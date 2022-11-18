Read full article on original website
Horror Meets Humor in Dumbgood’s ‘American Psycho’ Capsule Collection
Back with another pop culture collab, Dumbgood just released an exclusive crossover with the cult classic horror film American Psycho. Starring Patrick Bateman, the villain protagonist as portrayed by Christian Bale, Dumbgood translates aspects of the character’s wardrobe alongside iconic imagery from the film into its apparel collection. From T-shirts, sweatshirts, vests, and anoraks to matching sweats and blankets, eye-catching prints and phrases that reference the cult classic adorn every piece.
Meekz and Corteiz Unite for Collaborative T-Shirt and Balaclava Range
Corteiz shows no signs of slowing down when it comes to U.K. streetwear domination. The brand, owned by Clint419, is continuing its steady stream of exclusive drops and collaborations, having recently teamed up with high-profile personalities, including Dave and Central Cee. The British label is now joining forces with Manchester’s...
KAWS Drops "THE PROMISE" Vinyl Figure and Print
Following the unveiling of his “THE PROMISE” public art installation at Qatar Museum’s Dadu Gardens, KAWS is dropping a new set of vinyl figures and posters for collectors. The grandiose figures standing in the Dadu Gardens are depicted as two KAWS COMPANION figures in grey and appears...
Action Bronson Launches Baklava Flea Market for Apparel, Art and More
Multifaceted artist Action Bronson is gearing up to launch another creative endeavor with his own digital marketplace, Baklava Flea Market. The Queens New York rapper is known for his gritty sound featuring heavy punchlines and unique ‘90s hip-hop inspired wordplay. Outside of music, Bronson is a well-known food enthusiast with multiple food related collaboration launches, from ice cream to his own olive oil. Bonson also travels around New York on adventures to find the best food on his show F*ck Thats Delicious. As a creative, Bronson too, has delved into painting and fine art which can be seen as recent album covers and on his Instagram.
18 East and Paterson Link Up for a Collaborative Collection
18 East has only been in business for over three years, but has still managed to create a generous helping of hype for engineering premium cozy outerwear pieces, intricate cut and sew items and graphic tees. Collaborations have been an important part of its business as well as it has linked up with the likes of Standard Issue Tees and Bodega, and now it’s moving into the tennis realm to create a new assemblage with Paterson. In the gallery above you’ll find the full lookbook that stars New York OG and avid tennis player DJ Stretch Armstrong.
Famed '60s Television Star Dies
“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
Famed R&B Singer Dies
Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
Rounding Up Air Jordan 1 Retro High Grails Ahead of the “Chicago Lost & Found” Drop
The original “Chicago” Air Jordan 1, released in 1985, ushered in today’s drop culture, the painstaking art of snagging coveted Air Jordans and other high-valued sneakers at the drop of a hat. The bright red-and-black colorway, created by Micheal Jordan, was initially banned on the court due to player gear regulations. After Jordan Brand paid costly fees to the NBA, the league eventually approved the colorway, cementing the model as an integral pulse within the sneaker world.
sacai Delivers a Cozy and Eclectic ’22 Holiday Collection
In time for the gifting season, Chitose Abe brings an assortment of fluffy knitwear, jackets, jewelry, and accessories in sacai’s latest holiday collection. Continuing the label’s usual hybrid aesthetics, the festive lineup consists of unisex knitwear silhouettes that vary from pullovers, and cardigans, to blousons. These pieces are rendered in a monochromic color palette of leopard print, or a paisley-like “Bandana Jacquard” pattern, that can also be spotted on socks and scarves in the collection.
Supreme Reconnects With The North Face for Second Fall 2022 Collection
Supreme and The North Face have reconnected for a second collaboration collection for the Fall 2022 season. Gearing up for the winter with weather-resistant pieces fit for harsher conditions, the collection focuses on outerwear. This capsule consists of the Taped Seam Shell Jacket that features a waterproof three-layer nylon shell, fully sealed seams, tricot backing, and a transparent watch window at the cuff, compatible with the previously rumored shock-resistant G-SHOCK Watch. Designs of the three-way collaborated watch surfaced back in October, shortly after the first Supreme x The North Face collaboration of the season was revealed. The watches arrive in three main colors, black, canary yellow and white. The jacket arrives in three colorways, black/grey, black/yellow and one that takes a night scene at New York City’s Time Square emblazoned in an all-over print.
