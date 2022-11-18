ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sportico

Sky-High NFL Ratings Prove Fans Don’t Care Who’s Calling Games

By Anthony Crupi
Sportico
Sportico
 4 days ago

Two years ago, Tony Romo inadvertently transformed himself into a Corona-shilling agent of chaos, as his successful bid for a 10-year, $175 million extension with CBS prompted a clutch of veteran broadcasters to test their own value on the open market. Having served alongside Jim Nantz for all of three years, Romo parlayed his made-for-TV demeanor and uncanny ability to predict offensive outcomes into a historically lucrative booth assignment—one that prompted several veteran NFL broadcasters to begin making designs on their own imminent cash grabs.

The ensuing round of musical chairs made a few wealthy guys even wealthier, while all but dismantling the familiar trappings of recent-vintage televised football. Aikman and Joe Buck, his booth mate of 20 years’ standing, hopped from Fox to ESPN, where they’re calling the primetime action on Monday Night Football . Together, the duo will rake in some $167.5 million over the course of their five-year deal. Fox countered with a spectacular bit of future-proofing, inking Tom Brady to a Romo-dwarfing 10-year, $375 million pact that will kick in whenever the seven-time Super Bowl champ decides to hang up his cleats.

NBC for its part engaged in a little addition by subtraction, allowing Al Michaels’ Sunday Night Football contract to run out while cutting ties with Drew Brees. (The indefatigable Michaels is now hauling in $1 million per game at his new Amazon Prime digs alongside Kirk Herbstreit.) NBC had hoped to develop Brees as the heir apparent to SNF analyst Cris Collinsworth, but the experiment didn’t pan out. While Brees may have fumbled the snap, NBC couldn’t have scripted a more advantageous botched succession plan; with a combined salary of $22.5 million per season, Mike Tirico and Collinsworth will assume the mantle of the thriftiest NFL battery as soon as Brady clamps on the headset over at Fox.

Here’s where things take a turn for both varieties of funny, which is to say ha-ha and peculiar. Aside from the initial spasms of disorientation that greeted football fans at the top of the 2022 NFL season—after two decades of hearing them call games over the Sunday gravy, it’s still a little weird to experience Buck and Aikman in the meatball-free environs of Monday primetime—the various personnel changes have had no impact on the league’s TV ratings . Deliveries for the primary broadcast windows are generally flat versus the year-ago period, and the one showcase that has seen a significant uptick in overall viewership is staffed by a former car salesman and an analyst who’d been elevated to the varsity team after an 18-game stint on the JV squad.

Through Week 10, Fox’s much-ballyhooed “America’s Game of the Week” window is averaging 24.3 million viewers per broadcast, an 11% improvement compared to 21.9 million during the analogous period in 2021. Season-to-date, Fox currently has bragging rights to three of the top five most-watched NFL games, a roster which includes last Sunday’s league-leading Cowboys-Packers broadcast (29.2 million viewers) and a Week 3 showdown between the Packers and Bucs (26.4 million). That Fox has managed to scare up such massive numbers in a time when overall TV usage has fallen nearly 10% over the last year is remarkable; what’s perhaps less worth remarking upon is the fact that the network is serving up these deliveries while ex-Chevrolet sales associate Kevin Burkhardt and quick study Greg Olsen are at the helm.

If Burkhardt and Olsen aren’t as universally familiar as their predecessors, their relative anonymity hasn’t left anyone at Fox pining for a candlelit reunion with Buck and Aikman. This should come as no surprise to anyone who’s kept tabs on sports media or merely endured one of our semiannual harangues about the iffy-ness of trying to establish causality when assessing the impact a broadcast crew has on overall TV deliveries. Since the halcyon days of the Pat Summerall/John Madden era, there’s been no tangible evidence to suggest a given booth’s composition has had a material impact on the size of the NFL TV audience. If Aaron Rodgers is playing football opposite Patrick Mahomes, you’re going to watch even if ALF and the ghosts of the two Darrins from Bewitched are calling the action.

If the reference to the long-defunct ABC sitcom is more dated than New England’s Pat the Patriot throwback unis—nothing conveys the numbing joylessness of the Steve Grogan epoch quite like a deserter from the Continental Army hiking a rugby ball—the twin Darrins phenomenon really cuts to the heart of the NFL’s booth issue. (Better still: non-issue.) In 1969, after having put in five seasons as the perennially flustered ad man Darrin Stephens, actor Dick York left the show. Although his replacement, Dick Sargent, looked nothing like the original Darrin, ABC basically proceeded as if no explanation was required, and America went along with the ruse. This is because the real star of the show was Elizabeth Montgomery, who had magical powers and wasn’t some vaguely unsavory Ad-land weasel. In the case of our modern-day NFL broadcasts, the football serves the Samantha Stephens function, and the booth guys are just so many Darrins.

