I’m the Mom of a Survivor at Ingraham. We Need to Stop Calling Ourselves “The Lucky Ones” and Start Demanding Action.

And when you are going to start "talking" about GANG violence? or No Consequences for criminal activity Violence? Or Releasing Criminals from Jail without bail because Social Justice crap? Or against music industry thay glorified Gang life and violence? easy to pretend (and get paid by antigun zealots) to be a hero against a tool and not talk about the real causes of schools violence.
also news flash, it's already illegal for kids to possess firearms, it's also illegal to conceal a firearm without a permit, illegal to discharge a firearm in city limits without cause and illegal to shoot people outside of self defense....what ever dumb laws you come with aren't going to change the problem lady, the people who do this stuff don't care about laws and gangs have ways of getting firearms outside of the US legal and distribution systems.
