November 19, 2022
November 19, 2022
Mary Moats, age 75 of LaFollette
Mary Moats, age 75 of LaFollette passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022. She is preceded in death by son William Eugene Moats. Husband of 59 years Kenneth Moats. No services are planned at this time. Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home.
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, this Tennessee town should be put on your list immediately.
TDOT announces pre-Turkey Day work, possible lane closures
TDOT has announced the following road projects in East Tennessee:. ANDERSON COUNTY, I-75 South near Mile Marker 126: On Tuesday, November 22, 2022, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as crews perform roadway maintenance activities. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.
Winter weather in the Smokies
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - For many, this is the perfect time of the year for a hike in the Smokies, but hikers should be ready to interact with snow and ice. The weather can be harsh and some of the largest snows leave piles of the white stuff around. “This...
Possible dozy driver hits utility pole head on
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – One official thinks the driver of the pick up truck that crashed into a utility pole on Monday morning may have nodded off. The wreck occurred a little after 10am on West Central Avenue across the street from Riggs Drug. The man was wearing his...
19,304 lbs. removed from the Tennessee River as cleanup efforts continue
Four cleanups held during October helped remove 19,304 pounds of trash from the Tennesse River.
Over 20 shoplifters still on run after storming Tennessee Walmart
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for over 20 shoplifters who stormed a Whitehaven Walmart on Sunday. MPD says approximately 22 suspects went inside the Walmart on Elvis Presley and grabbed multiple items. Police said they fled the scene in 20 vehicles. No arrests have been made at this time.
How much snow could East Tennessee get this winter?
It is time once again for our winter weather outlook here in East Tennessee.
Scott County teen fatally injured in accident
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. | A Scott County teenager was killed in a single-vehicle crash near here here Tuesday evening. Gracie Lay, 19, of Pioneer, died when the vehicle she was a passenger in crashed on Fincastle Road northeast of LaFollette just before 10 p.m. Monday evening. According to a preliminary report...
Can you take home a dead bear found in Tennessee?
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee has relatively lax laws when it comes to collecting large animals that are found dead on the side of the road – except for bears. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) states on its website that “all big game found dead should be left where found and need not […]
Tennessee Says May 3, 2023, is the Deadline to Get a REAL ID - In Order to Fly (Without a Passport)
The Tennessee REAL ID website says that May 3, 2023, is the deadline to get a REAL ID driver's license:. "Beginning May 3, 2023, all persons must have a REAL ID license for accessing certain Federal buildings, entering nuclear facilities, and boarding commercial flights within the United States."
‘We have a real crisis on our hands’: TN seeing an increase in foster children, more with acute needs
State leaders have said the Tennessee Department of Children's Services "is near collapse," "can't meet those child's needs" and is filled with "a traumatized workforce and traumatized kids."
Gwinnett County settles $2M with Tennessee bounty hunters
A $2 million settlement was approved Tuesday by the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners with two Tennessee bounty hunters previously charged with kidnapping and home invasion in a 2014 incident near Lawrenceville. Officials said Kevin Roberson and Khalil Abdullah kicked in the door of a Gwinnett County home and held...
Mandatory life in prison sentences 'unconstitutional' for juveniles in TN
The Tennessee Supreme Court has ruled that sentencing juveniles to life in prison is unconstitutional because it is cruel and unusual punishment.
TBI warns about ‘active’ drug cartels operating in Tennessee
From Fox 17 in Nashville: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is warning the public about an uptick in dangerous drugs and violence they see across the state. TBI Director David Rausch said, “There are two primary cartels that we have found very connected to almost everything we do,” “That is the Sinaloa Cartel out of Mexico and the new Jalisco Cartel. Both of them are actively, very engaged in operations in Tennessee, and we are working closely with our friends at the DEA on addressing that head-on.”
Tennessee Physicians Call for Changes to State's Abortion Ban
Call for change comes after leaked phone call reveals legislative maneuvers to pass ban. A group of Tennessee physicians affiliated with the healthcare advocacy group Protect My Care is calling on the Tennessee General Assembly to make changes to the state's near total abortion ban.
