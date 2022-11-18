Zoo Lights returns with holiday glow-up
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Zoo Lights kicks off again this weekend at the Memphis Zoo.
Truist Zoo Lights includes festive displays like the Twinkle Tunnel, ice rink, Ferris wheel, animal meet-and-greets and more.
New decorations have been added this year, including Chinese lanterns.
Guests can take a snack break at S’mores stations or sip on hot cocoa from Ancient Grounds.
According to a release from the zoo, Santa Claus is in town and will be available for visits.
Zoo Lights runs Nov. 18- Jan. 1 on select nights.
Admission is $14 for members and $19 for non-members.
