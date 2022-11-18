Read full article on original website
Dixie Billingsley
3d ago
Lol, this is why i never want to live in NY again. Snow up to power lines, snow shoes kept in the second story just to be able to get out of house.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Student gets shoes for bullied classmate: "It was upsetting him"Amy ChristieBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
State of Emergency Issued Ahead of Sizeable Expected SnowfallJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Related
iheart.com
Emergency Declaration Approved for Counties Hit Hard by Snowstorm
President Biden has approved an Emergency Declaration for eleven counties in Western, Central, and Northern New York that were hit hard by the Lake Effect snow. The list includes Genesee and Wyoming counties and the counties to the west and south, as well as the counties near eastern Lake Ontario.
Road Closures And Travel Bans Update In Western New York
If you’re headed to work this morning, you may be wondering if you are able to take the 219, and the answer is a bit complicated. On Monday morning, the Erie County Commissioner of Emergency Services, Dan Neaverth Jr., held a press conference, clarifying the current travel bans and travel advisories as we head into the work week.
Buffalo recovering from historic snowstorm
Many residents are still cleaning up days after a historic blizzard blasted much of Western New York with nearly seven feet of snow. NBC News’ Jesse Kirsch has more on the dangerous conditions and risks the communities are facing.Nov. 22, 2022.
How much snow fell in Buffalo and the surrounding area
The massive lake-effect snows dumped more than 6 feet in western and northern New York over the weekend.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather In-Depth: Historic Lake Snow
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The meteorologists can take a deep breath after what happened over the last couple of days. The heavy snow in the Buffalo was really one of historic proportions and the true definition of a whiteout. But we need to put this kind of snowfall into perspective. The measurement at Orchard Park was about 80 inches of snow for the four day time period. But compare that 80 inches to what Rochester will usually measures for an entire winter season. The average is about 100 inches of snow. So what Orchard Park came very close to was the amount of snow that we may see in an entire winter season. That is almost five months of snow just four days!
wbfo.org
Blowing and drifting snow remains Sunday as Lake Effect abates
Lake effect snow warnings in WNY have expired, but the National Weather Service forecasts blowing and drifting snow, icy roads and as much as another five inches in some areas until the winter weather advisories expire Sunday night. The respite from heavy Lake Effect Snows will give residents and road...
Schools close, roads open as region recovers from lake effect dump
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - A number of school districts, mainly from Buffalo and southward, are making the decision to close Monday, and in some cases Tuesday as well.
Massive snowstorm dumps 5 ft. of snow on Western NY, two dead from shoveling
A massive snowstorm has dropped more than five feet of snow in Western New York, and at least two people died while shoveling. The National Weather Service (NWS) reported that 66 inches fell in Orchard Park and 65 inches fell in southwest Blasdell, two towns near Buffalo in Erie County. Many other towns nearby had at least three or four feet of snow, and more snow is expected throughout the weekend.
LOOK: ‘Snownado’ Appears Over Lake Erie During Historic Lake-Effect Storm
Tornados aren’t just for the great plains. Recently, bystanders in New York got a twisted surprise when they saw an extremely rare “snownado” over Lake Erie on Friday. The odd weather phenomenon comes as the Buffalo area of the state continues to be hammered with lake-effect snow in what some meteorologists call a record-setting winter storm. Bystanders saw the odd weather wonder, similar to a waterspout with frozen elements, just after 8:30 a.m. by storm chaser Simon Brewer. He believes it was about a mile off the coast of downtown Buffalo.
Historic storm burying western New York
At least 77 inches of snow was reported in the Buffalo Bill’s home of Orchard Park alone, with an estimated 66 inches in just 24 hours marking a New York state all-time record. New York’s governor is surveying the damage saying about 280 people had to be rescued, with the National Guard helping get people to dialysis appointments. Tonight, nine million people across six states remain under winter weather alerts.Nov. 19, 2022.
Weather Update: No Snow Forecasted For Buffalo
It looks like Western New York is getting a much-needed break from Mother Nature today. According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service in Buffalo, it looks like the city of Buffalo and the surrounding areas will not get any more snow today. Yesterday forecasters were calling for...
Buffalo, NY Just Received a Jaw-Dropping Amount of Snow: See How Much
A snowstorm has dumped more than 80 inches of snow in the Buffalo area and is expected to taper off on Sunday and Monday. Since Thursday, areas near lakes Erie and Ontario have experienced snowfall rates of up to 3 inches per hour, Fox Weather reports. This has caused some roads in the Buffalo metro area to become impassable. Many vehicles have gotten stuck as a result.
WGRZ TV
Cool video: Watch as a lake effect snow band washes over Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Have you seen this video yet?. Friday evening, 2 On Your Side's Nate Benson was traveling in the Storm Tracker when our camera captured the wall of snow moving over downtown Buffalo as it headed into the Northtowns. That snow band had dumped a few feet...
First storm deaths reported in Erie County
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says there has been a death in connection with the storm. He says two men have died during snow removal efforts.
wnypapers.com
Niagara County monitoring snowstorm; no plans presently for travel advisory
UPDATE: On Sunday morning, Restaino’s office said, “The travel advisory for the City of Niagara Falls is being lifted. When going out today, please drive carefully. “Crews will be out working, and we ask that vehicles on side streets be parked on one side of the street so that crews can plow effectively.”
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather Update: Heavy lake snow continues west; much lighter amounts locally
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Our big lake effect event is well underway, and there’s light at the end of the snowy tunnel. So far, the big “winner” is Orchard Park, with over four and a half feet of snow reported, and more still coming down. In fact, the heavy snow will continue into the first part of the overnight, before that band lifts northward with a shift in the wind. This will move the heavier snow back north of the city of Buffalo, into Niagara County, and western Orleans County. Closer to home, some scattered snow showers will come to an end overnight, with nothing more than a fresh dusting to an inch for most. This will tend to keep any untreated surfaces slick, as temperatures will drop well into the 20s tonight.
Record breaking snow fall causes travel ban especially in South Buffalo
Record breaking snowfall has causes Erie County leaders to maintain an active travel ban. The South of Buffalo has been hit the hardest said police.
How To Find Your Car If It Was Towed During Snowstorm In Erie County
Many vehicles were stuck due to the snow and left on the roads during the lake effect snowstorm. If you were unable to remove your car, it was likely towed by Erie County. The Erie County Executive, Mark Poloncarz, tweeted about where you can find your vehicle,. Remember, http://erie.gov/towedvehicles is...
Buffalo Niagara Airport Reopens After Storm Closure
Good news for travelers who are hoping to fly into or out of Buffalo after that huge storm. Traveling to or from Buffalo in the winter is always a gamble. It can be a tricky thing to do for sure. You never know what the weather is going to do or how it is going to affect your flight. Even on a weekend like the one we are having, it could be completely calm at the airport while places in the south towns get buried in snow.
erienewsnow.com
Parts Of Chautauqua County Buried In Lake Effect Snow
SILVER CREEK, NY (WNY News Now) – Parts of northern Chautauqua County suffered the brunt of what might be the largest snowstorm in 20-years in our region. “Business still goes on with emergency services, whether it is police, fire, and EMS, the snow doesn’t stop for them especially,” explained Chautauqua County PJ Wendel.
