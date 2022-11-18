ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Qatar World Cup: Beer Sales To Be Banned At Stadiums — Reports

By Zac Ntim
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sxUCc_0jFV1jgf00

Qatari officials have banned the sale of alcoholic beer at World Cup stadiums in an abrupt U-turn on alcohol policy just days before the tournament begins.

The U-turn is the latest change in the evolving plan on alcohol sales at the tournament, which has steadily increased tensions between Fifa , world football’s global governing body, and Qatari officials.

The sale of alcohol is strictly controlled in Qatar but was due to be available in areas immediately outside stadiums, within fan zones, and hotels throughout the World Cup. However, Budweiser, one of Fifa’s biggest sponsors, was told last week to relocate stalls selling its products at stadiums to less prominent locations. Videos of stalls being moved were shared across social media.

The New York Times now reports that the decision to ban all alcoholic beer sales was confirmed Friday morning. An official statement from Qatari organizers is expected later today.

In a statement confirming the news, Fifa said it had made the decision to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages to “the FIFA fan festival, other fan destinations, and licensed venues,” removing it from the official stadium perimeter.

The statement said there would be no impact on the sale of Bud Zero, Budweiser’s alcohol-free drink.

As one of Fifa’s biggest sponsors, Budweiser had exclusive rights to sell beer at World Cup matches. The company remains one of Fifa’s key partners and if alcohol sales are indeed banned, Fifa may be in breach of it’s multi-million dollar contract with the company.

Budweiser owner AB InBev has been approached for comment. Budweiser’s official Twitter account shared a post with the caption “Well, this is awkward…” Friday morning. The tweet has since been removed.

In response to the request to move its stalls last week, AB InBev told Sky News: “AB InBev was informed on 12 November and are working with Fifa to relocate the concession outlets to locations as directed. We are working with Fifa to bring the best possible experience to the fans. Our focus is on delivering the best possible consumer experience under the new circumstances.”

Fifa has faced years of criticism for its decision to bring the World Cup to Qatar, and controversy has continued to plague the event as the opening game nears. Last week, Qatari officials apologized after security threatened to break the camera of Denmark’s TV2 during a live broadcast. The tournament’s organizers also had to reject accusations of fake fans parading in the streets in Doha while a social media video of basic-looking accommodation garnered millions of hits online.

The World Cup starts Sunday with Qatar, the host nation, facing Ecuador in the opening match.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 1

Related
Deadline

Nicki Aycox Dies: ‘Supernatural’ Actor Was 47

Nicki Aycox, an actor known for her recurring role on Supernatural, has died. She was 47. The confirmation of Aycox’s death was made by her sister-in-law Susan Raab Ceklosky in a Facebook post. “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side. Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her,” she shared. Aycox appeared on Supernatural between 2006 and 2008 in the role of Meg Masters and shared scenes with Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki. Supernatural...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

Jay Leno Released From Burn Center After Two Surgeries And Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy

Jay Leno was released today from the Grossman Burn Center 10 days after suffering burns to his face, hands and chest in a gasoline fire in his Burbank garage. “I am pleased with Jay’s progress, and I am optimistic that he will make a full recovery,” Dr. Peter Grossman of the Grossman Burn Center said in a statement. The center also released a photo of Leno with some of the hospital staff. The picture shows Leno with visible burn scars on his face, chin and neck. “Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received, and...
Deadline

‘Indiana Jones 5’ Director James Mangold Reveals Harrison Ford Was “De-Aged” To Look Like In The Original Trilogy

When moviegoers head to theaters to experience Indiana Jones 5, they will see a “de-aged” Harrison Ford, according to director James Mangold. The fifth installment of the untitled film has an opening sequence that will take place in the years depicted between The Last Crusade (1989) and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). “I wanted the chance to dive into this kind of full-on George-and-Steven old picture and give the audience an adrenaline blast,” Mangold told Empire. “And then we fall out, and you find yourself in 1969. So that the audience doesn’t experience the change between the ‘40s and ‘60s as...
The Comeback

Fans have hilarious response to World Cup beer ban

There has been no shortage of controversies throughout the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with FIFA President Gianni Infantino making some outlandish comments and the organization asking teams to “stick to football” with multiple teams and players planning to support the LGBTQ+ in different ways due to Qatar’s anti-LGBTQ+ policies. But one major controversy Read more... The post Fans have hilarious response to World Cup beer ban appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Independent

