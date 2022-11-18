Read full article on original website
Agenda for next week’s City of La Follette Workshop is released
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The City of La Follette will hold its regular monthly workshop next Monday, November 28. However, it will not hold a roundtable discussion this month. CITY OF LAFOLLETTE. City Council Workshop. Monday November 28, 2022 5:30 p.m. No City Council Round Table Discussion scheduled for...
Mary Moats, age 75 of LaFollette
Mary Moats, age 75 of LaFollette passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022. She is preceded in death by son William Eugene Moats. Husband of 59 years Kenneth Moats. No services are planned at this time. Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home.
November 19, 2022
Darlene “Sug” Marie Blankenship, age 68 of LaFollette
Darlene “Sug” Marie Blankenship, age 68 of LaFollette, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at her home. She was born on May 2, 1954 to the late Dow Blankenship and Marie (Luttrell) Blankenship. She enjoyed bowling, softball, and U.T. sports. In addition to her parents, she is...
Possible dozy driver hits utility pole head on
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – One official thinks the driver of the pick up truck that crashed into a utility pole on Monday morning may have nodded off. The wreck occurred a little after 10am on West Central Avenue across the street from Riggs Drug. The man was wearing his...
Sexton Brothers, Jack and Sam, claim TBF fishing tourney on Norris Lake
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – It was a cold weekend but very big weekend for the Campbell County Middle School Fishing Team. Team Jack and Sam Sexton (brothers) won the The Bass Federation (TBF) Juniors Fishing Tournament on Norris Lake over the weekend. “It was a great day for these...