Ask any Madison Avenue type, and he or she will tell you just the same. “The next time an advertiser wants to pull out of an NFL buy because of the broadcast crew will be the first time,” a national TV buyer told us over the summer, as the Brady-Fox news was breaking. “John Madden may have been the only guy who helped grow the game just by talking about it every week, but the year after he retired, the NFL ratings were up 9%.”

For all that, securing a battle-tested booth remains a matter of profound importance for the network suits, who tend to see the world through the lens of branding. If nothing else, a couple of big names can make for a hell of a lot of hubbub when the time comes to dazzle advertisers. If you’ve ever been lucky enough to watch someone who controls a $929 million TV budget all but hop up and down after meeting Terry Bradshaw at an upfront party, you’ll know what we’re getting at here. Booth personnel are ambassadors for your greater brand. They may not have any hand in making more (or fewer) consumers tune in every week, but a few minutes of idle chatter over shrimp cocktail can send the otherwise budget-minded pharma rep scrambling for the company checkbook.

More to the point, a pricey broadcast team simply comes with the territory. After investing $105 billion in an 11-year NFL rights extension , the league’s media partners are all but obliged to field luxury-model booths. You don’t buy a $30 million Rolls-Royce Boat Tail and then park it out in the street, where the neighborhood kids have their rock fights. Smarten up.

Again, for all the tumult leading into this season, it’s nearly impossible to use the TV ratings as a means to gauge the effectiveness of the various booth shakeups. CBS’s national window is up 2% to 22.9 million viewers, and the Nantz-Romo battery is the same as it ever was. (Talk about consistency; despite landing his broadcast windfall, Tony’s still manning the Corona Hotline.) The radically reconstituted ESPN booth is putting up numbers that are on par with the final season of Steve Levy/Brian Griese/Louis Riddick, and at NBC, Tirico’s deliveries are of a piece with Michaels’ year-ago marks.

The sheer staying power of the NFL’s steel-belted schedule is what’s keeping everything on an even keel, despite all the changes that have been made on the production side. The networks are on pace to book north of $4 billion in overall ad sales revenue, the NFL currently accounts for 74 of the 100 most-watched TV broadcasts of 2022, and America’s collective lust for football remains insatiable. At the same time, the biggest voices on the tube belong to a guy who used to sell hatchbacks down by the Jersey shore and another Garden Stater who only started calling games a year ago.

Here’s hoping Greg Olsen sticks around for a while. The guy who’s meant to replace him doesn’t seem to be itching for a career change; earlier this week, Brady declared himself the “Epcot Center of quarterbacks” before joking that his career 4-0 record in international games makes him a perfect fit for the CFL. He may want to workshop those one-liners for a bit before starting the TV gig.

More from Sportico.com Best of Sportico.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sportico

NFL Warns Sunday Ticket Litigation Could Raise TV Viewers’ Costs

In a new court filing, the NFL argues that a group of NFL Sunday Ticket subscribers did not establish why their case should be certified as a class action. The league insists the subscribers have proposed “gerrymandered” classes that are “fundamentally inconsistent with their theory of antitrust liability.” In Re: NFL’s “Sunday Ticket” Antitrust Litigation has been in California federal courts since 2015. The subscribers insist the NFL and DirecTV have unlawfully conspired to prevent individual NFL teams from competing with one another in the sale of broadcasting rights to out-of-town markets.  In a more competitive market, the subscribers assert, teams would...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sportico

Is Dan Snyder Ceding or Cementing Control of the Commanders?

Dan Snyder is either selling the Washington Commanders or, trying to solidify control of the NFL club. On Wednesday morning, the team announced that Snyder had retained Bank of America to explore “potential transactions” involving the Commanders. The bombshell announcement leaves plenty unsaid, including the multibillion-dollar question: Is Snyder feeling the public pressure, and ready to launch the most expensive franchise sale in sports history? Or is football’s most controversial owner looking to ease his mounting debt by adding a few minority partners to tighten his grip on the NFL club? “I can’t imagine doing this if the likely outcome wasn’t that...
WASHINGTON, DC
Sportico

Brady Got Old, Rodgers Looks Washed, and the NFL Is as Popular as Ever

While the decline of a great athlete is freighted with the usual autumnal sadness that comes with endings and how they relate to mortality, for those of a certain age, watching Tom Brady play football in 2022 has been like shopping for one’s own casket. Although earth’s most competitive oddball occasionally displays the old fire in the belly—hollering at some guys, wrecking Microsoft Surface tablets, hollering at some other guys—the current version of Brady more often than not looks like a sloppily written first draft of an old man. As time goes about its tireless work of making us all look...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys, Vikings Game