BAIT and 'Astro Boy' Return for a New Reebok Footwear Collection
BAIT returns with Reebok and Tezuka Productions’ Astro Boy franchise for another round of Mighty Atom-inspired footwear. This time around, the silhouettes of choice are the Reebok Hurikaze II — a classic basketball shoe made popular by Shawn Kemp — and one of the newer basketball models from Reebok — the Instapump Fury Zone.
House of Miracles's New Release Considers "Faith" in Art and Poetry
Marked by unique screen-printing techniques, House of Miracles has released “Faith,” a new unisex apparel collection. Available at the brand’s website, “Faith” continues to invite fans to consider the role of miracles and abstract, divine forces within real-life creative practices. While House of Miracles is a crossover between the realms of beverage– the brand also manufactures Miracle Seltzer and Miracle Water– and fashion, all of their products provide a platform for artists and their communities.
BEAMS Reconnects With Polo Ralph Lauren for 2nd "Navy and Gold Logo Collection"
Japanese retailer BEAMS and Polo Ralph Lauren have come together many times in recent years. As a result, an array of tastefully assembled garments and accessories have launched featuring touches from the duo. In continuation of this, BEAMS has announced the return of the “Navy and Gold Logo Collection.” The theme was used in 2021 for a capsule of summer apparel and was met with great demand. Now, the two have come together for the upcoming winter with a range of cozy goods.
Lee-Lou Demierre and the Parra x Nike SB Dunk Low for Hypebeast's Sole Mates
Amsterdam’s Lee-Lou Demierre has risen to the top of the breakdancing world. Besides his innate skill, his stratospheric ascent can be explained by his upbringing — his mother was a b-girl, and Demierre began breaking when he was only two years old. Along with a love of dance, his mother also imbued him with a love of sneakers, due to the pairs she picked for him (as a baby, his first sneakers were a pair of Air Jordans) and her lifelong friendship with Patta’s founders (a young Lee would often accompany his mom on her sneaker missions to Patta).
DJ Khaled Is Inviting You to Spend the Night in His Iconic Sneaker Closet
DJ Khaled is mostly known for being a master in the studio and cooking up Billboard chart anthems with some of the biggest names in hip hop. But away from the music, he’s also recognized as one of the most prominent sneaker collectors in the game as he’s often shown off his impressive sneaker closet in one of his Miami homes. And to share a bit of his footwear haven with the fans, he’s now opening up his abode and giving folks a chance to stay in this iconic space through Airbnb.
A Glimpse of “Tomie” in the Latest ‘Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre’ Teaser
Netflix has shared a new teaser for Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre, an upcoming anime series based on 20 of Junji Ito’s iconic horror manga works. The latest teaser focused on one of the stories within Ito’s Tomie, titled Tomie: Photo. Among Junji Ito’s many works, Tomie...
HUXLEY™ Concludes its Epic Sci-Fi Saga With Issues 5 and 6 Available for Public Mint
Never has there been a post-apocalyptic epic quite like HUXLEY™. The operatic saga from creator Ben Mauro has been ten years in the making — he hand-illustrated and wrote the story over several years while working as Senior Concept Designer and Art Director for video-game dynasties Halo and Call of Duty as well as beloved film franchises such as Mortal Engines, The Hobbit, Elysium, Valerian and more.
Palace Shares Its Ice-Cold Holiday 2022 Lookbook
It’s the end of the Winter 2022 season for Palace, as it now presents a flurry of garments, accessories and must-haves for the Holiday 2022 period. Captured in a lookbook shot by Clare Shilland, we find Palace Skateboards‘ skate team members Savannah Stacey Keenan, Charlie Birch and Kyle Wilson donning the latest and greatest from everybody’s favorite London-based skateboarding stalwart, and this season is nothing short of cozy through-and-through.
Diesel Launches Its S-Prototype-Cr Sneaker in Five Colorways
Following its debut on the label’s Fall/Winter 2022 runway in February, Diesel‘s all-new S-Prototype-Cr sneaker has officially launched in several vivid iterations. The silhouette, which is made from breathable mesh and overlaid with leather, features adjustable velcro straps over the foot and at the back. Its construction mimics that of a cage-like harness, with a crossover grosgrain layout and rubber mounts connected to an industrial, gripped sole. To finish, the sole comes up and over the toe, donning archival rubber “teeth” for an original look.
Ryan Reynolds Reveals He Has Written a "Full 'Deadpool' Christmas Movie"
Ryan Reynolds has previously been on the press train for his new Apple TV+ holiday film Spirited starring Will Ferrell. In one of his interviews published over the weekend with Big Issue, Reynolds revealed that he has actually tried to make a Christmas film with his signature character Deadpool. When...
