Robbery, carjacking leads to overturned SUV in Brewerytown: Police

A robbery and carjacking in Philadelphia's Brewerytown neighborhood ended with a crash.

Investigators say the stolen SUV was found flipped upside down at North 28th and West Thompson Streets just before 4 a.m. Friday.

The driver lost control and slammed into several parked cars on the road.

The Action Cam on the scene showed the vehicle on its roof.

The carjacking happened more than a mile from where a the crash happened, on 26th and West Jefferson.

Police say around 2 a.m., a woman was getting out of her car when three young men ran up to her, smashed her face into the steering wheel, threw her to the ground and took off with her car.

"That's very disturbing and more concerning is that they would have attacked someone coming home," said Janine Dymond.

Then, 12 hours later in South Philadelphia, detectives responded to an attempted carjacking.

Police say three suspects took off with the man's key fob but didn't get his car.

"It seems like people are getting carjacked on a daily basis. It doesn't matter who you are or what kind of car you have," said Jon Nortz of Brewerytown. .

According to the Action News Data Journalism Team, there have been 1,225 carjackings so far this year. That number has nearly doubled compared to this time last year.

It's also nearly four times as many as by this time in 2020.

Police are investigating both incidents. Both involve three suspects but no word yet if the two are tied to the same group.

No injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made.