Watch Ichika Nito take Tim Henson’s new nylon-string signature guitar on a test drive – and deliver the most technical 18 seconds you’ll hear all week
Ichika is the latest Ibanez signature artist to put the TOD10N through its paces, and did so in spectacular fashion. Not too long ago, Ibanez and Tim Henson teamed up to release the Polyphia virtuoso’s long-awaited nylon-string signature guitar – the TOD10N – which made its debut earlier this year in the prog quartet’s Nuevo Flamenco-inspired single, Playing God.
Brian May on unearthing an unreleased Freddie Mercury track and how The Beatles: Get Back inspired the reissue of Queen's 1989 album The Miracle
May dubs it “Queen's most cohesive album of the '80s” – here, he explains why the rock legends chose to reissue The Miracle some 33 years after its initial release with a massive boxset featuring lost tracks, outtakes, live cuts and loads more. Leading into the massive...
Harley Benton looks to tempt Jim Root fans with sleek $166 JA-20HH Active SBK offset
Not only is Harley Benton known for its uber-cheap collection of standard electric guitars, it’s also recently been dabbling in offering guitarists affordable options to some of the most popular models on the market. Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has...
Watch Christone "Kingfish" Ingram blaze through an epic version of Jimi Hendrix classic Red House
Grammy award winner Kingfish takes to the roof of the Hard Rock Hotel in London for an exclusive tribute to Hendrix. Jimi at 80: Born in Seattle on November 27 1942, Jimi Hendrix would have celebrated his 80th birthday this week. Throughout this week on Guitar World, we'll celebrate his genius and game-changing impact on the world of guitar playing. And to kick things off, we have an exclusive video of Grammy-winner Christone "Kingfish" Ingram playing Jimi's blues classic Red House… on the roof of the Hard Rock Hotel in London.
Danny Kalb, guitarist with blues innovators The Blues Project, dies aged 80
Kalb played with Bob Dylan after dropping out of university, before founding The Blues Project, who became mainstays of the NYC blues scene in the '60s and '70s. Danny Kalb – guitarist for and leader of The Blues Project, trailblazers of New York’s blues scene in the ‘60s and ‘70s – has died at the age of 80.
The Smashing Pumpkins recruit Willow for a four-guitar performance of Cherub Rock
The guitar star – who is a fan of Billy Corgan’s Reverend signature model – joined the alt-rock legends at the final show of their Spirits on Fire tour. Burgeoning electric guitar talent Willow Smith joined the Smashing Pumpkins onstage at a recent show to perform the band’s Siamese Dream classic Cherub Rock.
The Black Friday deals are in full swing already as Musician's Friend slashes up to 50% off a range of music gear
Save big this Black Friday with discounts on Fender, ESP, Music Man, D'Angelico, Epiphone, Gretsch and more. As we edge ever closer to the biggest discounting period of the year, the Black Friday guitar deals have started rolling in thick and fast. The latest sale – and one of the most generous – comes courtesy of Musician's Friend, as right now, you can score up to 50% off big-name brands (opens in new tab), including Fender, ESP, Music Man, D'Angelico, Epiphone, Gretsch and more.
Pantera’s 2022 rehearsals have officially begun – see the first pictures of Zakk Wylde and co in action
Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante has shared the first pictures of the new Pantera lineup in rehearsals, featuring himself and Zakk Wylde, alongside original members Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown. Posting on social media, Benante wrote: “2 weeks in NOLA with these boys, it’s been a lot of work but how...
Death of Jimi Hendrix
Karl Ferris, Jimi Hendrix’s original album photographer/art designer, and David Comfort, author of the bestselling Rock and Roll Book of the Dead, teamed up to solve the mystery of the tragic and violent death of Jimi Hendrix, the legendary guitarist, using new revelations from inside sources. Content and image used with permission.
Learn 5 Eric Johnson chords that utilize his trademark ‘shell’ voicing for big ambient clean tones
Eric Johnson is renowned for his immaculate tones and phrasing, ranging between roaring Marshall/Fuzz Face lead sounds and super-clean ambient chords. The latter is what we’ll be looking at here. Before we get into the voicings themselves, it’s worth pointing out that, like Eric, I’ve used an (approx. 400ms)...
Brian May says a boxset for his Eddie Van Halen Star Fleet collaboration is coming next year – and it will be full of never-before-heard outtakes
Brian May has confirmed that he is working on a reissue box set of his Star Fleet Project – the 1983 mini-album he recorded with Eddie Van Halen. Matt is a freelance journalist who has spent the last decade interviewing musicians for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk (opens in new tab), which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.
The Black Friday deals are heating up, with Sweetwater offering up to a massive 80% off guitar gear
Enormous Black Friday savings to be had on electric and acoustic guitars, amps, pedals, recording gear, strings and more. The Black Friday guitar deals are gathering pace for 2022, but for us, the best action is taking place at Sweetwater right now. The music retail giant has just launched its official Black Friday event, which promises up to 80% savings on a huge range of guitar and music gear (opens in new tab).
Everything you wanted to know about preamp tubes but were too afraid to ask
Despite technological advances, we still can’t get enough of the humble valve – here’s why. In previous decades, transistors offered guitarists cheaper and lighter amplifiers, and today digital amplifier modelling technology can achieve astonishing sound quality. But huge numbers of guitarists remain addicted to the bottle – or thermionic tube, if you prefer.
Beetronics Zzombee Filtremulator review
This is one very busy bee. It’s capable of a range of powerful conventional tones, but its main function could be as your pedalboard’s wildcard with its staggering array of off-the-wall effects, perhaps making an instant impact using the Momentary switch to bring things in and out. We might need a sit-down.
