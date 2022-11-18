ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafollette, TN

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Holiday happenings abound across Tennessee

The holidays are just about here, and across Tennessee, destinations, both big and small, are getting ready to celebrate. From millions of twinkling lights to festive live music, from Dollywood to Graceland, the 2022 season is shaping up to be one the merriest and brightest in recent memory. Discover what’s happening this year during the holidays in Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
1450wlaf.com

Agenda for next week’s City of La Follette Workshop is released

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The City of La Follette will hold its regular monthly workshop next Monday, November 28. However, it will not hold a roundtable discussion this month. CITY OF LAFOLLETTE. City Council Workshop. Monday November 28, 2022 5:30 p.m. No City Council Round Table Discussion scheduled for...
LAFOLLETTE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Mary Moats, age 75 of LaFollette

Mary Moats, age 75 of LaFollette passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022. She is preceded in death by son William Eugene Moats. Husband of 59 years Kenneth Moats. No services are planned at this time. Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

TDOT announces pre-Turkey Day work, possible lane closures

TDOT has announced the following road projects in East Tennessee:. ANDERSON COUNTY, I-75 South near Mile Marker 126: On Tuesday, November 22, 2022, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as crews perform roadway maintenance activities. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.
1450wlaf.com

Darlene “Sug” Marie Blankenship, age 68 of LaFollette

Darlene “Sug” Marie Blankenship, age 68 of LaFollette, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at her home. She was born on May 2, 1954 to the late Dow Blankenship and Marie (Luttrell) Blankenship. She enjoyed bowling, softball, and U.T. sports. In addition to her parents, she is...
LAFOLLETTE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Possible dozy driver hits utility pole head on

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – One official thinks the driver of the pick up truck that crashed into a utility pole on Monday morning may have nodded off. The wreck occurred a little after 10am on West Central Avenue across the street from Riggs Drug. The man was wearing his...
LAFOLLETTE, TN
wvlt.tv

Winter weather in the Smokies

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - For many, this is the perfect time of the year for a hike in the Smokies, but hikers should be ready to interact with snow and ice. The weather can be harsh and some of the largest snows leave piles of the white stuff around. “This...
GATLINBURG, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Volunteers pull nearly 20,000 pounds of trash out of Tennessee River in October

TN — Volunteers hosted by nonprofit Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful pulled nearly ten tons of trash from the Tennessee River in the month of October, they reported. In a statement included in a release about the clean-up efforts, KTRB Executive Director Kathleen Gibi said, “In a time when neighboring river systems are suffering loss from drought, I think people are realizing how precious our water is, and they’re coming out in masses to our cleanups because they see they have the power to make a significant, tangible difference.”
TENNESSEE STATE
wymt.com

Tennessee man indicted for death of London police officer

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Tennessee man was indicted by a Laurel County Grand Jury on Friday. 36-year-old Casey Preston Byrd was charged with the death of London Police Officer Logan Medlock. Byrd was charged with one count of murder, two counts of criminal mischief, one count of possession...
LONDON, KY
indherald.com

Scott County teen fatally injured in accident

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. | A Scott County teenager was killed in a single-vehicle crash near here here Tuesday evening. Gracie Lay, 19, of Pioneer, died when the vehicle she was a passenger in crashed on Fincastle Road northeast of LaFollette just before 10 p.m. Monday evening. According to a preliminary report...
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
q95fm.net

Couple from Tennessee Arrested and Charged with Stealing from Monticello Walmart

A couple from Tennessee are now facing charges after law enforcement responded to a shoplifting complaint at the Monticello Walmart Wednesday. Monticello Police were called after Walmart security witnessed the suspects take a shopping cart of items outside without paying. The couple, 29 year old Caleb Reagan and 20 year old Paige Flowers, fled the Walmart in their vehicle.
MONTICELLO, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Most commonly seen birds in Tennessee

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Tennessee using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 90 count sites in Tennessee. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
TENNESSEE STATE

