with semiautomatic firearms and opened fire on the car and the people inside.
iheart.com
WATCH: Florida Teen Wakes Up To Man Standing Over Her Inside Cabin
A South Florida teenager was fast asleep until she was woken up by a stranger inside her cabin bedroom, according to WPLG. The girl, who lives in Plantation, was attending a special event in Polk County with her father during a bonding program. The victim was resting with two other teenagers in a cabin on a Lake Wales ranch when they were disturbed by an employee, who was identified as 25-year-old Raul Mora-Yanez, reporters said. The teens' fathers were in another cabin across the ranch.
Florida Man Who Firebombed House Incapacitated On Highway After Pulling Rifle On Deputies
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call on Sunday morning at approximately 8:11 am to a north Lakeland neighborhood about an arsonist who was throwing a “Molotov cocktail”-type incendiary weapon at a residence. When a deputy arrived he
Florida school investigating incident after students held on bus by driver
Parents in Brevard County are outraged after students weren't allowed off the school bus by the driver who was yelling at students for misbehaving.
Orange County deputies upset over proposed plea deal of convicted felon
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County sheriff’s deputies packed into a courtroom on Monday, upset over a possible plea deal. Deputies told a judge that a man accused of shooting his brother, attacking a pregnant woman and then firing at deputies is getting off way too easily. Two...
wogx.com
Florida teens suspected of shooting at car with toddler inside arrested
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Two 18-year-olds are behind bars in Volusia County, suspected in several recent shootings in DeLand. Damarion Mims and Elijah Bruten were arrested on Friday. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, Mims and Bruten (who use the nicknames ‘Taz’ and Lala') are suspected of being behind several shootings, including one where a vehicle with a toddler inside was shot at.
Deputies: Volusia County dirt bike rider killed in high-speed crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Deltona man died Saturday after the dirt bike he was riding collided with a Jeep, Volusia County deputies said. Deputies said Otis White, 50, died after his dirt bike, which was traveling at a high rate of speed, hit the Jeep. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
WESH
Dirtbike rider dies in collision with Jeep in Volusia County
DELTONA, Fla. — A dirtbike rider was killed over the weekend in Volusia County. According to the sheriff's office, 50-year-old Otis White died in a collision with a Jeep on Saturday around 2 p.m. The driver of the Jeep told deputies he was driving west on Winterville Street in...
proclaimerscv.com
Pregnant Florida Woman Shot Inside Her Car
Police authorities found a 12-week pregnant woman shot inside her car on November 11 and officers are still searching for the suspect. The Sanford Police Department released a statement after its officers reported that they found a pregnant Florida woman dead inside her car on Nov. 11. According to the documents filed, the officers noticed the running vehicle backed into a parking space at a local park.
Florida teen arrested after 16-year-old girl stabbed to death
Police said the 17-year-old confessed to stabbing Pagan and showed them evidence.
click orlando
‘I just shot her:’ Orange County teen accused in girl’s death knew about her pregnancy, records show
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – New Orange County court records released Friday reveal details about the shooting death of a pregnant 16-year-old girl, including the fact the accused killer was the baby’s father and knew about the pregnancy. Lorenzo Michael Larry, 17, is accused in the fatal shooting of...
click orlando
Couple dead in Satellite Beach murder-suicide, deputies say
SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. – An older couple is dead and investigators believe it was the result of a murder-suicide, according to Satellite Beach police and the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. The deaths happened in the 100 block of Grant Avenue, according to a Facebook post from police Friday.
Chaos erupts at Gilt nightclub after fight breaks out
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are investigating after chaos erupted at Gilt nightclub late Saturday night. According to Orlando police, a fight broke around midnight out in front of the club on Bennett Road, near East Colonial Drive. Police said after the fight broke out, people started to panic and...
Vigils held to memorialize teens killed in separate murders in Kissimmee, Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. — Friends and family in two Central Florida communities are remembering teens violently killed in the past week. 18-year-old Kaylin Fiengo was found on November 11, shot to death in a car at Coastline Park in Sanford. No arrests have been made in that case yet. In...
villages-news.com
79-year-old murder suspect behind bars in Sumter County
A 79-year-old murder suspect is behind bars in Sumter County. Miguel Angel Rios Pizarro of Lakeland was being held without bond this weekend at the Sumter County Detention Center. He is facing a charge of homicide. A deceased adult male was found on Oct. 9 at the Green Swamp Wilderness...
click orlando
‘Thoughts about killing:’ Kissimmee boy, 17, fatally stabbed teen girl going to school, police say
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy who had been thinking about killing someone was arrested after fatally stabbing a 16-year-old girl leaving her Kissimmee apartment for school Thursday, police said. Anas Muhammad was arrested on a charge of murder in the death of Paola Pagan, who was found Thursday...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman sentenced to jail time for 2021 drunk driving charge
A Leesburg woman has been sentenced to 15 days in the Lake County Jail for a drunk driving charge after her probation was revoked for non-compliance. Samantha Marie Lacey, 30, failed to complete an alcohol evaluation and did not show up for court ordered community service. She also neglected to pay fines and court costs.
fox35orlando.com
Crash causes I-95 traffic backups in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol says all northbound lanes are blocked on Interstate 95 near mile marker 239 in Oak Hill due to a crash with injuries Monday morning. Authorities said the crash happened around 6 a.m. FHP is diverting traffic off County Road 5a. Traffic cameras...
Man killed in Brevard County crash
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A 60-year-old man has died in a crash in Brevard county, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened this morning at 8:35 a.m. on Satellite Boulevard and North Cherven Avenue. FHP said that for an unknown reason, the car ran off the road...
Comments / 5