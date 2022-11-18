Zoo Lights returns with holiday glow-up

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Zoo Lights kicks off again this weekend at the Memphis Zoo.

Truist Zoo Lights includes festive displays like the Twinkle Tunnel, ice rink, Ferris wheel, animal meet-and-greets and more.

New decorations have been added this year, including Chinese lanterns.

Guests can take a snack break at S’mores stations or sip on hot cocoa from Ancient Grounds.

According to a release from the zoo, Santa Claus is in town and will be available for visits.

Zoo Lights runs Nov. 18- Jan. 1 on select nights.

Admission is $14 for members and $19 for non-members.

