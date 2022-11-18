Read full article on original website
Emergency warming center opening with colder temps in the air
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An emergency warming center will open Sunday night, due to cold temperatures, according to the City of Memphis. The center will remain open from 10:00 p.m. Sunday night until 8:00 a.m. Nov. 21, at the Hospitality Hub on Washington Avenue. The warming center is not intended...
actionnews5.com
Your First Alert to a warming trend along with rain chances
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another frigid night in store for the Mid-South with temperatures once again below freezing overnight. Fortunately, temperatures will finally be on a warming trend beginning tomorrow and will reach 60 by mid-week. By Thanksgiving Day, a cold front will move over the region, increasing rain chances for the end of the week.
actionnews5.com
Memphis brings holiday cheer with Christmas tree lighting events
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis is decking the halls with Christmas tree lights around the city. Soulsville came out to put a little soul into holiday celebrations this year. Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris joined community members and many others in hosting the sixth annual Soulsville USA Holiday Tree Lighting Saturday night.
More than 20 shoplifters still on run after storming TN Walmart
Police are searching for more than 20 shoplifters who stormed a Whitehaven Walmart on Sunday.
VIDEO: Northeast Memphis store ransacked, burglarized a third time
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A convenience store owner says he’s tired of thieves targeting his business on Bartlett Road in Northeast Memphis. Mohamood Shah said his store has been ransacked and burglarized three times over the last year, costing him thousands of dollars. “The three times, maybe, $36,000-$37,000,” said Shah. The latest break-in at the Minit […]
actionnews5.com
‘All she wanted was to be accepted’: Mid-Southerners hold candlelight vigil for victims of Colorado nightclub massacre
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Candlelight, tears, and calls for action poured from Memphis Monday night as the local LGTBQ+ community came together to honor and remember those impacted by the Colorado Springs nightclub shooting. " target="_blank">Officials released the names of those who died in the Saturday night gunfire, including one...
actionnews5.com
‘My heart was racing,’ reckless drivers hold up traffic on I-240 Sunday morning
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police want to know more information about the reckless drivers who caused a standstill in traffic on I-240, performing doughnuts. Jeri Raburn of Bartlett and her friend had just wrapped up a night of watching live music in Memphis Saturday night and were on the way home.
actionnews5.com
Sugartown Riders Banquet Hall holds its 3rd annual Thanksgiving basket giveaway
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The annual Thanksgiving basket giveaway at Sugartown Riders Banquet Hall left many people with food for the Thanksgiving holiday. Organizers say the people who came left with what they call “blessing baskets.”. The baskets were full of food such as stuffing, can goods, potatoes and...
actionnews5.com
Community leaders and residents come out to support Whitehaven’s holiday parade
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Whitehaven community leaders, residents and those living close by are celebrating the place they call home. Organizers kicked off “I Love Whitehaven” week on Thursday and Saturday, hundreds came out for the annual holiday parade. “I’m here to eat some candy, enjoy the parade,...
FOX13 uncovers undervalued homes in Black neighborhoods
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jessie Watkins and his family of four bought their first home in Orange Mound. “I like the benefits of being a homeowner,” Watkins said. “I like paying for my own house. I’m not paying for someone else’s house.”. He chose the historic...
localmemphis.com
'Memphis Christmas Parade in Whitehaven' set for Saturday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday, Nov. 19 will mark the return of the Memphis Christmas Parade in Whitehaven. Beginning at 10 a.m. at the Southland Mall at Elvis Presley Blvd and Shelby Drive, the route reaches Laudeen Drive — just past the Piccadilly in Whitehaven Plaza. The parade is...
actionnews5.com
City Watch issued for missing Memphis woman last seen 3 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch Alert for a Memphis woman whose family says they have not heard from her in three days and are concerned for her safety. Police say 33-year-old Jacqulin Vail was last seen on Cane Meadow Circle at 9...
Family concerned about woman missing over a week, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are still searching for a woman who has been missing over a week. Jacqulin Vail was last seen Nov. 12 in the 2200 block of Lamar Avenue. According to MPD, her family has not heard from her and is concerned for her safety. Vail...
actionnews5.com
Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal City Hall Reporter Sam Hardiman joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk Monday. They talked about Hardiman’s recent story about his experience riding the bus with 9 members of the Memphis City Council as they were on their way to hear the announcement about the Memphis Showboats of the United States Football League coming to town.
desotocountynews.com
Holly Springs Road to reopen on Monday
Photo: A 2021 view of some of the damage caused from weekend rainfall along Holly Springs Road during construction. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) It’s been a couple of years in the making, but drivers will be able to start using Holly Springs Road in its entirety again, starting Monday morning. A...
One dead after shooting in Raleigh neighborhood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday morning, residents at the Summit apartments in Raleigh woke up to the sounds of gunfire rather than an alarm clock. When the shooting was over one man was dead. According to MPD, officers were called to a shooting at 2810 Summit Arbors Circle. “I just heard two shots, it was by […]
actionnews5.com
Victim in critical condition after shooting in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting in a Frayser neighborhood has left one person in critical condition. Police say that just before 9 p.m. Monday night, a shooting took place at the Ridgecrest Apartments in Treemont Cove. One victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. No suspect...
Police: Pair tied to at least 22 car break-ins in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people are looking at a long list of charges after police say they broke into dozens of cars around Memphis. A home surveillance video shared with us shows what seems to be attempted burglars armed with handguns looking for a quick fix in an East Memphis neighborhood. In a matter of seconds, […]
5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, Tennessee
A person carrying a tray of brisket BBQ.Photo by Luis Santoyo on Unsplash. Memphis is known for its barbecue, and you’ll find some of the best places to eat it in this city. The number of restaurants serving great BBQ is unprecedented, making it even more exciting to try out some great local grub!
cityofbartlett.org
THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY CLOSINGS & SCHEDULE CHANGES
Trash pick-up will be delayed one day starting on Thursday (Thursday pickup will be on Friday & Friday pickup will be on Saturday.) Bartlett City Offices, the Bartlett Library, Singleton Community Center, Bartlett Senior Center, Bartlett Recreation Center (BRC), Bartlett Animal Shelter, Bartlett Station Municipal Center (BSMC) and Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center (BPACC) will be closed on Thursday, November 24 & Friday, November 25 for the Thanksgiving Holiday.
