ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Flying or driving this Thanksgiving? AAA experts give the details on what you should know

By Bria Smith
WJBF
WJBF
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tW1b9_0jFUx7pA00

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- With Thanksgiving just one week away, local travelers are preparing.

It’s the season of giving, eating, and traveling. And most folks are taking the opportunity to do just that, especially after going two years without spending the holidays outside of their homes.

Many people in our area will hit the road or take off to visit friends and loved ones this Thanksgiving.

ALSO ON WJBF: Why booking travel on your phone is a bad idea

“We have found that there has been or will be an increase in travel this Thanksgiving holiday,” Triple A Spokesperson Montrae Waiters said.

Despite inflation and record high gas prices, Waiters says people are still gassing up their cars.

“We have groceries, we have car rentals, we have hotels– everything around us is increasing and that also included airfare. So yes, that is another reason why folks are choosing to hit the roads,” Waiters said.

And after adapting to a pandemic, families are ready to get back to normal.

“Last year, yes, we had things opening up but, as you know people were still getting vaccinated and so forth. At this point, most people are already vaccinated now– everything is opened up, so people are really ready to visit family and friends that they haven’t seen for a couple of years,” Waiter said.

And as for the state of Georgia, Waiters says being prepared is key for traveling this holiday season.

“Here in Georgia, we are expecting 1.6 million folks to travel this Thanksgiving holiday,” Waiters said.

ALSO ON WJBF: Tips to save on holiday traveling during the 2022 season

She says most of them will be driving and the total number of travelers is up from last year.

“Which is like a one percent increase and we’re looking at a two percent increase, overall, travel from last year to this year.”

Whether you’re hitting the road or flying the friendly skies– close or far– it’s important to make sure your travel plans are mapped out.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 1

Related
WJBF

Holiday travel expected to be high as gas prices decrease

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Many people are on the road or preparing to get on the road for the holiday. But what can you expect as you’re traveling?  A spokesperson at AAA said they are expecting about 1.5 million travelers to be on Georgia roads this holiday. And even with gas prices recently trending upward, […]
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

Officials expecting millions to travel over Thanksgiving holiday

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- The day before Thanksgiving is known for being one of the busiest travel days of the year. Law enforcement agencies are cautioning people to be safe on the roads. Officials say roads will be much more congested than usual and people travel for Thanksgiving. They say it is important to watch your […]
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

Republican lawmakers against weekend voting for runoff election, some counties stick to regular schedule

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- After a state supreme court judge granted Georgia counties the option for Saturday voting in the December 6th runoff election, the republican party has filed an appeal. At this point, some counties will proceed with Saturday voting, others will keep the schedule as is.  In Columbia County, the Board of Elections decided against […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Kemp cuts ad for Walker in Georgia Senate runoff

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R), who just won reelection by nearly 8 percentage points, has cut a new ad for Senate candidate Herschel Walker that will begin airing throughout his state on Thanksgiving Day. The ad is part of a $14.2 million television, radio and digital advertising campaign funded by the Senate Leadership Fund, a […]
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

Judges appear skeptical of Trump special master appointment

Federal appeals judges appeared skeptical Tuesday that former President Trump should have been awarded a third-party special master to review the documents stored in his Florida home as the Department of Justice (DOJ) works to nullify the appointment. Lawyers for the DOJ and Trump appeared before a three-judge panel of the 11th Circuit Court of […]
FLORIDA STATE
WJBF

WJBF

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy