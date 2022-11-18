ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
NBC San Diego

Top Wall Street Analysts Like These Stocks Amid the Macro Uncertainty

The market is set to begin what should be a quiet holiday week, but key catalysts are on the horizon. The stock market is closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving Day, and it's set to close at 1 p.m. on Friday. Investors are on guard for December: The Federal Reserve meets once more, and a blast of economic data, including November payrolls, is on the way.
NBC San Diego

Stock Futures Are Little Changed on Tuesday Morning

Stock futures are little changed Tuesday morning as investors worry about the prospect of China reinstating pandemic restrictions. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 39 points or 0.12%. S&P 500 futures were 0.13% lower, while Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 0.19%. It follows a volatile trading day that...
NBC San Diego

Disney Shares Rise After Iger Replaces Chapek as CEO

Disney shares jumped Monday following news that Bob Iger replaced Bob Chapek as CEO. Disney is a Dow 30 component. Shares of Disney popped Monday, the morning after the company announced it had replaced CEO Bob Chapek with Bob Iger. Disney's stock rose about 6% on Monday. As of Friday's...
NBC San Diego

These Controversial ETFs Take Big Risks for Massive Returns

They're high-return exchange-traded funds carrying big risk premiums. Known as leveraged ETFs, ProShares Advisors' Simeon Hyman embraces them — running his firm's UltraPro QQQ and UltraPro Short QQQ funds. "There are a range of uses," the firm's global investment strategist told CNBC's "ETF Edge" last week. "What if I'm...
Benzinga

EV Firm Faraday Future Doubtful Of Going Concern: Report

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc FFIE said it had "substantial doubt" about continuing its operations. The luxury electric vehicle company, Reuters reported, is also doubtful about the delivery of its FF91 luxury electric car. The company said it ought to receive additional funds to finance operations and speed up production...
NBC San Diego

Zoom Shares Drop on Light Forecast as Company Faces ‘Heightened Deal Scrutiny'

Zoom made a slight downward revision to its revenue guidance, and investors responded by pushing the stock lower. Earnings topped estimates in the quarter, while revenue met expectations. Zoom is seeing "heightened deal scrutiny for new business," CEO Eric Yuan said on its earnings call. Zoom shares slumped more than...
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Disney, Carvana, Diamondback Energy and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Disney — Shares jumped 5% after the company reappointed Bob Iger as chief executive officer, effective immediately and 11 months after he left Disney. Bob Chapek, Iger's hand-picked successor who was named CEO in February 2020, has come under fire during his tenure for various decisions leading to a slide in Disney's stock price and weaker-than-expected profits.
NBC San Diego

Treasury Yields Pull Back as Investor Attention Turns to Fed Speaker Remarks

U.S. Treasury yields dipped on Monday as investors looked to Federal Reserve speaker comments for hints about future interest rate policy and the central bank's view on the state of the U.S. economy. At around 4:05 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was down by three basis...
NBC San Diego

Jim Cramer Says He's Bullish on Disney After Iger's Return as CEO

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday that he's sticking by Disney after the company welcomed back Bob Iger as chief executive. Cramer called for Bob Chapek's firing earlier this month after the company reported wide misses on fourth-quarter earnings and revenue. CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday that he's sticking by Disney...
NBC San Diego

Why Protections for Crypto Investors Are Linked to Orange Groves

The average investor might think cryptocurrency is similar to a stock or bond, which are overseen by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. But crypto largely seems to fall in a gray area of the law. It's unclear which federal regulators have primary oversight over the market for consumers, legal experts said.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC San Diego

Why the U.S. Trails China in Phone Manufacturing

In 2021, China controlled 30.5% of global manufacturing output, ahead of the U.S. at 16.8%. Mobile phones are the most commonly used device in America, yet none of the Big Tech companies manufacture smartphones in the U.S. Purism is the only American-based company to produce a smartphone with the "Made...
NBC San Diego

How BlackBerry Moved From Iconic Cellphones to Cybersecurity

BlackBerry was once at the top of the smartphone market in the U.S. In 2010, almost half of smartphone subscribers in the U.S. used BlackBerrys, according to Comscore. The phones were well-known for having a tactile keyboard and for BlackBerry's advanced cybersecurity — often favored among businesses and governments.
KRMG

OECD forecast: High rates, inflation to slow world growth

Hobbled by high interest rates, punishing inflation and Russia's war against Ukraine, the world economy is expected to eke out only modest growth this year and to expand even more tepidly in 2023. That was the sobering forecast issued Tuesday by the Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. In...

