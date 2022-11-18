ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Agenda for next week’s City of La Follette Workshop is released

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The City of La Follette will hold its regular monthly workshop next Monday, November 28. However, it will not hold a roundtable discussion this month. CITY OF LAFOLLETTE. City Council Workshop. Monday November 28, 2022 5:30 p.m. No City Council Round Table Discussion scheduled for...
Mary Moats, age 75 of LaFollette

Mary Moats, age 75 of LaFollette passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022. She is preceded in death by son William Eugene Moats. Husband of 59 years Kenneth Moats. No services are planned at this time. Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home.
November 19, 2022

Darlene “Sug” Marie Blankenship, age 68 of LaFollette

Darlene “Sug” Marie Blankenship, age 68 of LaFollette, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at her home. She was born on May 2, 1954 to the late Dow Blankenship and Marie (Luttrell) Blankenship. She enjoyed bowling, softball, and U.T. sports. In addition to her parents, she is...
Possible dozy driver hits utility pole head on

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – One official thinks the driver of the pick up truck that crashed into a utility pole on Monday morning may have nodded off. The wreck occurred a little after 10am on West Central Avenue across the street from Riggs Drug. The man was wearing his...
