NBC Connecticut
Woman Hit By Vehicle in Branford Has Died
A Branford woman who was hit by a vehicle on Friday evening has died, according to Branford police. Police said 55-year-old Eve Marie Angot, of Branford, was struck when she was crossing East Main Street near Windmill Hill Road. Branford police officers and members of the fire departments who responded...
trumbulltimes.com
Branford woman, 55, killed crossing East Main Street, police say
BRANFORD — Police say a local woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday evening while crossing East Main Street. The collision occurred near the intersection Windmill Hill Road, Branford police said Monday. Police identified the victim as Eve Marie Angot, 55, of Branford. Police said Branford officers...
Cheshire man dies in town accident
Arthur Wright, 63, of Cheshire suffered a fatal injury. Two other drivers suffered minor injuries. A third driver sustained serious injuries. The accident happened just after four on Highland Avenue.
News 12
Dumpster fire ignites blaze at residential building in Fairfield
A dumpster fire ignited a blaze inside of a residential building in Fairfield. The fire happened Sunday night on Kings Highway. Authorities say it originated in a storage room of the building in a locked unit. The fire was in a large complex, which made it a little harder for...
Eyewitness News
K9 Duo from the Bristol Fire Department
BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - This week on K9 Duo’s we caught up with K9 Oakiee and firefighter Chris Hayden from the Bristol Fire Department. Hayden says he got the idea of getting a firehouse dog from the Southington Fire Department. The department got Oakiee from a nonprofit organization called...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Naugatuck police: Baby girl died of neck compressions, stab wounds; suspect still at large
Dr. Devika Umashanker from Hartford HealthCare talks about a viral trend that could be putting people with diabetes at risk. Walk in the Light Church of God hosted a turkey giveaway Sunday. The church collected over 150 turkeys that will be given to Hartford families.
Torrington Woman Killed In Head-On Crash On Route 202 In New Hartford
Police are investigating a fatal head-on crash on a busy Connecticut roadway. It happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 in Litchfield County on Route 202 in New Hartford. A 2016 Ryder Truck was traveling eastbound and a 2004 Honda Odyssey EX was traveling westbound when, for an unknown reason, the Odyssey crossed the double-yellow line in the roadway and struck the Ryder Truck head-on, Connecticut State Police said.
Eyewitness News
Cheshire Police: Vehicle collides with multiple cars at different locations
CHESHIRE, Conn. (WFSB) - At 4:15pm today, the Cheshire Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on Highland Avenue between Schoolhouse Road and West Johnson Avenue. The crash involved one vehicle colliding with multiple vehicles at different locations, according to police. The crash came to an end at...
Man Threatens Delivery Driver With Axe In Residential Town Of Durham Neighborhood, Police Say
A Connecticut man is behind bars after allegedly threatening a delivery driver with an axe. The incident took place in Middlesex County around 6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19 in the town of Durham. According to state police, troopers responded to an apartment at 6 Commerce Circle for a report of...
Bridgeport Resident Takes Home $100K CT Lottery CASH5 Prize
Two Connecticut residents claimed $100,000 lottery prizes. An unnamed resident of Milford in New Haven County won a Cash5 prize from a ticket purchased at In N Out Mart Inc. in Milford, Connecticut Lottery announced on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The store is located at 186 Bridgeport Ave., the lottery said.
NBC Connecticut
Fire Damages New Haven Home
A fire damaged a home in New Haven on Saturday morning. Crews were called to Brooklawn Circle around 8 a.m. for a report of a structure fire. According to New Haven Fire Department, heavy fire was reported through the roof, floors and in the basement. Photos from the scene appear...
Police: Body of 11-month-old girl found in 'state of dismemberment'
The body of an 11-month-old girl in Naugatuck was found in a state of dismemberment with stab wounds and neck compressions, police say.
Police: Driver killed, passenger injured in Cross County Parkway car crash
Just after 1 p.m., Westchester County Police received reports of a vehicle that had gone off the road on the eastbound lanes before it crashed near the area of Seminary Avenue.
wiltonbulletin.com
Here are 8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in December
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new restaurants around Connecticut, from a Westport outpost for fresh Italian pastas to a Cromwell taco spot with rotating churro flavors. Plan b Burger Bar. Hartford. Plan b, the Connecticut restaurant brand known for its emphasis...
'A holiday miracle.' Bridgeport family moves back into condo following fire
News 12 Connecticut first reported on the health care worker a year ago when her condo tucked away at the end of Woodmont Avenue was gutted by fire.
Seen Him? Reward Offered For Arrest Of Naugatuck Man Wanted In Baby's Death, Dismemberment
The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for the capture of a Connecticut man wanted for allegedly killing his 11-month-old daughter and dismembering her body. The homicide took place in New Haven County in the 100 Block of Millville Ave. in Naugatuck on Friday, Nov. 18. Christopher Francisquini, age 31,...
Eyewitness News
I-95 south reopens in Stamford following wrong-way crash closure
STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 95 south in Stamford was closed early Friday morning due to a collision involving a tractor-trailer and a wrong-way driver. According to the state Department of Transportation, crews responded shortly after 2:30 a.m. to a motor vehicle collision on I-95 between exits 6 and 7.
One seriously injured after wrong-way tractor-trailer crash on I-95 in Stamford
STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are investigating a wrong-way crash involving a tractor-trailer on I-95 South Friday that left one person seriously wounded. State police said a Ford Edge traveling in the wrong direction crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer just south of #Exit 7 around 2:30 a.m. WATCH: Helicopter point-of-view of the wrong-way crash […]
Woman killed in New Hartford accident
NEW HARTFORD, Conn. — A woman died after a car crash in New Hartford on Friday. Police confirm Gena Marie Hartzell, 60, of Torrington succumbed to her injuries sustained in the accident. The other driver involved, Stephen Miller Mcdonald, 53, of Hartford was possibly injured in the accident and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Hartford.
85 Eastwoods Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10576, Pound Ridge, NY 10576 - $936,000
