ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardley, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
buckscountyherald.com

New Hope mulls South Main Street building fate

New Hope Borough Council heard from the development team working at 28 S. Main St., a residential and commercial property built in 1900, during its November public meeting. The team, including the developers’ attorney, laid out plans for a residential building at the historic property. They previously presented the project to the zoning hearing board, which sent them before council to get an official recommendation on how to proceed.
NEW HOPE, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Major funding to connect 140 miles of D&L Trail

The Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor (DLNHC) joined Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn and Sen. Pat Browne as they announced a combined $7 million investment in the D&L Trail through the Lehigh Valley. Once the route through Luzerne County is completed, the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
buckscountyherald.com

State to invest $5 million in the Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center

State legislators joined the CEOs of the nonprofit Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center (PABC) and Brandywine Realty Trust Thursday, to announce that the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is making a $5 million investment in the PABC’s new Academic Innovation Zone program. Ranked as one of the nation’s most successful life sciences incubators,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
buckscountyherald.com

Local hospitals earn A for patient safety

The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit health care ratings organization, has released the fall 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade results and several area hospitals were honored with top marks for patient safety. A record 10 St. Luke’s University Health Network campuses – Bethlehem, Allentown, Anderson, Easton, Miners, Monroe, Sacred Heart,...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
chestertownship.org

Residents asked to Remove Hazardous Dead Ash Trees

Chester residents - please walk the edge of your property and check for dead ash trees. Dead trees that pose a danger to falling on roads and power lines, or to yours or your neighbor's property, need to be taken down as soon as possible. The Emerald Ash Borer (EAB)...
CHESTER, NJ
buckscountyherald.com

Northampton Community College designated Hunger Free Campus

The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) has designated Northampton Community College (NCC) as a Pennsylvania Hunger-Free Campus. The Pennsylvania Office of the First Lady and the PDE launched the Pennsylvania Hunger-Free Campus initiative to help address hunger and other basic needs for students across colleges and universities across the state. As a hunger-free campus, NCC will be provided resources, strategies, and support as well as opportunities to apply for grants aimed at food security.
NORTHAMPTON, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Newtown supervisors approve Toll Brothers development

At its November meeting, Newtown supervisors unanimously approved the preliminary final plan for 45 single-family homes located at 435 Durham Road and 107 Twining Bridge Road. Newtown AOP (Toll Brothers) settled with the township earlier this year after the company brought litigation when the board of supervisors denied their original plan back in 2019.
NEWTOWN, PA
buckscountyherald.com

School board should reconsider lawyer

A front page article in the Nov. 17 Herald reported a decision by the Central Bucks School District to engage the law firm of Duane Morris LLP, and specifically Philadelphia partner Bill McSwain, to investigate complaints of discrimination made by CBSD students. The complaints allege discrimination based on LGBTQ status.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Middle Bucks Institute of Technology to host open house

Middle Bucks Institute of Technology (MBIT), located at 2740 York Road (Route 263), Jamison, is hosting its annual open house for middle school and high school students on Thursday, Dec. 1. The event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. There will be two informational sessions for prospective students...
JAMISON, PA
DELCO.Today

Vision for Granite Run Mall Starting to Become Clearer

Previously a shopping mecca for the area, Granite Run Mall is long past its sell-by date, making the new mixed-development project a much-needed step toward revitalization, writes Leslie Krowchenko for the Daily Local News. The new development by BET Investments of Horsham includes shops, restaurants, and entertainment venues. It also...
HORSHAM, PA
WHYY

SEPTA’s bus redesign leaves residents of Manayunk and Roxborough behind

Bus commuters in Philadelphia’s Roxborough and Manayunk neighborhoods have long dealt with late and inconsistent service. The Route 9 bus — which currently travels from Andorra to 30th Street Station and then across town on Chestnut Street — has been documented to provide the network’s worst on-time performance, with the Route 27 bus, which also serves the area, not faring much better in terms of on-time service. When SEPTA announced that a bus network redesign was in the works, many bus commuters in lower Northwest Philadelphia were hopeful. Both routes have difficulty keeping on schedule for several reasons: Buses travel on the Schuylkill Expressway and get caught in the same traffic jams individual cars are subject to. They also have long routes that go through Center City, where street congestion delays them further.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sauconsource.com

Watch Out for Snow Squalls Friday, Forecasters Warn

The transition from warmer-than-average fall weather to wintry conditions eastern Pennsylvania has been experiencing could culminate Friday with a chance of snow squalls, according to National Weather Service forecasters. In a hazardous weather outlook statement issued early Friday morning, meteorologists from the Mount Holly, N.J., NWS office said upper Bucks,...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
roi-nj.com

Pisces Seafood Restaurant in Toms River is under new ownership

Allenhurst-based Bielat Santore & Co. on Wednesday said Pisces Seafood Restaurant in Toms River was sold to local business owner and entrepreneur, Chris Garbooshian, for an undisclosed price. Garbooshian purchased Gregory’s Seafood in Manchester through Bielat Santore sales agent Robert Gillis in April. Gllis was also instrumental in procuring Pisces...
TOMS RIVER, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy