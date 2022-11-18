FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Investigators say they have no suspects in the double homicide of two men early Saturday morning in a north Fargo neighborhood. 27-year-old Kierre Davies and 28-year-old Jaquan Gatewood were found dead with gunshot wounds in the 1000 block of 15th St. N. on Nov. 19 shortly after 3 a.m. Police say the men were at a ‘gathering’ at the home at the time of the shooting and neither lived there. Gatewood and Davies were local opposing rappers, according to friends and family, but detectives say they don’t believe that played a role in the shooting.

