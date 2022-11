Carnegie Hall was the setting for a one-time-only event Friday night that Steven Reineke, conductor of the New York Pops dubbed “Broadway Blockbusters.” Featuring a quartet of solid theatrical talents (Melissa Errico, Nikki Renée Daniels, Matt Doyle and Jordan Donica), and backed by Judith Clurman’s Essential Voices USA, the orchestra performed selections from The Phantom of the Opera, The Wiz, Les Misérables, My Fair Lady, Oklahoma!, Follies, Man of La Mancha, and more. I didn’t count, but it appeared most of the 3,761 seats were occupied, which led to some thunderous applause after many of the songs. Excitement was in the air for a solid two hours of prime entertainment.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO