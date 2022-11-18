Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Woman wanted on murder indictment warrant
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A woman is wanted on a murder charge in Southern Kentucky. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is looking Danielle Kelly, 39. A grand jury recently indicted her on a charge of murder and three counts of first-degree assault. Deputies say Kelly was driving an...
WYSH AM 1380
ORT: Man sentenced after plea in fatal O.R. hit-and-run
According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, a 31-year-old man received a two-year sentence and was placed on supervised probation after pleading guilty Friday to charges stemming from a fatal hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian on the Oak Ridge Turnpike in 2020. Christian Ariel Ordonez-Alvarenga, entered his plea in...
indherald.com
Oneida man arrested after allegedly shoplifting and fleeing from police
ONEIDA | An Oneida man is facing charges after allegedly stealing a crossbow from Walmart and subsequently fleeing from police. McKinley Moore, 20, of a Paint Rock Road address, has been apprehended and faces several charges in connection with the incident that allegedly occurred on the afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 16.
wymt.com
Laurel Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for theft suspects
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft. Police posted during the weekend it happened at a business on US 25. If you have any information, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 606-864-6600.
wvlt.tv
Man arrested for DUI with 7-year-old in car, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Georgia man was arrested in Knoxville Sunday for driving under the influence with a 7-year-old in the car, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said. The arrest happened around 1:00 a.m. on Westland Drive. According to the report, officers were dispatched to check out...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Buckner Makes History at HCSO
Becomes First Female Motor Traffic Deputy in Department. Sheriff Austin Garrett and the men and women of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office are proud to announce Traffic Homicide Investigator Ashley Buckner has successfully completed Law Enforcement Motor School in Knox County, Tennessee, officially making her the first female in our agency’s 200-year history to be certified as a Motor Deputy.
Meth trafficking leads to 10-year prison sentence for Somerset man
A Somerset man was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison on Tuesday for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.
somerset106.com
Laurel County Deputies Team Up With Other Agencies To Arrest 22 In “Operation Octoberfest 2022”
Laurel County Sheriff John Root along with detectives, deputies, their K-9 teams and other area law enforcement agencies arrested 22 people during “Operation Octoberfest 2022”. The charges of those arrested ranged from trafficking, possession of heroin, meth, hydrocodone and cocaine, drug indictment warrants, probation violations, persistent felony offenders and complaint warrants. The arrests were the result of investigations over the last several weeks. Those arrested were identified as:
Escaped Monroe County inmate captured in Knox County
A Monroe County inmate worker who escaped Friday night was captured in Monroe County according to Sheriff Tommy Jones.
indherald.com
Sheriff arrests his mother!
HUNTSVILLE | On Episode 20 of Season 1 of The Andy Griffith Show, Sheriff Andy Taylor returns from a short trip out-of-town to discover that his deputy sheriff, Barney Fife, has spread a dragnet over the entire town. “Like I promised, Sheriff, law and order has been kept in Mayberry...
wvlt.tv
1 dead after hit-and-run crash; Knoxville police investigating
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One man is dead after a pedestrian-involved hit-and-run crash on Magnolia Avenue Saturday night, according to the Knoxville Police Department. On Saturday, Nov. 19, at around 8:20 p.m., KPD officials responded to the 2800 block of Magnolia Avenue to find a man who was reportedly struck while crossing the road by a vehicle that fled the scene, according to a release.
wymt.com
Tennessee man indicted for death of London police officer
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Tennessee man was indicted by a Laurel County Grand Jury on Friday. 36-year-old Casey Preston Byrd was charged with the death of London Police Officer Logan Medlock. Byrd was charged with one count of murder, two counts of criminal mischief, one count of possession...
q95fm.net
Laurel County Law Enforcement Asking for Public’s Help in Locating Two Burglary Suspects
Law enforcement in Laurel County are asking for the public’s help in locating two suspects who are speculated to be involved in a burglary case. According to Deputies, the incident recently occurred near London, at a home off Oak Church Road. It’s been reported that Mallory Saylor-Lively and Josh...
Woman charged with elder neglect after death at Jefferson Memorial Hospital
A New Market woman has been arrested on a charge of aggravated neglect after investigators responded to Jefferson Memorial Hospital on a report of possible elder abuse.
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE WOMAN BITES BOYFRIEND ON NOSE IN DOMESTIC DISPUTE
Units were dispatched to a Hayes Street Apartment for a possible physical domestic. Upon arrival an officer made contact with a man that was observed to have blood on the upper right side of his lip. The man stated that his nose was bitten and he was struck by his...
q95fm.net
One Dead Following Single-Vehicle Accident
Kentucky State Police Officials are currently investigating a deadly crash that took place in McCreary County. The incident happened at around 7:00 PM on Saturday, on US 27 North, near KY-3253. According to officials, 35-year-old Kenneth L. Troxell is said to have been walking along US 27 when he was...
Kingston man sentenced to 22 years for illegally having gun after lengthy criminal history
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — A 36-year-old Kingston man was sentenced to 22 years in prison after a judge found him to be an "armed career criminal." Phillip Thomas Green was sentenced after he was found illegally in possession of a gun. According to evidence presented at trial, he had ten prior felony convictions, including five felony drug convictions. On August 16, 2019, the Kingsport Police Department responded to calls about a disturbance on Park Street.
wymt.com
Tennessee couple charged with stealing from Southern Kentucky Walmart
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people from another state are facing charges after police responded to a shoplifting complaint. It happened around 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Monticello Walmart. Monticello Police were called to the store after security personnel witnessed the pair leave one shopping cart of items near...
