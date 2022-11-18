ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robbery, carjacking leads to overturned SUV in Brewerytown: Police

By 6abc Digital Staff via
6abc Action News
 2 days ago

A robbery and carjacking in Philadelphia's Brewerytown neighborhood ended with a crash.

Investigators say the stolen SUV was found flipped upside down at North 28th and West Thompson Streets just before 4 a.m. Friday.

The driver lost control and slammed into several parked cars on the road.

The Action Cam on the scene showed the vehicle on its roof.

The carjacking happened more than a mile from where a the crash happened, on 26th and West Jefferson.

Police say around 2 a.m., a woman was getting out of her car when three young men ran up to her, smashed her face into the steering wheel, threw her to the ground and took off with her car.

"That's very disturbing and more concerning is that they would have attacked someone coming home," said Janine Dymond.

Then, 12 hours later in South Philadelphia, detectives responded to an attempted carjacking.

Police say three suspects took off with the man's key fob but didn't get his car.

"It seems like people are getting carjacked on a daily basis. It doesn't matter who you are or what kind of car you have," said Jon Nortz of Brewerytown. .

According to the Action News Data Journalism Team, there have been 1,225 carjackings so far this year. That number has nearly doubled compared to this time last year.

It's also nearly four times as many as by this time in 2020.

Police are investigating both incidents. Both involve three suspects but no word yet if the two are tied to the same group.

No injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made.

Comments / 12

Joey D
2d ago

Same old story and nothing will change untill we get new leadership and that is not going to happen or untill the Liberal Democrats that have ruined Philadelphia take the Handcuffs off the Police and put them on the Violent Criminals

5
Adonis Sullivan
3d ago

dear idiot carjacker ,if you want to steal somebody else's ride because your too lazy to work and get your own LEARN HOW TO DRIVE !!! the folks that will take you to your hotel room will show you how to drive 🤣🤣

6abc Action News