Today at the World Cup: Qatar fall flat while England opt to take knee

After 12 years of controversial headlines, Qatar’s World Cup finally got under way on Sunday with defeat for the host nation.A glitzy opening ceremony at the Al-Bayt Stadium featuring Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman, South Korean pop star Jung Kook and Qatari YouTuber Ghanim Al-Muftah, was followed by a 2-0 loss for Qatar against Ecuador.Here, the PA news agency rounds up events in Qatar.Message of unityTournament organisers attempted to turn the focus away from the multitude of issues that have overshadowed the long build-up to Qatar 2022 by emphasising football’s power to unite during the opening ceremony.“What brings together nations,...
AL.com

Want a beer at the World Cup? Bars packed amid Qatar’s alcohol limits

Chris, a British fan in Qatar for the World Cup, tried to order a beer with his dinner at a kebab joint on Sunday. He was quickly rebuffed. He sighed and settled for a lemonade instead. “If I were a few years younger, I wouldn’t have even come to this World Cup,” said Chris, a 34-year-old sales manager from London who declined to give his last name for privacy reasons.
Mashed

Budweiser And FIFA Could Part Ways After World Cup Alcohol Ban Debacle

The Middle Eastern country of Qatar is hosting the 22nd FIFA World Cup, making it the first nation in the region to do so. Referred to as having "the most compact tournament footprint since 1930" by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, the premier event allows spectators to see multiple games in a day (per FIFA). After winning the bid in 2010, the wealthy host nation spent 12 years remapping its infrastructure with new roads, sidewalks, and a subway system. In addition, stadiums and hotels were built.
Leader Telegram

Qatar opens the World Cup with a message of inclusion

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman extended one yellow-gloved hand to a FIFA World Cup ambassador suffering from a rare spinal disorder in an image meant to represent inclusion in a country facing international criticism over its human rights record. It wasn't the biggest moment of Sunday's seven-act World Cup opening ceremony ahead of the match between host country Qatar and Ecuador. The largest cheers were reserved for the Mideast and African leaders watching from their luxury suites in Bedouin-tent inspired Al...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why was Ecuador’s World Cup opener vs. Qatar ruled out?

An unusual offside call delayed the opening goal of the World Cup, as Ecuador’s third-minute opening goal against Qatar was called back. A Pervis Estupiñán free kick from near midfield drew Qatar goalkeeper Saad Al-Sheeb off his line for an attempted punch, but Félix Torres got his head to the service first. Chaos ensued, with the ball bouncing amid hesitant players from both sides. Al-Sheeb retreated to his line, while Michael Estrada kept the play alive with a second header. That guided the ball towards Torres, who went for an acrobatic volley. Torres didn’t get good contact on the ball, but he...
The Atlantic

The Qatar World Cup Exposes Soccer’s Shame

For more about the 2022 World Cup, sign up here for The Great Game, a newsletter about how soccer explains the world. Qatar hosting the soccer World Cup is like Donald Trump becoming president of the United States. It should not have happened, but the very fact that it has only exposes how bad things have become. Once this famous old tournament kicks off in Doha tomorrow, the fact that it did can never be unwound: Qatar will forever have been the host of the 22nd FIFA World Cup, the greatest absurdity in the history of the sport.
The Comeback

Soccer world reacts to FIFA President’s insane comments

FIFA President Gianni Infantino told a room full of reporters that he wants people to “talk about football” at the World Cup instead of host country Qatar’s disregard for human rights and discrimination against women and LGBTQ+ people. Infantino, instead, made that nearly impossible by creating a huge distraction on the eve of the opening Read more... The post Soccer world reacts to FIFA President’s insane comments appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Guardian

USA have questions of their own as controversy flares at World Cup

The USMNT’s young players have negotiated the off-field turmoil in Qatar. Now they must deal with injuries and loss of form in key areas. Shortly after the silence enveloping this sleepy neighborhood on the outskirts of Doha was broken by the late evening call to prayer echoing from the minarets, the United States men’s national team arrived at the Al-Gharrafa Stadium on Saturday night for their penultimate training session ahead of a tournament unlike any other.
Mother Jones

Qatar Has Already Won the World Cup

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. The first glimpse I got of what it will be like to watch this year’s men’s World Cup came during the 2021 sci-fi thriller The Tomorrow War, in which Chris Pratt plays a Green Beret-turned-teacher who has to save the human race from extinction. In the opening minutes of the film, Pratt is at a Christmas party on a quiet American suburban block, where everyone is gathered to watch the World Cup final in Doha. Brazil is playing France, or maybe it’s Argentina—Reddit isn’t entirely sure either. The Seleção have got a breakaway. And then a portal opens up in front of the goal and a bunch of people from the future tell the biggest television audience on the planet that, in 30 years, aliens are going to kill them all.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Deadline

Deadline

141K+
Followers
39K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy