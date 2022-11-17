I’m the Mom of a Survivor at Ingraham. We Need to Stop Calling Ourselves “The Lucky Ones” and Start Demanding Action.

Cars can enter city streets, but an electric scooter is not allowed to enter a highway? This, of course, is considered to be the original order of things, or a law written into stone by God Himself. This is why the story of a "woman in her 20s riding a motorized scooter on the shoulder" of I-5 in the "Marysville area" is so big. Drivers had never seen the like of it. Had the whole world gone bonkers? Was this a sign of the final fall? Recall Shakespeare's The Tragedy of Julius Caesar, recall the omen of the emperor's fate that's seen on the streets of Rome:

MARYSVILLE, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO