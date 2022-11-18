Read full article on original website
Holiday happenings abound across Tennessee
The holidays are just about here, and across Tennessee, destinations, both big and small, are getting ready to celebrate. From millions of twinkling lights to festive live music, from Dollywood to Graceland, the 2022 season is shaping up to be one the merriest and brightest in recent memory. Discover what’s happening this year during the holidays in Tennessee.
10About Town: Ho-ho-ho! Holiday activities in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Believe it or not, the holiday season is right around the corner, which means it's time to start decking the halls and getting ready for Santa Claus to visit once again. Get those gloves ready and make yourself some hot chocolate while you're at it. Whether...
Agenda for next week’s City of La Follette Workshop is released
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The City of La Follette will hold its regular monthly workshop next Monday, November 28. However, it will not hold a roundtable discussion this month. CITY OF LAFOLLETTE. City Council Workshop. Monday November 28, 2022 5:30 p.m. No City Council Round Table Discussion scheduled for...
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, this Tennessee town should be put on your list immediately.
Sexton Brothers, Jack and Sam, claim TBF fishing tourney on Norris Lake
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – It was a cold weekend but very big weekend for the Campbell County Middle School Fishing Team. Team Jack and Sam Sexton (brothers) won the The Bass Federation (TBF) Juniors Fishing Tournament on Norris Lake over the weekend. “It was a great day for these...
Mary Moats, age 75 of LaFollette
Mary Moats, age 75 of LaFollette passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022. She is preceded in death by son William Eugene Moats. Husband of 59 years Kenneth Moats. No services are planned at this time. Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home.
TDOT announces pre-Turkey Day work, possible lane closures
TDOT has announced the following road projects in East Tennessee:. ANDERSON COUNTY, I-75 South near Mile Marker 126: On Tuesday, November 22, 2022, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as crews perform roadway maintenance activities. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.
Tennessee Skybridge Lighting Up In The Most Beautiful Way For Christmas
WHERE IS AMERICA'S LONGEST SUSPENDED WALKING BRIDGE?. Gatlinburg's SkyLift Park is where you will find the SkyBridge. The bridge is 680 feet in length and allows guests to walk across it all throughout the year. Here's the amazing description from Gatlinburg's SkyLift Park FB;. Located in the heart of downtown...
Darlene “Sug” Marie Blankenship, age 68 of LaFollette
Darlene “Sug” Marie Blankenship, age 68 of LaFollette, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at her home. She was born on May 2, 1954 to the late Dow Blankenship and Marie (Luttrell) Blankenship. She enjoyed bowling, softball, and U.T. sports. In addition to her parents, she is...
Possible dozy driver hits utility pole head on
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – One official thinks the driver of the pick up truck that crashed into a utility pole on Monday morning may have nodded off. The wreck occurred a little after 10am on West Central Avenue across the street from Riggs Drug. The man was wearing his...
Winter weather in the Smokies
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - For many, this is the perfect time of the year for a hike in the Smokies, but hikers should be ready to interact with snow and ice. The weather can be harsh and some of the largest snows leave piles of the white stuff around. “This...
Snowy and cold, or dry and warm? Winter Outlook for 2022-23 season in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s that time of year when temperatures drop, and at times, we can see rain change to snow. So, let’s take a look at what the season has in store for East Tennessee. WHAT’S NORMAL?. First off, what’s “normal” for our area is...
Volunteers pull nearly 20,000 pounds of trash out of Tennessee River in October
TN — Volunteers hosted by nonprofit Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful pulled nearly ten tons of trash from the Tennessee River in the month of October, they reported. In a statement included in a release about the clean-up efforts, KTRB Executive Director Kathleen Gibi said, “In a time when neighboring river systems are suffering loss from drought, I think people are realizing how precious our water is, and they’re coming out in masses to our cleanups because they see they have the power to make a significant, tangible difference.”
19,304 lbs. removed from the Tennessee River as cleanup efforts continue
Four cleanups held during October helped remove 19,304 pounds of trash from the Tennesse River.
Tennessee students are ‘flipping over desks’ and making school threats. Why is that behavior becoming more common?
After multiple threats were reported at Middle Tennessee schools last week, experts explain why students appear to be displaying more "disruptive" and violent behaviors.
Tennessee man indicted for death of London police officer
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Tennessee man was indicted by a Laurel County Grand Jury on Friday. 36-year-old Casey Preston Byrd was charged with the death of London Police Officer Logan Medlock. Byrd was charged with one count of murder, two counts of criminal mischief, one count of possession...
How much snow could East Tennessee get this winter?
It is time once again for our winter weather outlook here in East Tennessee.
Scott County teen fatally injured in accident
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. | A Scott County teenager was killed in a single-vehicle crash near here here Tuesday evening. Gracie Lay, 19, of Pioneer, died when the vehicle she was a passenger in crashed on Fincastle Road northeast of LaFollette just before 10 p.m. Monday evening. According to a preliminary report...
Couple from Tennessee Arrested and Charged with Stealing from Monticello Walmart
A couple from Tennessee are now facing charges after law enforcement responded to a shoplifting complaint at the Monticello Walmart Wednesday. Monticello Police were called after Walmart security witnessed the suspects take a shopping cart of items outside without paying. The couple, 29 year old Caleb Reagan and 20 year old Paige Flowers, fled the Walmart in their vehicle.
Most commonly seen birds in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Tennessee using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 90 count sites in Tennessee. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
