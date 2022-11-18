Grammy award winner Kingfish takes to the roof of the Hard Rock Hotel in London for an exclusive tribute to Hendrix. Jimi at 80: Born in Seattle on November 27 1942, Jimi Hendrix would have celebrated his 80th birthday this week. Throughout this week on Guitar World, we'll celebrate his genius and game-changing impact on the world of guitar playing. And to kick things off, we have an exclusive video of Grammy-winner Christone "Kingfish" Ingram playing Jimi's blues classic Red House… on the roof of the Hard Rock Hotel in London.

