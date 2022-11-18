ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafollette, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1450wlaf.com

November 19, 2022

Mary Moats, age 75 of LaFollette passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022. She is preceded in death by son William Eugene Moats. Survivors: Husband of 59 years Kenneth Moats. Son:…. Obituaries / Bobby Jack Lamb, age 72 of Rocky Top. November 19, 2022 / Wlaf1450 /. Bobby Jack Lamb, age...
LAFOLLETTE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Mary Moats, age 75 of LaFollette

Mary Moats, age 75 of LaFollette passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022. She is preceded in death by son William Eugene Moats. Husband of 59 years Kenneth Moats. No services are planned at this time. Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

TDOT announces pre-Turkey Day work, possible lane closures

TDOT has announced the following road projects in East Tennessee:. ANDERSON COUNTY, I-75 South near Mile Marker 126: On Tuesday, November 22, 2022, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as crews perform roadway maintenance activities. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.
wvlt.tv

Winter weather in the Smokies

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - For many, this is the perfect time of the year for a hike in the Smokies, but hikers should be ready to interact with snow and ice. The weather can be harsh and some of the largest snows leave piles of the white stuff around. “This...
GATLINBURG, TN
1450wlaf.com

Possible dozy driver hits utility pole head on

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – One official thinks the driver of the pick up truck that crashed into a utility pole on Monday morning may have nodded off. The wreck occurred a little after 10am on West Central Avenue across the street from Riggs Drug. The man was wearing his...
LAFOLLETTE, TN
indherald.com

Scott County teen fatally injured in accident

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. | A Scott County teenager was killed in a single-vehicle crash near here here Tuesday evening. Gracie Lay, 19, of Pioneer, died when the vehicle she was a passenger in crashed on Fincastle Road northeast of LaFollette just before 10 p.m. Monday evening. According to a preliminary report...
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
WHNT News 19

Can you take home a dead bear found in Tennessee?

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee has relatively lax laws when it comes to collecting large animals that are found dead on the side of the road – except for bears. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) states on its website that “all big game found dead should be left where found and need not […]
TENNESSEE STATE
accesswdun.com

Gwinnett County settles $2M with Tennessee bounty hunters

A $2 million settlement was approved Tuesday by the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners with two Tennessee bounty hunters previously charged with kidnapping and home invasion in a 2014 incident near Lawrenceville. Officials said Kevin Roberson and Khalil Abdullah kicked in the door of a Gwinnett County home and held...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
mymix1041.com

TBI warns about ‘active’ drug cartels operating in Tennessee

From Fox 17 in Nashville: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is warning the public about an uptick in dangerous drugs and violence they see across the state. TBI Director David Rausch said, “There are two primary cartels that we have found very connected to almost everything we do,” “That is the Sinaloa Cartel out of Mexico and the new Jalisco Cartel. Both of them are actively, very engaged in operations in Tennessee, and we are working closely with our friends at the DEA on addressing that head-on.”
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy