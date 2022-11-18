ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WESH

'Cold and calculated': 18-year-old shot to death in Sanford, police say

SANFORD, Fla. — An 18-year-old was killed Sunday in a shooting in Sanford, police say. According to officials, officers were called to the Hatteras Sound Apartments around 1:30 p.m. Responding officers found a vehicle in the parking lot with obvious damage from gunfire. Inside the vehicle, they found 18-year-old...
SANFORD, FL
iheart.com

WATCH: Florida Teen Wakes Up To Man Standing Over Her Inside Cabin

A South Florida teenager was fast asleep until she was woken up by a stranger inside her cabin bedroom, according to WPLG. The girl, who lives in Plantation, was attending a special event in Polk County with her father during a bonding program. The victim was resting with two other teenagers in a cabin on a Lake Wales ranch when they were disturbed by an employee, who was identified as 25-year-old Raul Mora-Yanez, reporters said. The teens' fathers were in another cabin across the ranch.
POLK COUNTY, FL
wogx.com

Florida teens suspected of shooting at car with toddler inside arrested

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Two 18-year-olds are behind bars in Volusia County, suspected in several recent shootings in DeLand. Damarion Mims and Elijah Bruten were arrested on Friday. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, Mims and Bruten (who use the nicknames ‘Taz’ and Lala') are suspected of being behind several shootings, including one where a vehicle with a toddler inside was shot at.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
proclaimerscv.com

Pregnant Florida Woman Shot Inside Her Car

Police authorities found a 12-week pregnant woman shot inside her car on November 11 and officers are still searching for the suspect. The Sanford Police Department released a statement after its officers reported that they found a pregnant Florida woman dead inside her car on Nov. 11. According to the documents filed, the officers noticed the running vehicle backed into a parking space at a local park.
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

Couple dead in Satellite Beach murder-suicide, deputies say

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. – An older couple is dead and investigators believe it was the result of a murder-suicide, according to Satellite Beach police and the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. The deaths happened in the 100 block of Grant Avenue, according to a Facebook post from police Friday.
SATELLITE BEACH, FL
villages-news.com

79-year-old murder suspect behind bars in Sumter County

A 79-year-old murder suspect is behind bars in Sumter County. Miguel Angel Rios Pizarro of Lakeland was being held without bond this weekend at the Sumter County Detention Center. He is facing a charge of homicide. A deceased adult male was found on Oct. 9 at the Green Swamp Wilderness...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg woman sentenced to jail time for 2021 drunk driving charge

A Leesburg woman has been sentenced to 15 days in the Lake County Jail for a drunk driving charge after her probation was revoked for non-compliance. Samantha Marie Lacey, 30, failed to complete an alcohol evaluation and did not show up for court ordered community service. She also neglected to pay fines and court costs.
LEESBURG, FL
fox35orlando.com

Crash causes I-95 traffic backups in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol says all northbound lanes are blocked on Interstate 95 near mile marker 239 in Oak Hill due to a crash with injuries Monday morning. Authorities said the crash happened around 6 a.m. FHP is diverting traffic off County Road 5a. Traffic cameras...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Man killed in Brevard County crash

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A 60-year-old man has died in a crash in Brevard county, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened this morning at 8:35 a.m. on Satellite Boulevard and North Cherven Avenue. FHP said that for an unknown reason, the car ran off the road...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

