Read full article on original website
Related
valleynewslive.com
Jamestown man sentenced to three years in deadly hit-and-run
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live/NewsDakota) - A Jamestown man has been sentenced to three years in prison for his involvement in a deadly Barnes County hit-and-run crash. Wyatt Staloch pleaded guilty to three felony counts of duty in accident involving death or personal injury. The North Dakota Highway Patrol...
newsdakota.com
Jamestown Man Sentenced To 3 Years In Death Related Crash
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Wyatt Staloch of Jamestown was sentenced to three years in prison for his actions in the death of Christina Anderson following a Barnes County crash that occurred July 12th of 2022. Staloch changed his plea to guilty earlier this month, he was charged with...
kfgo.com
No arrests reported in double fatal shooting in Fargo, no public threat
FARGO (KFGO) – Police Chief Dave Zibolski said he expects arrests will be made in the Saturday morning shooting deaths of two Fargo men. 28-year-old Jaquan Gatewood and 27-year-old Kierre Davies were found shot to death outside a house that had been turned into apartments. “We are extremely confident...
kfgo.com
Two people die in house fire in Lisbon, cause undetermined
LISBON, N.D. (KFGO) – Two people have died in a house fire in Lisbon. Fire crews were called to a home on Oak Street late Friday night. They encountered heavy smoke and fire. The names of the victims have not been released. The house is a total loss. The...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
One injured in Barnes County rollover crash
(Valley City, ND) -- A Valley City man suffered severe non-life-threatening injuries after a crash in Barnes County Thursday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tells WDAY Radio 30-year-old William Smith was headed southbound on Barnes County Road 22, approaching the westbound interchange of I-94 a few miles west of Valley City when he lost control of his Mazda, entered the gore and went airborne.
kfgo.com
UPDATE: Police release names of victims of deadly north Fargo shooting
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Police have released the names of two men killed in a shooting near the NDSU campus Saturday morning. Officers said they were called to the 1000 block of 15th Street N. around 3:15 a.m. on a report of shots fired and found 28-year-old Jaquan Gatewood and 27-year-old Kierre Davies, both of Fargo ,with fatal gunshot wounds.
One seriously injured in rollover near Valley City
The driver was ejected and suffered severe, non-life-threatening injuries and was brought to CHI Mercy Health in Valley City.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Update: Fargo Police release identities of two men found dead after apparent shooting
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department has identified the two men found dead after what is believed to be a shooting that took place early Saturday morning near the NDSU campus. Authorities say 28-year-old Jaquan Gatewood and 27-year-old Kierre Davies were the two found dead with gunshot wounds at...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Neighbors react to double shooting in Fargo: "Not surprised by this at all"
(Fargo, ND) -- As the investigation into the shooting deaths of two Fargo men remains under investigation, neighbors in the community where it happened near NDSU are sharing their thoughts on the tragic scene. "I’m not surprised but kind of scared at the same time from it," said one neighbor...
valleynewslive.com
Minor injuries after vehicle rolls into Moorhead culvert
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two people have minor injuries after a crash in Moorhead on Thursday afternoon. The Moorhead Fire and Police Departments were dispatched just before 1:00 p.m. to the area of 28th Avenue and Highway 10 East. Moorhead Police say the driver was on her way...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: No injuries in storage shed fire near Georgetown
NEAR GEORGETOWN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Officials say there are no injuries and the building is a total loss. -------------------------------------------------------------------- ORIGINAL STORY: Fire crews rushed to the scene of a shed fire in rural Minnesota early Monday morning. It happened in the 1500 block of 190th Ave. NW,...
2 killed in shooting 2 blocks from NDSU campus in Fargo
Two people were fatally shot two blocks from the North Dakota State University campus in Fargo early Saturday morning. Fargo police say the shots fired call came in at 3:17 a.m. Saturday. Officers arrived to the scene on the 1000 block of 15th St. N and found two people who were dead from gunshot wounds.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: No suspects, but several questions loom in N. Fargo double homicide
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Investigators say they have no suspects in the double homicide of two men early Saturday morning in a north Fargo neighborhood. 27-year-old Kierre Davies and 28-year-old Jaquan Gatewood were found dead with gunshot wounds in the 1000 block of 15th St. N. on Nov. 19 shortly after 3 a.m. Police say the men were at a ‘gathering’ at the home at the time of the shooting and neither lived there. Gatewood and Davies were local opposing rappers, according to friends and family, but detectives say they don’t believe that played a role in the shooting.
kvrr.com
2 dead in north Fargo shooting
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo police are investigating a shooting near NDSU that left two people dead early Saturday morning. Officers were called to the 1000 block of 15th Street N. around 3:15 a.m. on a report of shots fired and found two bodies lying on the driveway. A...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Moorhead man recognized for heroic action after helping rescue elderly man and dog from sinking pickup
(Fargo, ND) -- A Moorhead man talked about the moments when he helped save a driver from a pickup truck that was sinking in Hobart Lake off I-94 just west of Valley City. "We managed to get the individual out through the passenger window, and then the truck was capsizing, going down, nose down," said Richard Reidhammer.
valleynewslive.com
Semi driver cited after hitting an overhead support on I-94
BARNES COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A semi driver from Minneapolis, 36-year-old Habib Mohamud, was cited after striking an overhead support on I-94 Tuesday afternoon. It happened at 4:30 PM at MM 272, 12 miles east of Jamestown. The interstate was covered with ice and blowing snow at the time.
thesource.com
Lil Durk Affiliate Lamron Quan and KD Shoot and Kill Each Other in North Dakota
According to several news reports, two men shot and killed one another after an argument Saturday morning in Fargo, North Dakota, and it was later discovered the two men knew each other, with one of them being an affiliate of Chicago drill star Lil Durk. The report states that the...
kvrr.com
Fargo family displaced by fire
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A family has been displaced after a fire that started in a bedroom damaged their south Fargo home Saturday morning. Battalion Chief Jason Ness said crews were called to the 1500 block of 34th Avenue S. around 7:30 a.m. for a structure fire that started with a mattress burning in a bedroom.
kvrr.com
Gas Prices Keep Dropping Including At Least One Fargo Station at $3.09 a Gallon
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Gas prices are dropping ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The statewide average for a gallon of gasoline dropped 10 cents in both North Dakota and Minnesota over the past week with the averages at $3.55 and $3.47 respectively. But Loves Travel Stop in Fargo had...
Comments / 0