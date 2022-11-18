Suzanne Vega: “I love the acoustic guitar – I always have. I love the sound of it. I love playing it. I love the look of it. I love everything about it”

Save big this Black Friday with discounts on Fender, ESP, Music Man, D'Angelico, Epiphone, Gretsch and more. As we edge ever closer to the biggest discounting period of the year, the Black Friday guitar deals have started rolling in thick and fast. The latest sale – and one of the most generous – comes courtesy of Musician's Friend, as right now, you can score up to 50% off big-name brands (opens in new tab), including Fender, ESP, Music Man, D'Angelico, Epiphone, Gretsch and more.

3 HOURS AGO