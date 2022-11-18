Here’s how the Chiefs can secure a road win over the Chargers on Sunday night Football

The Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers square off Sunday night for the second time this season

Kansas City took the first game 27-24 in Week 2 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. This weekend’s game between the AFC West rivals is slated for SoFi Stadium.

The Chiefs (7-2) are 66-58-1 in the all-time series, including the postseason, winning 14 of the last 17 matchups against the Chargers (5-4). But the Chiefs have faced stiffer competition from the Chargers recently, as the two teams have split the annual two-game series in three of the last four seasons.

Nevertheless, the Chiefs should be highly motivated on Sunday night because a win opens a three-game lead in the AFC West.

Here are four key areas to monitor for the Chiefs, who seek to improve to 8-2 and maintain a hold on the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff chase:

PREPARE FOR RECEIVER THREATS

The Chiefs know all about Chargers third-year quarterback Justin Herbert, who leads the NFL’s fifth-best passing attack. And this time around, the Chargers could have a full complement of receiving threats for their star signal-caller.

In Week 2, the Chiefs had to deal with just wide receiver Mike Williams. The Chargers didn’t have Williams’ running partner, Keenan Allen, who was inactive with a hamstring injury.

Williams (ankle) and Allen (hamstring) were limited the past two days in practice, but the Chiefs are expecting the Chargers to have both wideouts in Week 11.

“They will,” Chiefs defensive backs coach Dave Merritt said emphatically. “They will.”

The 6-foot-4, 218-pound Williams brings the physical presence, and the Chiefs saw enough of it in Week 2 after Williams hauled in eight catches for 113 yards and a touchdown.

The 6-foot-2, 211-pound Allen, though, provides a dependable element to the passing game with his route running.

“This young man, what he brings to the table is a change of suddenness to his game up in the air, skipping and moves that players haven’t seen,” Merritt said. “So, when you’re going and facing a slot receiver like some of the ones we’ve faced in the past, Keenan Allen is a totally different monster.”

The Chiefs’ pass defense, which enters the game ranked 25th in the league, must rise to the occasion if Williams and Allen take the field at the same time.

CONTAIN EKELER

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo typically identifies potential game wreckers to deal with every weekend.

And there’s little doubt who he has in mind for Sunday night’s contest, and the player’s name is Austin Ekeler.

“He’s become, obviously, a ‘favorite’ of — was always a favorite of — the quarterback’s, but when they had a couple of guys down, his tick as far as targets went way up,” Spagnuolo said. “A guy that we’re concerned about, a guy that we’ve talked about.

Ekeler, a dual-threat running back, leads the Chargers in total yards from scrimmage (451 rushing, 420 receiving), receptions (67), targets in the passing game (81) and touchdowns (10).

To put Ekeler’s targets in perspective, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has 84 this season. The Chiefs entire defense knows they’ll have to deal with Ekeler in obvious passing situations.

“We’ll work third down today and (No.) 30’s (Ekeler) going to be first thing I put up on Wednesday,” Spagnuolo said. “Yesterday morning was everybody needs to know who 30 is, linemen included. That’s how much we respect him and how good he is.”

DUPLICATE EFFORT

After a shaky start in Week 2 against Chargers pass rushers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa, the Chiefs’ offensive line settled down and contained the duo.

Bosa is on injured reserve while he recovers from a groin injury, but the Chiefs must still deal with Mack, who has a team-high seven sacks. With a sack on Sunday, Mack would extend his streak of a quarterback takedown against the Chiefs to seven games.

The Chiefs, though, are coming off a game where the front five didn’t allow a sack on quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Last weekend provided a good tune-up game, and the performance will need to carry over to contain the explosive Mack, who can take over a game if allowed.

UNLEASH GROUND ATTACK

The Chiefs are a pass-heavy offense, and rightfully so with Mahomes under center. And there’s usually no reason to change the approach, as the Chiefs rank first in passing (313.9 yards per game) and 21st in rushing (109.2 yards per game).

But if there’s ever a time to commit to the running game, it’s Sunday night against a woeful Chargers run defense, which enters the weekend ranked 30th in the league (146.8 yards allowed per game).

Chiefs rookie running back Isiah Pacheco, who comes off a season-high 82 yards rushing on 16 carries, could have a field day against a banged-up Chargers defensive line.