This afternoon's matchup between the 6-3 Cowboys and 8-1 Vikings was supposed to be a showdown between two of the NFC's best teams. Instead, what fans tuning in to CBS got was a beatdown. Dallas went into Minneapolis and blasted the Vikings, so badly in fact that CBS took the matchup off national TV and put on the more competitive Steelers-Bengals.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Eagles Performance On Sunday

The Philadelphia Eagles no longer look unbeatable. Following an 8-0 start, the Eagles suffered their first blemish when the Washington Commanders upset them on Monday Night Football. They responded with another shaky performance against a middling opponent. On the verge of another surprising loss, Philadelphia escaped Indianapolis with a 17-16...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sportico

Fox Hunts College Football Bargains as Big 12 Buys Time

By now you’ve undoubtedly read the news about how Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark had made good on his promise to deliver a media-rights extension for the conference, locking in another six years of coverage on ESPN and Fox. While there is still a bit of i-dotting and t-crossing to be done before the parties sign off on the $2.28 billion pact, the fundamentals are now locked in, and Yormark can commence with the victory lap whenever he sees fit to lace up his running shoes. Accolades for Yormark’s deal-making have been pouring in from all corners of the Big 12,...
KANSAS STATE
Sportico

World Series-NFL Storm Looms Thanks to Real Weather, Lockout

When the sixth seed wins the National League pennant after an 87-75 regular-season run, it’s safe to assume that the ensuing World Series is likely to get a little weird. Toss in a labor dispute that delayed the start of baseball’s spring slate and a cold front that soaked the Lehigh Valley on Halloween night, and all the ingredients are in place for a schizoid conclusion to the Fall Classic. Monday’s rainout of Game 3 puts the Phillies-Astros series on a collision course with the NFL, and while there’s never any advantage in going head-to-head with Roger Goodell’s juggernaut, the looming...
ARIZONA STATE
Sportico

Fox Books Nearly $200 Million in Ad Revenue as World Series Ratings Remain Flat

The 87-win Philadelphia Phillies did their level best to make it an unpredictable World Series, but in the end the Houston Astros juggernaut was not to be denied. Appearing in their fourth Fall Classic in six years, Dusty Baker’s charges were too consistent and just too damn good, although the gritty Phils kept things interesting—and helped Fox make a few bucks in the bargain—by winning two Series games. Speaking of consistency, how’s this for keeping things on an even keel? The six-game series matched last year’s half-dozen outings and a repeat showing by the American League rep made for a familiarity in...
HOUSTON, TX
Sportico

Dan Snyder Hires BofA to Explore Sale of Washington Commanders

Embattled Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder has hired Bank of America to explore a sale of the NFL team. The team announced in a statement Wednesday that it would consider “potential transactions,” which could include a controlling stake or a minority portion of the club. The news was first reported by Forbes. This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day. More from Sportico.comSporticast: NFL Owner Drama Spills into Public, FuboTV Abandons SportsbookDan Snyder Buys Out Washington Football Team's Minority OwnersRedskins Investigation Leaves NFL Outside With Skeptics Looking On
WASHINGTON, DC
Sportico

Tiger, Rory Reveal TMRW Sports’ Star-Studded Investor Group

TMRW Sports, the tech and media venture backed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, has announced its first series of outside investors—a star-studded group that includes some of the world’s most famous athletes, franchise owners, executives and institutional investors. The list spans more than 65 people and firms, including athletes such as NBA stars Steph Curry and Chris Paul; F1 champion Lewis Hamilton; Stanley Cup winner Sidney Crosby; NFL quarterback Josh Allen; and tennis Grand Slam champions Serena Williams and Andy Murray. Other individuals include pop star Justin Timberlake; NFL owners Mark Wilf and Arthur Blank; media mogul Dick Ebersol; tech...
Sportico

Amazon Adds Overtime Elite Games in Sports Streaming Expansion

Amazon Prime Video has signed a three-year streaming deal with Overtime Elite (OTE), a pro basketball league and developmental program for 16- to 20-year-olds. As part of the deal, Amazon will stream 20 OTE games live each season. OTE’s first global media-rights partnership also includes a season-long unscripted series set to debut next year. Overtime will continue producing its contests’ broadcasts, including a number that will remain free on YouTube for the time being. Alongside the partnership, Amazon has invested in Overtime as part of the startup’s Series D funding round. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed. Amazon has stepped...
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
367K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy