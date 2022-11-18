Read full article on original website
Examiner: Celsius' accounting and operational controls were 'insufficient'
In the bankruptcy case involving crypto lender Celsius, the independent examiner claims that the company did not establish "adequate" accounting and operational controls in its handling of client cash. These allegations are based on the fact that the company failed to establish "adequate" accounting and operational controls. The examiner made these accusations in their report.
The RBI will pilot retail CBDC in December
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is getting ready to conduct trials of the "digital rupee" at a number of different retail outlets throughout India. In the past, it has experimented with making wholesale transactions using a kind of digital money that was referred to as "central bank digital currency" (also known as the "CBDC").
Swedish central bank raises policy rate to 2.5%, will keep hiking
STOCKHOLM, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Sweden's central bank raised its key rate by three-quarters of a percentage point on Thursday to 2.5% and signalled it would tighten policy further next year.
Foxconn apologizes for pay dispute at China factory
The company that assembles Apple Inc.'s iPhones has apologized for what it said was a technical error that led to protests by employees over payment of wages offered to attract them to a factory that is under anti-virus restrictions
Crypto assets worth $740M recovered in FTX bankruptcy so far
A total of $740 million in assets have been recovered so far from the failed cryptocurrency firm FTX.
Iris Energy to eliminate mining equipment following $108M loan default
The current bear market in cryptocurrencies has claimed another victim: the Australian-based Bitcoin mining company Iris Energy. This makes Iris Energy the latest company to fall victim to the bear market. Due to the fact that it was unable to repay a loan on time, the company was forced to write off a significant percentage of its mining capacity.
Pound highest since August on hopes of slower US rate hikes – business live
Sterling hits $1.21 as a “substantial majority” of Federal Reserve officials support slowing down the pace of interest rate rises soon
European shares struggle for direction as traders weigh rate outlook
Nov 24 (Reuters) - European stocks opened nearly flat on Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's November meeting signalled a slowdown in its pace of interest rate hikes, with investors looking for fresh cues from the European Central Bank.
US court sets deadline for Celsius bankruptcy claimants
The Celsius bankruptcy case is still pending in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the southern district of New York State, which has established a new deadline for the submission of documents related to the case. Those who intend to register any claims against the former digital asset lender are...
Genesis hires a bankruptcy avoidance specialist
Recent reports say that Genesis Global Capital has hired a restructuring counsel to look into all of the possible outcomes, including but not limited to the possibility of filing for bankruptcy. According to a report that was published by the New York Times on November 22, it is known that...
This Social Security Table Shows How the Average Retiree Can Add Up to $11,500 to Their Annual Benefit
One decision may determine your financial well-being in retirement.
Core Scientific's future is under "substantial doubt"
The bitcoin miner Core Scientific has voiced "substantial doubt" that they would be able to continue their activities over the course of the next year given the present status of the company's finances. The corporation disclosed to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 22 that it...
Senate Banking Committee Democrats caution SoFi about deadlines
Sherrod Brown, who chairs the United States Senate Banking Committee, and three other Democratic members of the committee sent letters on November 21 to a number of government authorities as well as to Anthony Noto, the president of SoFi Technology. Noto was also copied on the letters. Brown chairs the committee.
Bill Ackman predicts crypto will remain
People have said that a lot of technology companies in China are working on making it possible for Chinese soccer fans to watch the FIFA World Cup in the metaverse. These projects are part of a five-year plan that the Chinese government announced at the beginning of November. The goal of the plan is to improve the local virtual reality (VR) industry and help it grow.
Russia's Yandex seeks Putin's approval for restructuring - FT
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Russian internet giant Yandex NV (YNDX.O) is seeking President Vladimir Putin's approval to sell its operations in the country and spin off its main international projects, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing sources.
Stocks rise, dollar slips as Fed signals softer rate hike pace
Asian markets rallied Thursday and the dollar weakened further after minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting suggested it could slow the pace of its rate hikes. "A commitment to moving toward restrictive monetary policy remains intact, but the (policy board) is ready to slow the path toward that destination."
Decentralists criticize Uniswap's new privacy policy.
As a consequence of the recently revised privacy policy of the decentralized exchange (DEX) Uniswap, it seems that some users are displeased with the service. These people are worried that the practice of gathering and storing user data violates the core ideas behind cryptocurrencies. A few vocal members of the...
