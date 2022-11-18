ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnes County, ND

valleynewslive.com

Jamestown man sentenced to three years in deadly hit-and-run

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live/NewsDakota) - A Jamestown man has been sentenced to three years in prison for his involvement in a deadly Barnes County hit-and-run crash. Wyatt Staloch pleaded guilty to three felony counts of duty in accident involving death or personal injury. The North Dakota Highway Patrol...
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Jamestown Man Sentenced To 3 Years In Death Related Crash

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Wyatt Staloch of Jamestown was sentenced to three years in prison for his actions in the death of Christina Anderson following a Barnes County crash that occurred July 12th of 2022. Staloch changed his plea to guilty earlier this month, he was charged with...
JAMESTOWN, ND
kfgo.com

No arrests reported in double fatal shooting in Fargo, no public threat

FARGO (KFGO) – Police Chief Dave Zibolski said he expects arrests will be made in the Saturday morning shooting deaths of two Fargo men. 28-year-old Jaquan Gatewood and 27-year-old Kierre Davies were found shot to death outside a house that had been turned into apartments. “We are extremely confident...
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Two people die in house fire in Lisbon, cause undetermined

LISBON, N.D. (KFGO) – Two people have died in a house fire in Lisbon. Fire crews were called to a home on Oak Street late Friday night. They encountered heavy smoke and fire. The names of the victims have not been released. The house is a total loss. The...
LISBON, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

One injured in Barnes County rollover crash

(Valley City, ND) -- A Valley City man suffered severe non-life-threatening injuries after a crash in Barnes County Thursday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tells WDAY Radio 30-year-old William Smith was headed southbound on Barnes County Road 22, approaching the westbound interchange of I-94 a few miles west of Valley City when he lost control of his Mazda, entered the gore and went airborne.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
kfgo.com

UPDATE: Police release names of victims of deadly north Fargo shooting

FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Police have released the names of two men killed in a shooting near the NDSU campus Saturday morning. Officers said they were called to the 1000 block of 15th Street N. around 3:15 a.m. on a report of shots fired and found 28-year-old Jaquan Gatewood and 27-year-old Kierre Davies, both of Fargo ,with fatal gunshot wounds.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Neighbors react to double shooting in Fargo: "Not surprised by this at all"

(Fargo, ND) -- As the investigation into the shooting deaths of two Fargo men remains under investigation, neighbors in the community where it happened near NDSU are sharing their thoughts on the tragic scene. "I’m not surprised but kind of scared at the same time from it," said one neighbor...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Minor injuries after vehicle rolls into Moorhead culvert

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two people have minor injuries after a crash in Moorhead on Thursday afternoon. The Moorhead Fire and Police Departments were dispatched just before 1:00 p.m. to the area of 28th Avenue and Highway 10 East. Moorhead Police say the driver was on her way...
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: No injuries in storage shed fire near Georgetown

NEAR GEORGETOWN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Officials say there are no injuries and the building is a total loss. -------------------------------------------------------------------- ORIGINAL STORY: Fire crews rushed to the scene of a shed fire in rural Minnesota early Monday morning. It happened in the 1500 block of 190th Ave. NW,...
GEORGETOWN, MN
Bring Me The News

2 killed in shooting 2 blocks from NDSU campus in Fargo

Two people were fatally shot two blocks from the North Dakota State University campus in Fargo early Saturday morning. Fargo police say the shots fired call came in at 3:17 a.m. Saturday. Officers arrived to the scene on the 1000 block of 15th St. N and found two people who were dead from gunshot wounds.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: No suspects, but several questions loom in N. Fargo double homicide

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Investigators say they have no suspects in the double homicide of two men early Saturday morning in a north Fargo neighborhood. 27-year-old Kierre Davies and 28-year-old Jaquan Gatewood were found dead with gunshot wounds in the 1000 block of 15th St. N. on Nov. 19 shortly after 3 a.m. Police say the men were at a ‘gathering’ at the home at the time of the shooting and neither lived there. Gatewood and Davies were local opposing rappers, according to friends and family, but detectives say they don’t believe that played a role in the shooting.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

2 dead in north Fargo shooting

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo police are investigating a shooting near NDSU that left two people dead early Saturday morning. Officers were called to the 1000 block of 15th Street N. around 3:15 a.m. on a report of shots fired and found two bodies lying on the driveway. A...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Semi driver cited after hitting an overhead support on I-94

BARNES COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A semi driver from Minneapolis, 36-year-old Habib Mohamud, was cited after striking an overhead support on I-94 Tuesday afternoon. It happened at 4:30 PM at MM 272, 12 miles east of Jamestown. The interstate was covered with ice and blowing snow at the time.
JAMESTOWN, ND
kvrr.com

Fargo family displaced by fire

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A family has been displaced after a fire that started in a bedroom damaged their south Fargo home Saturday morning. Battalion Chief Jason Ness said crews were called to the 1500 block of 34th Avenue S. around 7:30 a.m. for a structure fire that started with a mattress burning in a bedroom.
FARGO, ND

