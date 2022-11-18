ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

actionnews5.com

Your First Alert to a warming trend along with rain chances

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another frigid night in store for the Mid-South with temperatures once again below freezing overnight. Fortunately, temperatures will finally be on a warming trend beginning tomorrow and will reach 60 by mid-week. By Thanksgiving Day, a cold front will move over the region, increasing rain chances for the end of the week.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis brings holiday cheer with Christmas tree lighting events

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis is decking the halls with Christmas tree lights around the city. Soulsville came out to put a little soul into holiday celebrations this year. Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris joined community members and many others in hosting the sixth annual Soulsville USA Holiday Tree Lighting Saturday night.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

VIDEO: Northeast Memphis store ransacked, burglarized a third time

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A convenience store owner says he’s tired of thieves targeting his business on Bartlett Road in Northeast Memphis. Mohamood Shah said his store has been ransacked and burglarized three times over the last year, costing him thousands of dollars. “The three times, maybe, $36,000-$37,000,” said Shah. The latest break-in at the Minit […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

‘All she wanted was to be accepted’: Mid-Southerners hold candlelight vigil for victims of Colorado nightclub massacre

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Candlelight, tears, and calls for action poured from Memphis Monday night as the local LGTBQ+ community came together to honor and remember those impacted by the Colorado Springs nightclub shooting. " target="_blank">Officials released the names of those who died in the Saturday night gunfire, including one...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

'Memphis Christmas Parade in Whitehaven' set for Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday, Nov. 19 will mark the return of the Memphis Christmas Parade in Whitehaven. Beginning at 10 a.m. at the Southland Mall at Elvis Presley Blvd and Shelby Drive, the route reaches Laudeen Drive — just past the Piccadilly in Whitehaven Plaza. The parade is...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

City Watch issued for missing Memphis woman last seen 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch Alert for a Memphis woman whose family says they have not heard from her in three days and are concerned for her safety. Police say 33-year-old Jacqulin Vail was last seen on Cane Meadow Circle at 9...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal City Hall Reporter Sam Hardiman joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk Monday. They talked about Hardiman’s recent story about his experience riding the bus with 9 members of the Memphis City Council as they were on their way to hear the announcement about the Memphis Showboats of the United States Football League coming to town.
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Holly Springs Road to reopen on Monday

Photo: A 2021 view of some of the damage caused from weekend rainfall along Holly Springs Road during construction. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) It’s been a couple of years in the making, but drivers will be able to start using Holly Springs Road in its entirety again, starting Monday morning. A...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

One dead after shooting in Raleigh neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday morning, residents at the Summit apartments in Raleigh woke up to the sounds of gunfire rather than an alarm clock. When the shooting was over one man was dead. According to MPD, officers were called to a shooting at 2810 Summit Arbors Circle. “I just heard two shots, it was by […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Victim in critical condition after shooting in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting in a Frayser neighborhood has left one person in critical condition. Police say that just before 9 p.m. Monday night, a shooting took place at the Ridgecrest Apartments in Treemont Cove. One victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. No suspect...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police: Pair tied to at least 22 car break-ins in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people are looking at a long list of charges after police say they broke into dozens of cars around Memphis. A home surveillance video shared with us shows what seems to be attempted burglars armed with handguns looking for a quick fix in an East Memphis neighborhood. In a matter of seconds, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Jameson Steward

5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, Tennessee

A person carrying a tray of brisket BBQ.Photo by Luis Santoyo on Unsplash. Memphis is known for its barbecue, and you’ll find some of the best places to eat it in this city. The number of restaurants serving great BBQ is unprecedented, making it even more exciting to try out some great local grub!
MEMPHIS, TN
cityofbartlett.org

THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY CLOSINGS & SCHEDULE CHANGES

Trash pick-up will be delayed one day starting on Thursday (Thursday pickup will be on Friday & Friday pickup will be on Saturday.) Bartlett City Offices, the Bartlett Library, Singleton Community Center, Bartlett Senior Center, Bartlett Recreation Center (BRC), Bartlett Animal Shelter, Bartlett Station Municipal Center (BSMC) and Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center (BPACC) will be closed on Thursday, November 24 & Friday, November 25 for the Thanksgiving Holiday.
BARTLETT, TN

