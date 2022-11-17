Read full article on original website
buckscountyherald.com
New Hope mulls South Main Street building fate
New Hope Borough Council heard from the development team working at 28 S. Main St., a residential and commercial property built in 1900, during its November public meeting. The team, including the developers’ attorney, laid out plans for a residential building at the historic property. They previously presented the project to the zoning hearing board, which sent them before council to get an official recommendation on how to proceed.
buckscountyherald.com
Major funding to connect 140 miles of D&L Trail
The Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor (DLNHC) joined Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn and Sen. Pat Browne as they announced a combined $7 million investment in the D&L Trail through the Lehigh Valley. Once the route through Luzerne County is completed, the...
buckscountyherald.com
State to invest $5 million in the Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center
State legislators joined the CEOs of the nonprofit Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center (PABC) and Brandywine Realty Trust Thursday, to announce that the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is making a $5 million investment in the PABC’s new Academic Innovation Zone program. Ranked as one of the nation’s most successful life sciences incubators,...
buckscountyherald.com
Local hospitals earn A for patient safety
The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit health care ratings organization, has released the fall 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade results and several area hospitals were honored with top marks for patient safety. A record 10 St. Luke’s University Health Network campuses – Bethlehem, Allentown, Anderson, Easton, Miners, Monroe, Sacred Heart,...
chestertownship.org
Residents asked to Remove Hazardous Dead Ash Trees
Chester residents - please walk the edge of your property and check for dead ash trees. Dead trees that pose a danger to falling on roads and power lines, or to yours or your neighbor's property, need to be taken down as soon as possible. The Emerald Ash Borer (EAB)...
buckscountyherald.com
Northampton Community College designated Hunger Free Campus
The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) has designated Northampton Community College (NCC) as a Pennsylvania Hunger-Free Campus. The Pennsylvania Office of the First Lady and the PDE launched the Pennsylvania Hunger-Free Campus initiative to help address hunger and other basic needs for students across colleges and universities across the state. As a hunger-free campus, NCC will be provided resources, strategies, and support as well as opportunities to apply for grants aimed at food security.
buckscountyherald.com
Attorney General Shapiro announces settlement with Bucks County wedding venue
Attorney General Josh Shapiro has announced that his office has reached a settlement with The Barn at Forestville, a Bucks County wedding and event venue, and its managing members, Lawrence Plummer Jr. and Karen Plummer. The Barn operated in Furlong as an event venue, and offered related goods and services,...
buckscountyherald.com
Newtown supervisors approve Toll Brothers development
At its November meeting, Newtown supervisors unanimously approved the preliminary final plan for 45 single-family homes located at 435 Durham Road and 107 Twining Bridge Road. Newtown AOP (Toll Brothers) settled with the township earlier this year after the company brought litigation when the board of supervisors denied their original plan back in 2019.
buckscountyherald.com
School board should reconsider lawyer
A front page article in the Nov. 17 Herald reported a decision by the Central Bucks School District to engage the law firm of Duane Morris LLP, and specifically Philadelphia partner Bill McSwain, to investigate complaints of discrimination made by CBSD students. The complaints allege discrimination based on LGBTQ status.
Northampton County official warns residents about phone scam
Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck is warning residents about a phone scam. Someone is calling people and telling them he is Lt. Dan Glade of the Northampton County Sheriff’s Department, Houck said in a news release. Using various explanations, the unknown caller is telling people there is a...
This Bucks County Township Just Approved Over 100 New Townhomes to be Built
The township's planning commission has approved of the new development of houses in the area. A Bucks County township has just approved the construction of over 100 new houses in a nearby development, as well as other building plans. Kari Dimmick wrote about the recent housing development for WFMZ 69 News.
buckscountyherald.com
Middle Bucks Institute of Technology to host open house
Middle Bucks Institute of Technology (MBIT), located at 2740 York Road (Route 263), Jamison, is hosting its annual open house for middle school and high school students on Thursday, Dec. 1. The event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. There will be two informational sessions for prospective students...
Airport Just Outside of Bucks County Makes the Top of the List for the Worst Flight Delays in the Country
Just a stone’s throw from Bucks County, one major airport has recently made the list for having some of the worst delays in the country. Isabel Sepulveda wrote about the airport for Stacker. If there is one thing that commercial and international travelers can all agree on, it is...
New Jersey warned to stop trying to make road signs funny
The signs included snarky slogans like, “Slow down — this ain’t Thunder Road,” “Nice car — did it come with a turn signal?” and “Get your head out of your apps.”
Vision for Granite Run Mall Starting to Become Clearer
Previously a shopping mecca for the area, Granite Run Mall is long past its sell-by date, making the new mixed-development project a much-needed step toward revitalization, writes Leslie Krowchenko for the Daily Local News. The new development by BET Investments of Horsham includes shops, restaurants, and entertainment venues. It also...
How much snow will fall in the Philadelphia region this winter?
How much snow will we be shoveling off our sidewalks over the next few months? Just how cold or mild will it get? Cecily and Adam discuss what's in store this season.
SEPTA’s bus redesign leaves residents of Manayunk and Roxborough behind
Bus commuters in Philadelphia’s Roxborough and Manayunk neighborhoods have long dealt with late and inconsistent service. The Route 9 bus — which currently travels from Andorra to 30th Street Station and then across town on Chestnut Street — has been documented to provide the network’s worst on-time performance, with the Route 27 bus, which also serves the area, not faring much better in terms of on-time service. When SEPTA announced that a bus network redesign was in the works, many bus commuters in lower Northwest Philadelphia were hopeful. Both routes have difficulty keeping on schedule for several reasons: Buses travel on the Schuylkill Expressway and get caught in the same traffic jams individual cars are subject to. They also have long routes that go through Center City, where street congestion delays them further.
Hochul declares emergency as 6 feet of snow threatens upstate; NYC cold to continue
Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency effective Thursday as upstate New York faces a potentially historic snowstorm that may dump 6 feet of snow.
sauconsource.com
Watch Out for Snow Squalls Friday, Forecasters Warn
The transition from warmer-than-average fall weather to wintry conditions eastern Pennsylvania has been experiencing could culminate Friday with a chance of snow squalls, according to National Weather Service forecasters. In a hazardous weather outlook statement issued early Friday morning, meteorologists from the Mount Holly, N.J., NWS office said upper Bucks,...
roi-nj.com
Pisces Seafood Restaurant in Toms River is under new ownership
Allenhurst-based Bielat Santore & Co. on Wednesday said Pisces Seafood Restaurant in Toms River was sold to local business owner and entrepreneur, Chris Garbooshian, for an undisclosed price. Garbooshian purchased Gregory’s Seafood in Manchester through Bielat Santore sales agent Robert Gillis in April. Gllis was also instrumental in procuring Pisces...
