Seattle budget committee sides with mayor, votes parking enforcement back to police
(The Center Square) – The Seattle Budget Committee has approved a budget amendment that accepts Mayor Bruce Harrell’s original proposal to transfer parking enforcement officers from the Seattle Department of Transportation to the Seattle Police Department. Harrell’s proposal to move the city's parking enforcement unit back to the...
MyNorthwest.com
Police: 18-year-old Issaquah woman defrauds Nordstrom out of $165K
Lynnwood police announced they have arrested a woman for allegedly stealing $165,000 from Nordstrom locations across the Puget Sound region and even as far as Scottsdale, Ariz. The 18-year-old from Issaquah allegedly used the store’s cash registers to “conduct fraudulent returns with returns being placed into active bank accounts,” according...
downtownbellevue.com
Water Grill to Open December 7 at Lincoln Square in Bellevue
A new seafood restaurant, Water Grill, recently announced that they will be opening their new location on December 7th. The location is at Lincoln Square at The Bellevue Collection, along Bellevue Way. The menu features a variety of Eastern and Pacific oysters, wild Dungeness crab from Washington, pacific black cod,...
The Stranger
The Youth of Seattle Are Ready for Change—and to Lead
Let’s imagine for a moment that Seattle is run by a club. The only goal of this club is to preserve itself—by any means necessary—as the sole power behind Seattle’s government. Whether it is through its members ranks sitting on the council dais, those walking the halls of City Hall, or through the vast and complex network of backroom operatives inside and out of City Hall, this club follows a strict agenda to keep themselves entrenched.
'Once-in-a-lifetime project' will connect Puyallup to Port of Tacoma
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A lot can happen in three decades. Cities change and neighbors come and go. But Fife resident Warren Walsborn and his family stayed. “Probably about three or four years after I was here, then I started getting notices that we’re going to take your property,” Walsborn said.
Washington Examiner
Seattle businesses footing most of the bill for city government: study
(The Center Square) – A study conducted by the Downtown Seattle Association and economic consultant ECONorthwest found that Seattle businesses pay an estimated two-thirds of city's taxes. The estimated share of taxes paid by businesses grew from 56% in 2013 to 64% in 2022, according to the study. That...
thejoltnews.com
Olympia closer to imposing registration for rental housing
Christa Lenssen, Olympia's housing program specialist, briefed the Land Use and Environmental Committee members on the rental housing registration program the city is considering establishing. At the committee meeting held Thursday, November 17, Lenssen said that in the past months, they had reviewed the program structures and details from other...
Washington Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US
If you don't feel like cooking this year, Tasting Table curated a list of amazing U.S. restaurants offering delicious Thanksgiving dinners.
nwnewsradio.com
Stage 1 burn ban in place in parts of the region
(SEATTLE) Air quality across the Puget Sound area is once again not very good, prompting one of the first burn bans of fall. When the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency issues a Stage 1 burn ban, it of course means no outdoor fires, but it also means indoor fireplaces and certain uncertified wood stoves can’t be used. And if you do use these means to heat your home, you could get a 1-THOUSAND dollar fine.
myeverettnews.com
Meet The Owner – White Buffalo Saloon
Editor’s note: MyEverettNews.com is working to introduce our readers to more independent business owners here in Everett, Washington. We want to highlight their businesses, tell their stories and invite you to shop locally and help move Everett forward. If you know of a business we should feature, send us a suggestion via email: news@myeverettnews.com. Leland Dart – Publisher.
KOMO News
King County is home to 6th-most expensive zip code in country based on real estate sales
KING COUNTY, Wash. — The sixth-most expensive zip code in the United States, based on median home sales prices, belongs to King County. According to PropertyShark's list of the top 100 most expensive U.S. zip codes, Medina (98039) ranked No. 6 with a record-high median sales price of $4,750,000. PropertyShark, a New York City-based real estate data source, said this year marked the first time a Washington state zip code cracked the top six.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Scene in Lynnwood: Harris Ford construction coming along
Construction is coming along at the Harris Ford dealership in Lynnwood. Since last August, what was once a road cutting through the dealership (64th Avenue West) has been permanently closed to bridge the gap between Harris Ford’s main building and a new lot, Harris Lincoln. Harris Ford is located...
nwnewsradio.com
Seattle Council member wants more money for her deadly district
(SEATTLE) A member of the Seattle city council wants nearly 4-MILLION additional dollars budgeted to address pedestrian and bike safety. And she wants to spend the bulk of the money in her district. Tammy Morales says when elected back in 2019, her mission wasn’t safe streets, but it is now....
Dude, where’s my catalytic converter? Probably back in the supply chain
Tow truck driver Edgar Plata spent most of a recent Monday as he often does these days, picking up the pieces after a spree of catalytic converter thefts.
Time announced for Apple Cup in Pullman
PULLMAN, Wash. — The annual Apple Cup is coming to Washington State University (WSU) on Saturday, November 26, 2022. The Cougars will be facing off against their rivals, the University of Washington, with hopes to win the Apple Cup for two consecutive years in a row. The Cougars will be hosting the 121-year-old tradition at Gesa Field in Martin Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Pacific time.
New ‘ramp support’ over I-5 needs to be replaced
A construction company needs to replace the State Route 520 concrete pier cap supporting a ramp that resides above Interstate 5 in Seattle, which inspectors found to have cracks and holes during an October inspection. Tony Black, the Construction Communications lead for SR 520, tells me the concrete pier cap...
AdWeek
Seattle Native Brisa Mendez Moves North to Join KCPQ
Brisa Mendez has joined Fox owned Seattle station KCPQ. “UPDATE: Excited to announce that I have decided to continue my career in my hometown Seattle! Beyond thankful for this opportunity,” she wrote on Twitter. “This is definitely a full circle, after being born & raised in this city & UW grad. I now get the opportunity to continue my career with FOX 13.”
q13fox.com
More Puget Sound marine areas open to crabbing
Crabbing season is finally underway in Seattle, Bremerton, Tacoma and Vashon Island. The state says crabbing should remain open in these areas through the end of the year.
nationalfisherman.com
Bristol Bay’s boom year
The 2022 sockeye salmon harvest from Bristol Bay broke all records, a flood of fish that far surpassed the last record season in 1995. “There’s been a lot of good years, but nothing like 2022,” said Andy Wink, executive director of the Bristol Bay Regional Seafood Development Association, said at the Washington Maritime Economic Forecast Breakfast session Friday at the Pacific Marine Expo in Seattle.
WSDOT sends ADA non-compliance letter to City of Lake Stevens
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Lake Stevens is at risk of losing federal money because city curbs are not meeting ADA compliance standards. The city says it is working on a plan to address the problem. Shane Oden lives in Lake Stevens and has a photo collection of curbs and...
