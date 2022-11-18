The Florida Atlantic Owls will go against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders in NCAAF action in Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium, TN, on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 3:30 PM ET. As 15.5-point road favorites, the Florida Atlantic Owls (5-5; 5-5 ATS; 4-2 conference) destroyed the Florida International Panthers 52-7 in Week 11.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO