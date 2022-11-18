Suzanne Vega: “I love the acoustic guitar – I always have. I love the sound of it. I love playing it. I love the look of it. I love everything about it”

Read full article on original website
Related
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Ichika Nito take Tim Henson’s new nylon-string signature guitar on a test drive – and deliver the most technical 18 seconds you’ll hear all week
Ichika is the latest Ibanez signature artist to put the TOD10N through its paces, and did so in spectacular fashion. Not too long ago, Ibanez and Tim Henson teamed up to release the Polyphia virtuoso’s long-awaited nylon-string signature guitar – the TOD10N – which made its debut earlier this year in the prog quartet’s Nuevo Flamenco-inspired single, Playing God.
Guitar World Magazine
Danny Kalb, guitarist with blues innovators The Blues Project, dies aged 80
Kalb played with Bob Dylan after dropping out of university, before founding The Blues Project, who became mainstays of the NYC blues scene in the '60s and '70s. Danny Kalb – guitarist for and leader of The Blues Project, trailblazers of New York’s blues scene in the ‘60s and ‘70s – has died at the age of 80.
Guitar World Magazine
The Black Friday deals are in full swing already as Musician's Friend slashes up to 50% off a range of music gear
Save big this Black Friday with discounts on Fender, ESP, Music Man, D'Angelico, Epiphone, Gretsch and more. As we edge ever closer to the biggest discounting period of the year, the Black Friday guitar deals have started rolling in thick and fast. The latest sale – and one of the most generous – comes courtesy of Musician's Friend, as right now, you can score up to 50% off big-name brands (opens in new tab), including Fender, ESP, Music Man, D'Angelico, Epiphone, Gretsch and more.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Charles Berthoud lead 200 bass players in a magical cover of Queen’s Under Pressure
What do you get if you put 200 bassists in a stadium and ask them to play a Queen classic? A kind of magic. Charles Berthoud, bassist and social media star with over a million subscribers on YouTube, recently took to the stage in São Paulo, Brazil, with members of Rockin' 1000, the self-proclaimed 'biggest classic rock band on Earth.’
Guitar World Magazine
The Smashing Pumpkins recruit Willow for a four-guitar performance of Cherub Rock
The guitar star – who is a fan of Billy Corgan’s Reverend signature model – joined the alt-rock legends at the final show of their Spirits on Fire tour. Burgeoning electric guitar talent Willow Smith joined the Smashing Pumpkins onstage at a recent show to perform the band’s Siamese Dream classic Cherub Rock.
Guitar World Magazine
Charvel launches an EMG-loaded, progressive player’s dream of a signature model for James LaBrie guitarist Marco Sfogli
The Italian virtuoso for PFM and Icefish has spec’d his guitar with a Purple Burst quilted maple top, Floyd Rose 1000 Series tremolo and much more besides. First trailed back in June, Charvel has now officially launched Marco Sfogli’s signature guitar, the – word salad alert – Marco Sfogli Signature Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HSS FR CM QM.
Guitar World Magazine
Pantera’s 2022 rehearsals have officially begun – see the first pictures of Zakk Wylde and co in action
Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante has shared the first pictures of the new Pantera lineup in rehearsals, featuring himself and Zakk Wylde, alongside original members Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown. Posting on social media, Benante wrote: “2 weeks in NOLA with these boys, it’s been a lot of work but how...
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Christone "Kingfish" Ingram blaze through an epic version of Jimi Hendrix classic Red House
Grammy award winner Kingfish takes to the roof of the Hard Rock Hotel in London for an exclusive tribute to Hendrix. Jimi at 80: Born in Seattle on November 27 1942, Jimi Hendrix would have celebrated his 80th birthday this week. Throughout this week on Guitar World, we'll celebrate his genius and game-changing impact on the world of guitar playing. And to kick things off, we have an exclusive video of Grammy-winner Christone "Kingfish" Ingram playing Jimi's blues classic Red House… on the roof of the Hard Rock Hotel in London.
Guitar World Magazine
Joe Bonamassa quits social media: “I fear I'm going to be provoked into saying something I might regret”
The blues ace expressed remorse about allowing “a few clowns” to cause him to go onstage angry in a now-deleted Instagram post. Blues ace Joe Bonamassa has announced he’s taking a step back from social media following a row with a user who criticized his physical appearance.
Here Are 6 Book-To-Film Adaptations That You May Have Missed This Year
If you haven't watched From Scratch on Netflix yet, what are you waiting for? And yes, it's based on a book!
Guitar World Magazine
Brian May on unearthing an unreleased Freddie Mercury track and how The Beatles: Get Back inspired the reissue of Queen's 1989 album The Miracle
May dubs it “Queen's most cohesive album of the '80s” – here, he explains why the rock legends chose to reissue The Miracle some 33 years after its initial release with a massive boxset featuring lost tracks, outtakes, live cuts and loads more. Leading into the massive...
Guitar World Magazine
Brian May says a boxset for his Eddie Van Halen Star Fleet collaboration is coming next year – and it will be full of never-before-heard outtakes
Brian May has confirmed that he is working on a reissue box set of his Star Fleet Project – the 1983 mini-album he recorded with Eddie Van Halen. Matt is a freelance journalist who has spent the last decade interviewing musicians for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk (opens in new tab), which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.
Comments / 0