British Independent Film Awards: ‘Aftersun’ Tops Craft Winners

By Alex Ritman
 4 days ago
Aftersun , the debut feature from Charlotte Wells that stars Paul Mescal, has topped the craft categories at the 2022 British Independent Film Awards .

The drama, which became a breakout sensation in Cannes, where it was nabbed by A24 and Mubi, won three awards, including in the best cinematography category for Gregory Oke, for best editing for Blair McClendon and in the best music supervision category — a new honor introduced this year — for Lucy Bright.

Unveiled on Friday, two weeks before the remaining category awards are revealed at the BIFA ceremony, other craft honors include the best casting award for 10-time nominee Shaheen Baig for Blue Jean , best production design for Helen Scott on Living and best original music for Matthew Herbert on The Wonder . Elsewhere, Jenny Beavan won the best costume design honor for Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris , best effects went to David Simpson for his work on Men , best makeup and hair was won by Eugene Souleiman and Scarlett O’Connell for Medusa Deluxe , while the best sound award went to Tim Harrison, Raoul Brand and Cassandra Rutledge for Flux Gourmet.

The winners in all remaining BIFA categories will be announced at the 25th BIFA ceremony Dec. 4 at London’s Old Billingsgate.

